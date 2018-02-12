Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to analyze Altria Group Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) results for the fourth quarter of 2017 and compare the company’s performance to prior periods. First, this article analyzes MO’s income statement (technically speaking the company’s “consolidated statement of earnings”) for the three-months ended 12/31/2014, 12/31/2015, 12/31/2016, and 12/31/2017. Second, along with an overview of MO’s main product segments, this article provides a full-year shipment volume performance analysis for 2013-2017 (“year-over-year” comparison). Third, this article provides a unique analysis of MO’s historical/projected adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio for 2017-2018. I will also provide a brief discussion on the recent passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”) and its impact on MO. This includes a discussion of how my previous projections “stacked up” to MO’s current guidance.

This assessment article will show past and projected data with supporting documentation within three tables. I am writing this article due to the continued requests to provide this type of analysis on MO after the company reports quarterly earnings. This assessment article alone is not the only data/information that should be examined to initiate a position within MO. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for MO are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the end of the article.

1) Assessing MO’s Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings:

To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows MO’s consolidated statement of earnings for the three-months ended 12/31/2014, 12/31/2015, 12/31/2016, and 12/31/2017. Due to the fact MO’s performance is “skewed” due to seasonal trends, I believe comparing the company’s performance on a year-over-year quarterly basis is the most appropriate type of quantitative analysis for this specific analysis. In other words, this type of analysis compares the quarter of one year to the same quarter of a prior year.

Table 1 – MO Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Three-Months Ended 12/31/2014, 12/31/2015, 12/31/2016, and 12/31/2017)

Using Table 1 above as a reference, MO reported “gross profit” (net revenues less cost of sales and excise tax) of $2.6, $2.7, $2.8, and $2.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively (see red reference “A”). When calculated, MO increased the company’s quarterly gross profit by $0.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively. I believe readers would agree this has been a very consistent, gradual increase in quarterly gross profit. This increase even occurred with various states enacting state excise tax (“SET”) increases over this period of time. During 2017, the most notable increase was California’s $2.00 SET increase on a pack of cigarettes (20 sticks) which took effect on 4/1/2017 and on other tobacco-related products on 7/1/2017. The following three main factors, within either most or all of MO’s product segments, helped contribute to this fairly consistent, gradual gross profit increase: 1) several minor price increases over the past several years; 2) minor-modest shipment volume fluctuations within all product segments over the past several years (will be analyzed later in the article); and 3) minor fluctuations in overall market share.

Consistent with MO’s gross profit, the company’s “operating income” (gross profit less general operating, administrative, and asset impairment/exits costs) has also gradually net increased during the past several years. MO reported operating income of $1.9, $2.0, $2.0, and $2.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively (see red reference “B”).

Moving down Table 1, after accounting for MO’s interest expense, loss on the extinguishment of debt (during the fourth quarter of 2014), earnings from its former/current 27%/10% equity ownership stake in SAB Miller (OTCPK:SBMRY)/Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD), other income (including the notable gain in relation to the SBMRY/BUD business combination in the fourth quarter of 2016), and provision (benefit) for income taxes (including the one-time deferred tax liability adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2017 [which I correctly projected]), the company reported “net earnings” of $1.2, $1.2, $10.3, and $5.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively (see red reference “D”). If one were to “exclude” the SBMRY/BUD business combination gain in 2016 and deferred tax liability adjustment in 2017, MO would have reported net earnings of $1.3 and $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016 and 2017, respectively. Again, I believe readers should see this trend as a gradual increase in net earnings during the past several years.

When backing out all non-controlling interests, MO reported earnings of $0.628, $0.637, $5.279, and $2.607 per share for the fourth quarter of 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively (see red reference (“E / F”)). If one were to “exclude” the SBMRY/BUD business combination gain in 2016 and deferred tax liability adjustment in 2017, MO would have reported earnings of approximately $0.67 and $0.73 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016 and 2017, respectively.

