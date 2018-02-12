REITs

Realty Income: Risk Premium Perspective (And Bond Math)

About: Realty Income Corporation (O)
by: David C. Kim
Summary

Lately, there has been much debate over Realty Income valuation without quantitative valuation discussions.

At a fundamental level, long-term interest rates have a significant impact on asset prices, and REITs are especially susceptible.

I review Realty Income's dividend yield spread over 10-year Treasury yields over the past several years.

I wrap up by showing where Realty Income's stock price could end up based on the risk premium spread.

Introduction

There have been a series of articles debating whether Realty Income (O) is overvalued (here and here, among others). As the debate heated, I saw SA Editors pulling the different