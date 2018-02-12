Get 10% Return On Ion Geophysical 2021 Bonds
About: ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)
by: Jeremy LaKosh
Summary
IO's operating challenges have stemmed from its customers' challenges.
IO's profitability has improved despite lower revenues.
IO has options regarding methods to pay off 2021 bonds.
Ion Geophysical (IO) provides equipment, software, and planning services to the oil and gas industry. Like the customers they serve, the company has been under pressure thanks to the prolonged bear market in