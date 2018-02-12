How To Approach Investing In Tencent (Video)
Summary
- Tencent is much more than what it might look like at first sight.
- Its future is uncertain, but that might not be a bad thing.
- I discuss a strategy that I find best to use when looking at companies like Tencent.
Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is one of the best performing stocks in the last 5 years and many would shun it just because it is up more than 700%. Nevertheless, as investors we have to be concerned about the future and not that much about the past.
I give a short company overview and discuss TCEHY's global investments that could be the real drivers of value in the future. As the future is always uncertain, perhaps the best strategy is to be exposed to the stock, as not being exposed to a platform that has more than 800 million subscribers in China might be a big missed opportunity.
Enjoy the video and I look forward to your comments.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.