When assessing MO’s consolidated statement of earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017, I believe the company delivered a consistent operating performance by continuing to increase its gross profit, operating income, and EPS when backing out notable “one-time” events. My projected MO adjusted diluted EPS versus actual results will be discussed later in the article. Let us move on to the next part of this assessment article.

2) Assessing MO’s Full-Year Shipment Volume Performance:

Prior to performing MO’s quarterly shipment volume analysis, let us first get accustomed to the company’s four main product segments. This includes products that are currently “on the shelves” and are generating meaningful revenue. MO, through the company’s subsidiaries and affiliates, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco related products, and other nicotine-containing products in markets within the United States (“U.S.”).

The following are MO’s four main product segments: 1) cigarettes (manufactured and sold by Phillip Morris USA Inc.); 2) cigars (manufactured and sold by John Middleton Co. and recently acquired Sherman Group Holdings, LLC and subsidiaries [Nat Sherman]); 3) smokeless tobacco (most manufactured and sold by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC [USSTC]); and 4) wine (produced and/or distributed by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd.). In addition, through the recent business combination with SBMRY and subsequent purchase of shares in late 2016, MO currently has a 10.2% equity ownership stake in BUD. Let us get briefly get accustomed to MO’s four main product segments.

MO’s cigarettes product segment is lead by the iconic brand “Marlboro®” (Marlboro). Simply put, Marlboro accounts for a large proportion of sales/revenue. This includes all products/styles under the Marlboro name (red, gold, silver, black, etc…). This product segment also includes other premium brands such as “Benson & Hedges®”, “Parliament®”, and “Virginia Slims®” along with discount brands such as “Basic®” and “L&M®”.

MO’s cigars product segment is lead by the brand “Black & Mild®” (Black & Mild). This product segment also includes an “other” sub-classification. However, MO’s other cigars product segment accounts for only a fractional share of sales/revenue when compared to Black & Mild. As stated above, MO also recently acquired Nat Sherman which will allow the company to expand its “footprint” within this product segment; including the super premium cigarette segment.

MO’s smokeless tobacco product segment includes brands such as “Copenhagen®” (Copenhagen) and “Skoal®” (Skoal). These two brands account for a majority of sales/revenue within this product segment. This product segment also includes an “other” sub-classification. USTTC has continued to make progress on the company’s modified risk tobacco product application (“MRTPA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding its Copenhagen Snuff product. This application is currently planned to be filed during the first quarter of 2018.

MO’s wine product segment includes brands such as “Chateau Ste. Michelle®”, “Columbia Crest®”, “14 Hands®”, and “Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars™”. This product segment also includes an “other” sub-classification which includes various other brands who individually account for only a fractional share of sales/revenue when compared to the other four brands listed above.

In addition, MO currently has two additional product lines either in the process of being approved by regulators or fully developed that may one day notably contribute to the company’s bottom line. First, through Nu Mark LLC (Nu Mark), this includes the e-vapor product “MarkTen ®” (MarkTen) which recently had 70% market volume in retail stores/e-stores. MarkTen had a 2017 full-year 12.5% national retail market share amongst mainstream channels. In addition, Nu Mark has recently announced MarkTen Bold is now available in approximately 25.000 retail stores, marking continued growth in distribution.

Second, MO has a collaboration/partnership with Phillip Morris International Inc. (PM) regarding a heated tobacco reduced-risk product (“RRP”), “IQOS®” (“IQOS”). Recent progress, albeit slow, shows signs of promise as MO/PM await the government’s “official” response to recently submitted applications (submitted in March 2017 and began to be reviewed in May 2017). In the meantime, MO continues to derive the company’s U.S. commercialization plan and believes IQOS will ultimately be approved by the FDA at some point in the near future.

