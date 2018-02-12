Axel Merk: 'Volatility Is Here To Stay'

How well you sleep at night is an important portfolio risk indicator.

Gold is the “easiest” diversifier, is not currently overpriced, and provides an uncorrelated return stream. And bitcoin is not a currency.

Investors, the asset management industry, and not a few financial advisors, share in the blame for investors’ overexposure to risk.

We’re entering a phase unlike the hiccups of Brexit and the 2016 elections where markets quickly resumed their low-vol ascents.

"Volatility is here to stay." That is fund manager and currency specialist Axel Merk’s take on the wild swings in the stock market the past two weeks from the long period of placidity preceding it is.

In a phone interview, the chief investment officer of Merk Investments, frequent market commentator and Seeking Alpha contributor made five salient points that investors may wish to consider at this unique market juncture.

1. Volatility is Back

The investment manager is not ready to retro-dict (to coin a phrase) what triggered the selloff.

“With hindsight, I’ll tell you why the volatility spiked,” he says. “It was unsustainable to be that low.”

But he points to the Fed as the longer-term source of stock market trends, driving asset prices higher through its zero rate and QE policies. Now, with wage pressures signaling a possible return of inflation and the Fed committed to raising rates, we’re entering a phase unlike the hiccups of Brexit and the 2016 elections where markets quickly resumed their low-vol ascents.

Merk argues that Jerome Powell’s installation as Fed chair is significant. Whereas recent Fed chairs were “petrified” of the markets, insisting that any tightening on their part was like watching paint dry, “Powell is a regulator, not a PhD economist. He’ll have advisors offer their input [in a process that] will take weeks.” In other words, don’t expect Powell to placate markets.

2. Investors Need to Stress-Test Their Portfolios

Merk rejects the Wall Street maxim urging investors to always “buy the dip.”

“You’ve got to rebalance portfolios, take chips off the table,” he says. One problem investors struggle with is figuring out “what the heck do you rebalance to.” He laments that they not uncommonly think that they’re diversifying away from stocks by buying bonds – that is, junk bonds – without appreciating that “they’re still overexposed to risk assets.”

Investors, the asset management industry, and not a few financial advisors, share in the blame, Merk says. The investors are chasing the index; companies like Vanguard are telling advisors “just buy our index funds and hold your clients’ hands.” When a prudent advisor insists the client diversify and thereby underperforms, as they would have done by not being all in stocks since 2015, along comes a non-prudent advisor to lure away the client by claiming his portfolios have outperformed.

3. Gold is Genuinely Independent of Stocks

The currency manager believes in the value of diversification and has himself been accumulating euros over the past two years, but he offers no magic solution. “There is no such thing as a safe asset anymore.” And yet the yellow metal has its merits:

“Gold is the easiest diversifier. I intentionally say ‘easiest’ rather than ‘best,’” he says, noting there are many complex solutions that are harder to implement. There are long-short funds today which are losing money on both the equities and fixed-income sides, for example. But gold provides an option that is not currently overpriced and which provides an uncorrelated return stream – two key elements in implementing a diversification plan. Merk says that gold’s correlation to stocks has been 0.0 based on monthly returns since 1970.

4. Bitcoin Is Not a Currency

“Bitcoin is a very interesting phenomenon. Blockchain is a fantastic technology. But no – bitcoin is not a currency,” the currency manager says. “If you can give shares of Tesla to buy your cereal in the supermarket, in that sense you can use bitcoin as a currency.”

Rather, he likens bitcoin to the original browser company, Netscape.

“The internet still around, but Netscape isn’t.”

He believes the bitcoin phenomenon is a creature of central banks having destroyed yield. “Investors will chase stellar things,” he says.

5. Your Portfolio Must Reflect How You Sleep at Night

“What’s your risk profile – what risk can you take? That’s a question I allege almost nobody can answer. What you got to is experience [these past two weeks] is risk. Are you comfortable with that? If you can’t sleep well at night, then you’re overexposed to risk. There’s going to be more volatility. You need to check on that periodically. This is all basic – but people have forgotten it recent years.”