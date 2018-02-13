The Strong Euro Explained: It Is A Supply Story

Overall, there is a net reduction in the number of euros in the world and a net increase in the supply of US$. This makes the values move in opposite directions.

Net exports add real goods and services to the world but create demand for the producers' currency to pay for them and remove then from the stock of foreign reserves.

The purpose of this article is to show that the strengthening euro has a simple demand and supply solution and explanation and what one can expect as time unfolds.

The euro has been strengthening against the USD since January 2018.

This is a simple supply story. At present, fewer euros are being created:

1. The EU current account surplus deletes US$372B worth of euros per annum from the stock of euro overseas, and the trend is to more rather than less, as the chart below shows.



2. Decreased government spending across the EU under crushing self-imposed austerity budgets means fewer euros are created by way of government spending on essentials such as health, education, and infrastructure. One can imagine the poor long-term impacts this will have on productivity, life spans and enjoyment of life.

Destruction of euros has been in progress since 2014. As the chart above shows.

The EU governments have voluntarily imposed budgetary rules that government spending is matched with central bank bond issuance. When the level of bond issuance falls, it means that less is being spent.

3. On the plus side, private banks are putting more credit money into circulation, as the charts below show, at the rate of 1.6% of GDP or US$195B worth of euros.

The rate of growth of loans has decreased from July 2017 onwards. Overall, M3 shows that the money supply has increased.

The M3 chart above shows that the rate of increase is decelerating.

4. Low central bank interest rates plus Quantitative Easing (QE) fundamentally strengthen the euro. As central bank rates fall and remain low, bond income from government debt is less and so adds less euro-denominated income to the private sector, this is the only source of debt-free state money available in Europe, and it is down to a bare trickle as the chart below shows. This is a major win for the private banking sector as it wishes to be the only source of money creation and all of it at interest.

The impact of low-interest rates on bond income can be estimated over a range of interest rates as the table below shows.

(Source: Trading Economics dot com Government Bond number and author calculations)

If the 2007 rates prevailed now, then the interest on government debt would be adding over 4% of GDP in income flows to the private sector. 480 billion euros instead of the current 24 billion euros. That is a big difference.

Another Central Bank activity is QE. What QE does is remove long-dated bonds from the private sector and put them on the balance sheet of the central bank. What this means is that it puts a floor under the price of the bond and also deprives the private sector of the bond income stream. It also gave the central bank the opportunity to buy toxic debt from private banks at par. Worthless bonds at face value, this is where private losses were socialized onto the public balance sheet instead of written off in a free market scenario and was very popular with the private banking sector.

The chart below shows the central bank balance sheet.

The central bank holds about 4484 billion euros on its balance sheet that would normally be held on private bank balance sheets. In exchange, the banks were given cash reserves in their reserve account at the central bank in the mistaken belief that this would be lent out under a fresh wave of credit money created from the mythical magic of fractional reserve lending. The fundamental flaw in this plan was that banks do not lend out reserves, loans create deposits out of thin air and the matching reserves at the central bank are generated automatically as part of the payment system. Excess reserves merely serve to drive down the interbank interest rate. Fractional reserve lending is a myth and does not describe how credit money is created.

The impact of the central bank holding these bonds on its balance sheet can be modeled over a range of interest rates and is shown in the table below.

This is income that the private sector is no longer receiving as it circulates back to the central bank which is the issuer of the currency and has currency in the same way the sea has water or the sun, sunlight.

The bulk of the bonds were swapped for cash reserves in 2013 and the interest rate prevailing then was, say 2%; we can, therefore, estimate that the private sector has been deprived of at least 90 billion euros income per annum since then.

5. The currency balance.

The total supply of euros can be shown mathematically by the following formula:

Euro Creation = Government Spending [G] + Private Credit Creation [P] + Net Exports [X]

Euros = G + P + X

When we take our numbers and plug them into our formula, we get the following result:

Year Government Spending ($B) Credit Creation($B) Exports($B) G + P + X = new $B 2016 178 219 -392 5 2017 89* 195 -455* -171* 2018 50# 180# -500# -270#

(Source: Eurostat, Trading Economics dot com and author calculations based on same)

*Estimate as the final number is not in yet.

#Forecast based on present rates and plans.

You might ask how export income can be negative. What this shows is that the EU will be drawing down the stock of euros held internationally as foreigners pay for imported goods.

When we contrast this with the creation of US$ we see the big difference in the table below.

Year Government Spending ($B) Credit Creation($B) Exports($B) G + P + X = new $B 2016 585 100 484 1180 2017 666 23 450* 1139* 2018 710# 20# 500# 1230#

(Source: Trading Economics dot com and author calculations based on same)

*Estimate as the final number is not in yet.

#Forecast based on present rates and plans.

While euro creation is static to negative, the U.S.A is creating over $1T of new dollars each year.

I had a detailed look at US$ dynamics in this recent article.

This is the era of the U.S. "double deficit" where the combination of government expansionary budgets and the trade deficit led to over 6% of GDP of new dollars being created each year and added to the stock of dollars both domestically and internationally.

How does this unfold going forward?

I am a keen reader of Andrew McElroy's Elliot Wave Weekly, as you should be; I recommend it. In this week's edition is an excellent fractal that shows how the same "double deficit" scenario developed in the late 1990s up to the dot-com boom/bust. The chart from Andrew's article is reproduced below.

The similarity and fundamental background are uncanny.

What we can expect is that the dollar will rise from the 88-cent mark and peak out at about $1 to the basket in about 2019, and then reverse trend again.

From a fundamental viewpoint, the driver of the rise in the dollar into the end of the decade will be a reduction in its supply. One can well imagine:

1. The U.S. government will again try to run Clinton-style surplus budgets that remove dollars from the economy. In the same way that austerity budgets are removing euros from the EU economy.

2. As the dollar rises, it buys more imports, so we are not exporting as many dollars. This causes the "double deficit" to reverse, the dollar keeps rising until the government runs deficit budgets again and puts more dollars into the economy again lifting the supply.

3. Credit creation from commercial banks will dry up later in the decade as we enter the recession caused by the government surplus budgets taking dollars out of the economy. Plus, the existing stock of private debt is so high that it cannot be expected to rise much more than 170% of GDP (the GFC peak) from its existing level of 150% of GDP.

The euro did not exist before 2000 so it is hard to say how high it could go as the U.S twin deficits go to work again. However, even as recently as 2010 it was 1.5 to the dollar. That is another 30 euro cents.

The Europeans seem very committed to their policies of:

1. Austerity.

2. Internal devaluation.

3. Export-led growth.

All of which remove euros from the world economy and make them more rare and valuable relative to others.

How to Trade this Situation?

Investors wishing to trade this situation can go long the euro, short the dollar, though I would say this is likely the bottom now to within a cent or two.

The following ETF funds give euro exposure both long and short.

Code Fund (FXE) CurrencyShares Euro Trust (EUO) ProShares UltraShort Euro (DRR) Market Vectors Double Short Euro ETN (ULE) ProShares Ultra Euro (EUFX) ProShares Short Euro (UEUR) VelocityShares Daily 4x Long EUR vs. USD ETN (DEUR) VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs. EUR ETN (ERO) Barclays Bank iPath EUR USD Exchange Rate ETN Exp 14 May 2037 (URR) Market Vectors Double Long Euro ETN

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.