Now that we have a better understanding of MO’s product segments, let us now perform a year-over-year shipment volume analysis. To start this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – MO Shipment Volume Performance Analysis (By Product Segment; Twelve-Months Ended 12/31/2014, 12/31/2015, 12/31/2016, and 12/31/2017)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, during 2014, MO had a minor increase of 0.74% and 4.75% in the total shipment volume of the company’s smokeless tobacco and wine product segments when compared to 2013, respectively. MO had a modest (at or greater than 5% but less than 10%) increase of 6.09% in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigars product segment. However, MO had a minor (less than 5%) decrease of (3.03%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigarettes product segment. Simply put, I believe most readers would agree MO’s shipment volume experienced minor-modest growth in three out of the four main product segments during 2014 when compared to 2013.

During 2015, MO had a minor increase of 0.50%, 4.25%, and 2.55% in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco product segments when compared to 2014, respectively. MO had a modest increase of 6.17% in the total shipment volume of the company’s wine product segment. Simply put, I believe most readers would agree MO’s shipment volume experienced minor-modest growth in all four main product segments during 2015 when compared to 2014. I believe this was a very positive trend, especially when it came to the cigarettes product segment which, over a prolonged period of time, has seen fairly steady decreases in shipment volume at an industry level.

During 2016, MO had a minor increase of 4.92% and 4.82% in the total shipment volume of the company’s smokeless tobacco and wine product segments when compared to 2015, respectively. MO had a modest increase of 5.89% in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigars product segment. However, MO had a minor decrease of (2.45%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigarettes product segment. This minor net decrease was more consistent with longer-term industry trends within this product segment. In other words, this decrease was more of a reversion to the mean.

During 2017, MO had a modest increase of 9.91% in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigars product segment when compared to 2016. This was mainly due to MO’s acquisition of Nat Sherman that was finalized near the start of the year. However, MO had a minor decrease of (1.43%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s smokeless tobacco product segment. Digging deeper, Copenhagen continued to deliver solid results during 2017 which was mitigated by the continued decline in market share when it came to Skoal. In addition, annual shipment volumes were negatively impacted due to the voluntary product recall which occurred during the first quarter of 2017.

In addition, MO had a modest decrease of (5.14%) and (8.55%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigarettes and wine product segments, respectively. Regarding MO’s wine produce segment, shipments volumes during the second half of the year were actually was a nice “bounce back” as there was a material (at or greater than 10%) decrease in the year-over-year quarterly shipment volumes during the first half of 2017. Still, the yearly decrease was a disappointment as competitive pressures and slower premium product category growth persisted.

I also believe the level of shipment volumes within MO’s cigarettes product segment was a bit of a disappointment. While the entire cigarette market has continued to experience gradual declines in consumption over a prolonged period of time, the amount of shipping volume declines MO experienced during both the fourth quarter of 2017 and full-year 2017 were of a higher severity and should be viewed as “cautionary”.

I believe one reason MO was particularly impacted by this decrease was the California SET increase of $2.00 per pack of cigarettes (20 sticks) which took effect on 4/1/2017. Simply put, MO’s premium Marlboro brand experienced a minor retail market share decline as consumers chose cheaper, alternative cigarettes/products. Management has stated MO was expecting this “initial” type of consumer reaction/setback and expects customers to come back to Marlboro over time as the SET “price shock” subsides. As of 12/31/2017, I believe this “retrieval” has yet to fully occur and needs to be monitored going forward. To a lesser extent, management also mentioned there were several recent new product launches and product promotions by competitors which impacted volumes/market share. As such, I believe this product segment’s performance should be seen as a cautionary/negative trend and needs to be monitored in future quarters.

However, as discussed within the first part of this assessment article, I would also point out even with MO’s modest decrease in 2017 shipment volume within its cigarettes product segment, the company was still able to achieve attractive EPS growth (when backing out one-time events). Readers should consider this notion as well. Now let us move on the final part of this assessment article.

