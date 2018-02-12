Apple Preparing To Eat BlackBerry's Lunch, Part 2
About: Apple Inc. (AAPL), BB, Includes: GOOG, GOOGL, TSLA
by: KIA Investment Research
Summary
Apple working on a direct competitor to BlackBerry's automotive OS.
Apple's team staffed with some of BlackBerry's best, including one of the creators of QNX.
What this means for BlackBerry.
Back in October of 2016, I wrote an article here on Seeking Alpha cautioning BlackBerry (BB) investors that Apple (AAPL) was about to take the automotive OS market away from BlackBerry.