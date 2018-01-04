Auris Medical Holding's (EARS) CEO Thomas Meyer on AM-111 Update Call Transcript

Auris Medical Holding (EARS) AM-111 Update Conference Call January 4, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Thank you operator and thanks to everyone for joining the call today. This is Michael Wood with LifeSci Advisors. With me on today’s call are Dr. Hinrich Staecker from Kansas University Medical Center, Thomas Meyer – Auris’ chairman & chief executive officer, and Andrea Braun – head of regulatory & quality affairs at Auris. Earlier today, Auris Medical issued a news release providing an update on AM-111 development programme. The release is available on the company’s website at aurismedical.com and also filed with the SEC. During today’s call, the company will be making forward looking statements within the meaning of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995 – these include statements that address future operating, financial, and business performance on the company’s strategies and expectations. Forward looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs, and involves significant risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to defer materially from those contemplated in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the timing and conduct of the company’s clinical trials, the clinical utility yield, the company’s product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, intellectual property, the company’s financial position as well as those described in the risk factors in the company’s annual report on form 20F, future filings with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing those views at any subsequent date. While the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future – they specifically disclaim any obligation to do so if their views should change. So with that, I would like to hand the call over to… eh… to Thomas – please go ahead.

Thomas Meyer

Thank you, Michael. Good morning to our listeners in the US – and – good afternoon to our listeners in Europe. Welcome to our update call on the AM-111 development programme. A few weeks ago, in late November, we announced the main outcomes from our phase-III HEALOS trial with AM-111 in idiopathic sudden sensorineural hearing loss – a condition also known as sudden deafness. Although the trial had not met our expectations for the primary efficacy endpoint in the overall study population with severe or profound acute hearing loss, we were pleased to report clinically and statistically significant treatment effect in the profound hearing loss subpopulation. These are patients with an ear that suddenly becomes almost or completely deaf and who are facing a poor prognosis for recovery and therefore have the highest unmet medical need as there exists no approved or off-label drugs for treating acute hearing loss. As the full set of data have become available here from additional analysis, we wanted to share some of the key findings with you and also provide an update on the direction that we intend to take with the AM-111 programme. Since we consider it important to put the results from the HEALOS trial into a clinical context, we have invited Dr. Hinrich Staecker to join us today as a key opinion leader in the field of neurotology and hearing loss research. In his presentation, he will describe the condition of sudden deafness, its impact on patients, and available treatment options with a particular focus on the profound type. I will then continue with an update on the AM-111 development programme – focusing on the additional outcomes from the HEALOS trial and putting the results in context with data from certain non-clinical studies as well as the phase-II trial with AM-111. Andrea Braun will continue the update with a short presentation on regulatory aspects. I will conclude our presentations with some market considerations in view of the new outcomes and findings and a brief conclusion before opening the call to questions. With this, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Staecker.