3) Assessing MO’s Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio:

MO’s executive management team has continued to state the company’s Board of Directors (“BoD”) bases its dividend per share rate directly off of adjusted diluted EPS. This figure is slightly different when compared to the EPS figure analyzed within the first part of this article. MO’s adjusted diluted EPS backs out certain “extraordinary/one-time” items in relation to the company’s operations. Such items include (but are not limited to) tobacco/health litigation costs, SBMRY/BUD special transactions, gains (losses) associated with the extinguishment of debt, gains (losses) associated with derivative instruments, and one-time adjustments due to passage of the TCJA. MO’s executive management team has continued to reiterate the BoD’s “annual target distribution” is 80% of the company’s adjusted diluted EPS for that given year.

To analyze MO’s historical/projected adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – MO Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio (2017-2018)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, MO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.73, $0.85, $0.90, and $0.91 for the first, second, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. When combined, this calculates to an adjusted diluted EPS of $3.39 for 2017 (see blue reference “A” within the 2017 column; left side). When compared to MO’s adjusted diluted EPS of $3.03 for 2016, the company increased its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.36 or 11.88% during 2017. I believe this is an encouraging sign as MO’s annual adjusted diluted EPS percentage continued to increase by high single/low double digits.

Readers familiar with my prior MO articles would know I originally projected the company would report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.81 for the fourth quarter of 2017. However, this projection was prior to passage of the TCJA. If one were to reverse out certain TCJA tax adjustments embedded within MO’s adjusted diluted EPS figure (excluding the one-time deferred tax liability adjustment mentioned earlier; not part of MO’s adjusted diluted EPS), the company would have actually reported $0.82 for the fourth quarter of 2017. Simply put, this calculates to only a $0.01 adjusted diluted EPS variance. As such, I believe MO’s adjusted diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2017 was a very minor outperformance when compared to my expectations (and within my stated range).

When calculated, MO’s target distribution to shareholders for 2017 was $2.71 per share (see blue reference “C” within the 2017 column; left side). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.678 per share for 2017 (see blue reference “(C / 4)” within the 2017 column; left side). In comparison, MO distributed dividends of $0.61, $0.61, $0.66, and $0.66 per share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. When combined, this was an annual dividend distribution of $2.54 per share. As such, MO had an annual underpayment of $0.17 per share. This was a $0.10 per share additional underpayment when compared to 2016. Again, this is mainly due to the “bump” in adjusted diluted EPS during the fourth quarter of 2017 due to passage of the TCJA. When calculated, MO had an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 94% which was a minor underpayment.

Now let us take a look at my projected MO adjusted diluted EPS and dividend per share rates for 2018. We will then take a look at management’s projected adjusted diluted EPS and see how the company’s projections compare to my personal projections. Still using Table 3 above as a reference, based on my recent personal projections upon passage of the TCJA, I anticipated MO would report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.89, $1.00, $1.06, and $0.96 for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When combined, this calculates to a projected adjusted diluted EPS of $3.91 for 2018 (see blue reference “A” within the middle column). If this projection comes to fruition, when compared to MO’s adjusted diluted EPS of $3.39 for 2017, the company would increase its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.52 or 14.65% during 2018. Simply put, this would be a notable increase in adjusted diluted EPS on a year-over-year basis. My personal projections, upon passage of the TCJA, were originally provided to readers last month in the following article:

When calculated, MO’s projected target distribution to shareholders for 2018, based on my recently provided/current projections, would be $3.13 per share (see blue reference “C” within the middle column). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.782 per share for 2018 (see blue reference “(C / 4)” within the middle column). Based on the data above, this would calculate to MO declaring a dividend of $0.66, $0.66, $0.785, and $0.785 per share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. This assumes a dividend increase does not occur until the third quarter of 2018 (typical historical pattern).

