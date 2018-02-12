Will The SEC Probe Be GE Power's Sword Of Damocles?

Summary

On Jan. 24, 2018, GE CFO Jamie Miller disclosed that the SEC was investigating GE Power's revenue-recognition practices.

She stated that the probe was in "its early stages" and that she was not "overly concerned" about this matter.

I consider the above-mentioned statements to be both presumptuous and premature for reasons discussed herein.

Since the disclosure of the SEC investigation, GE's stock price has fallen about 10%, going from $16.89 to $15.25 (as of Feb. 7, 2018).