Will The SEC Probe Be GE Power's Sword Of Damocles?

General Electric Company (GE)
James Coleman
James Coleman
Summary

On Jan. 24, 2018, GE CFO Jamie Miller disclosed that the SEC was investigating GE Power's revenue-recognition practices.

She stated that the probe was in "its early stages" and that she was not "overly concerned" about this matter.

I consider the above-mentioned statements to be both presumptuous and premature for reasons discussed herein.

Since the disclosure of the SEC investigation, GE's stock price has fallen about 10%, going from $16.89 to $15.25 (as of Feb. 7, 2018).

In my previous article on General Electric (NYSE:GE), which was published on Dec. 31, 2017, I detailed several significant financial and operational issues related to the company's largest segment. On Jan. 24, 2018,