When MO reported results on 2/1/2018, management provided the following forward guidance in regards to the company’s adjusted diluted EPS for 2018:

“…Altria forecasts 2018 full-year adjusted diluted EPS to be in a range of $3.90 to $4.03…”

As such, my previously projected 2018 adjusted diluted EPS wound up being within MO’s range, albeit towards the lower end. I believe this was a hard “feat” to accomplish due to the numerous “moving variables” that occurred as a result of passage of the TCJA. I would also point out most professional analysts did not have an accurate range when it came to MO’s 2018 adjusted diluted EPS. This was likely due to a lack of knowledge regarding taxation/accounting rules and regulations. I also correctly projected MO’s effective tax rate for 2018 and correctly pointed out to readers that the company would benefit from a deferred tax liability “write-down” during the fourth quarter of 2017. I also correctly projected MO would be impacted by the change to a territorial tax system beginning on 1/1/2018. Now, let us calculate the metrics discussed above when based off of the mean of management’s projected adjusted diluted EPS range for 2018 of approximately $3.96.

Continuing to use Table 3 above as a reference, based on the mean of management’s current guidance, I am projecting MO will report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.90, $1.01, $1.07, and $0.98 for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When combined, this calculates to a projected adjusted diluted EPS of $3.96 for 2018 (see blue reference “A” within the 2018 column; right side). If this projection comes to fruition, when compared to MO’s adjusted diluted EPS of $3.39 for 2017, the company would increase its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.57 or 16.81% during 2018. Again, this a notable increase when compared to historical trends and is slightly higher versus my personal projected adjusted diluted EPS of $3.91 for 2018.

When calculating management’s figure, MO’s projected target distribution to shareholders for 2018 would be $3.17 per share (see blue reference “C” within the 2018 column; right side). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.792 per share for 2018 (see blue reference “(C / 4)” within the 2018 column; right side).

Based on the data above, this would calculate to MO declaring a dividend of $0.66, $0.66, $0.795, and $0.795 per share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. This assumes a dividend increase does not occur until the third quarter of 2018 (typical historical pattern). When calculated, this would be an annual dividend distribution of $2.91 per share. As such, when compared to MO’s projected target distribution of $3.17 per share for 2018, the company would have an annual underpayment of $0.26 per share. This would be $0.09 per share additional underpayment when compared to 2017. When calculated, MO would have an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 92% which would continue to be a minor underpayment.

Due to these two slightly different projections, I currently believe providing an adjusted diluted EPS and dividend per share rate “range” for 2018 is appropriate. These ranges will be provided below.

Conclusions Drawn:

This article analyzed MO’s results for both the fourth quarter and full-year 2017 and compared the company’s performance to prior periods. First, this article analyzed MO’s consolidated statement of earnings. This analysis showed the following was MO’s EPS for the three-months ended 12/31/2014, 12/31/2015, 12/31/2016, and 12/31/2017, respectively (year-over-year quarterly basis):

MO’s EPS (not adjusted diluted EPS) for Q4 2014, Q4 2015, Q4 2016, and Q4 2017 when excluding certain one-time extraordinary items related to the SBMRY/BUD business combination and passage of the TCJA (includes accounting for taxable income adjustments when excluding these events): $0.63, $0.64, $0.67, and $0.73 per share

When assessing MO’s consolidated statement of earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017, I believe the company delivered a consistent operating performance by continuing to increase its gross profit, operating income, and EPS.

Second, along with an overview of MO’s main product segments, this article provided a shipment volume performance analysis for 2013-2017 (year-over-year comparison). Through this analysis, I believe MO’s shipment volume performance for 2017 was positive in regards to the cigars product segment, basically neutral in regards to the smokeless tobacco product segment, and cautionary/negative in regards to the cigarettes and wine product segments.

I believe the recent more severe decrease in the shipment volume of MO’s cigarettes product segment was mainly due to the California SET increase which took effect on 4/1/2017. Simply put, MO’s premium Marlboro brand experienced a minor retail market share decline as consumers chose cheaper, alternative cigarettes/products. As such, I believe this product segment’s performance needs to be monitored in future quarters.

