How To Approach Investing In Tencent (Video)

Sven Carlin profile picture
Sven Carlin
14.81K Followers

Summary

  • Tencent is much more than what it might look like at first sight.
  • Its future is uncertain, but that might not be a bad thing.
  • I discuss a strategy that I find best to use when looking at companies like Tencent.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is one of the best performing stocks in the last 5 years and many would shun it just because it is up more than 700%. Nevertheless, as investors we have to be concerned about the future and not that much about the past.

I give a short company overview and discuss TCEHY's global investments that could be the real drivers of value in the future. As the future is always uncertain, perhaps the best strategy is to be exposed to the stock, as not being exposed to a platform that has more than 800 million subscribers in China might be a big missed opportunity.

Enjoy the video and I look forward to your comments.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

This article was written by

Sven Carlin profile picture
Sven Carlin
14.81K Followers
Passionate about value investing! Education: PhD - A Real Value Risk Estimation Model for an Emerging Market Experience: Investment manager at Let it grow investments, Netherlands Assistant professor at the University of applied sciences Amsterdam, Netherlands Data researcher at Bloomberg, London UK
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

45 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.