Finally, this article provided a unique analysis of MO’s historical/projected adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio for 2017 and 2018. The following was MO’s reported adjusted diluted EPS for the first, second, third, and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively:

MO’s reported adjusted diluted earnings for Q1 2017, Q2 2017, Q3 2017, and Q4 2017: $0.73, $0.85, $0.90*, and $0.91** per share

* = a $0.015 per share outperformance compared to my adjusted diluted earnings projection

** = a $0.01 per share outperformance compared to my adjusted diluted earnings projection

The following is my projected MO adjusted diluted EPS for 2018:

Projected adjusted diluted earnings for Q1 2018: $0.89-$0.90 per share

Projected adjusted diluted earnings for Q2 2018: $1.00-$1.01 per share

Projected adjusted diluted earnings for Q3 2018: $1.06-$1.07 per share

Projected adjusted diluted earnings for Q4 2018: $0.96-$0.98 per share

The following is my projected MO dividend per share rate for the first-fourth quarters of 2018, respectively:

MO’s projected dividend for Q1 2018: $0.66 per share***

MO’s projected dividend for Q2 2018: $0.66 per share***

MO’s projected dividend for Q3 2018: $0.785-$0.795 per share***

MO’s projected dividend for Q4 2018: $0.785-$0.795 per share***

*** = Assuming MO will not increase the company’s dividend until the third quarter of 2018 (consistent with typical historical pattern). If dividend is raised prior to Q3 2018, the level of increase beginning in Q3 2018 would be lower than range provided above

When calculated, I am projecting MO will increase the company’s quarterly dividend by $0.125-$0.135 per share beginning in the third quarter of 2018 (per the accrual method of accounting; GAAP).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

MO, through a continued dominate retail market share in the cigarettes and smokeless tobacco product segments (both continue to have over 50% retail market share), I believe the company will continue to provide attractive quarterly/annual results. With that being said, the recent shipment volume and retail market share declines within MO’s cigarettes product segment needs to be carefully monitored in future periods.

MO also currently has a 10.2% equity ownership stake in BUD, the largest brewer in the world who recently reported a good quarter. As such, MO’s investors have some exposure to the brewing industry which adds even more “insulation” during a defensive market. In addition, there is a high probability MO will continue to repurchase outstanding shares of common stock throughout most (if not all) quarters over the foreseeable future which has cumulative net benefits to shareholders (as seen in 2017).

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors/catalysts not “fully” discussed within this particular article (for instance all the possible outcomes from the July 2017 FDA announcement), I currently rate MO as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than $77.50 per share, a HOLD when trading between $67.51 - $77.49 per share, and a BUY when trading at or less than $67.50 per share. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last MO article (approximately two weeks ago). This is mainly due to MO’s basically “in-line” performance, when compared to my projections, for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2018 when it comes to adjusted diluted EPS.

As such, I currently rate MO as a BUY (however, fairly close to my HOLD range). My current price target for MO is $77.50 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is $67.50 per share.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions. Due to client engagements/services through my employer in relation to British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s (BTI) acquisition of Reynolds American, Inc (RAI), I will not discuss or take questions in relation to either company.

MO Stock Disclosure:

I first initiated a position in MO back in late 2009 and continued to increase my position, at periodic intervals, from 2010-2013. On 10/4/2016, for the first time in several years, I “directly” increased my position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $61.85 per share. On 3/1/2017, I sold approximately 33% of my entire MO position at a weighted average price of $75.605 per share as my price target, at the time, of $75.00 per share was met. On 3/2/2017, I sold another approximate 33% of my existing MO position at a weighted average price of $75.85 per share. On 3/8/2017, I sold my remaining position in MO at a weighted average price of $76.025 per share. The weighted average purchase price of my entire MO position was $29.78 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. The total return of my MO investment, excluding all dividends received/capital gains on reinvested dividends, was 234.3%.

On 8/21/2017, I once again initiated a position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $63.465 per share as my BUY price, at the time, of $64.00 per share was reached. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

Each MO trade performed over the past several years was disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