Hinrich Staecker

Thank you, Dr. Meyer. Uhm… good morning and good afternoon, everyone. I’m Dr. Hinrich Staecker – I’m a professor at the university of Kansas Medical Center, department of otolaryngology. Uh… I have my disclosure slide: I have been the United States principal investigator on the TACTT1 and TACTT2 trials and the ASSENT trial and have supported Auris in regulatory meetings with the FDA and then a speaker for their symposium. I’m additionally involved with multiple other clinical trials – I’m the principal investigator on the Novartis CGF-166 hair cell regeneration trial. To give you a little bit of a background on me personally, I’ve received my medical degree at Elbert Einstein and did a ph.d in development biology of the ear at the University of Liege in Belgium. And then completed my ENT training at [inaudible] Medical Center with a subsequent fellowship in neurotology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. I’m currently a professor in the department of otolaryngology at the University of Kansas and have really focused on developing cures for sensorineural hearing loss which is one of the largest unmet needs in the ENT patient population. Currently, our clinic sees 250 hearing- and balance- outpatients per week. We are very proud to – over the last 10 years – set up a clinical trial centre dedicated to running hearing- and balance-clinical trials and as programme have completed the largest number of different trials in the country. We’ve developed the first in-human gene therapy trial for hearing and also have a very active device clinical trial programme focusing on cochlear implantation and auditory brainstem implants. Just to sort of shift and talk a little bit about sudden hearing loss – so officially called “idiopathic sudden sensorineural hearing loss” (or sudden deafness). By our academy’s definition, it’s a 30 dB reduction in hearing in at least three contiguous frequencies on the hearing test. So you want a shift – a significant shift – to give you an idea of what that would actually feel like, it would be at least like an ear that was previously normal, suddenly feeling like it was under water – that would be the minimal change you would hear. It occurs over a short timeframe – 72 hours or less – hearing losses that progress more slowly are usually due to different causes and there no identifiable causes such tumors or strokes identified in the workout. It is an odd disorder which usually only affects one ear and frequently has balance problems through spinning to floating feeling and ringing associated with it. A large number of different etiologies have been proposed including vascular disorders limited to the inner ear, viral infections, autoimmune infections, and overall it is significantly underdiagnosed and undertreated – especially in the United States. In Europe, depending on the country you are in, it is often considered a medical emergency and patients are seen immediately. Our course here tends to be a little bit slower: patients are generally referred to a primary care doctor and arrive at the office later than in Europe. So… uhm… the majority of patients who have a mild- to moderate-sudden hearing loss experience spontaneous recovery in the initial days to weeks – usually within four weeks of onset – if it is going to occur. We think that this is due to an intrinsic repair mechanism. Overall, low-pitch hearing losses have a higher chance of recovery; milder hearing losses have a higher chance of recovery More severe hearing losses are less likely to recover, and hearing losses that are in the high frequencies – or are associated with dizziness – have a lower chance of recovery. So this probably suggests that there are multiple etiologies and this is – in part – impaired the running of an adequately powered clinical trial. So… this has a tremendous impact on patients: what two-sided hearing does is… uhm… allow us to determine where we are in space, it allows us to localize where sound is coming from and to hear in background noise. And most of our communication is in background noise – not in the quiet, and when one permanently loses hearing in one ear – and when the hearing loss is more than 30 dB different between the two ears, it significantly affects the quality of life and ability to hear in background noises. Uhm… so… uhm… complex… complex listening situations: if you are in the office or you are listening to the phone – for example whilst on the conference while someone is talking to you – is impossible with this disorder. Some recovery in the milder forms can be achieved with hearing aids, but at the more severe losses are very difficult to treat. So currently when a patient comes in with sudden sensorineural hearing loss, the United States recommendations are to treat them with oral or injected corticosteroids for two weeks. The steroid injection can also be used as a salvage treatment after a course of oral steroids. In Europe, thrombolytics, vasodilators, and oxidants are additionally used. There is some data which suggests that in some cases hyperbaric oxygen therapy may also be useful – this is difficult to get covered by insurance in the United States. You can see on one of the following slides – this is the latest United States practice guidelines. We currently recommend against using antivirals and other medications other than steroids – there is also a recommendation for performing an MRI at some point of the patient’s workup to rule out tumors and strokes. There is also a strong recommendation for rehabilitation which would consist of a hearing aid if there is adequate hearing reserve in the milder form. Another option is treatment with bone-anchored hearing aid which is a surgical procedure which really does not restore binaural hearing. And finally most recently, more available in Europe, and here available to some degree depending on the state you live in, people are getting cochlear implants when they have a severe-to-profound hearing loss. So that’s a surgical procedure – implantation with a 25,000 dollar device and lifelong rehabilitation and tune-ups needed for this disorder. So… uh… patients take this very seriously and are devastated by this disorder and are looking for solutions. So, the efficacy even if corticosteroids is not entirely sure. So because this disorder has such a high spontaneous recovery rate when all patients are lumped together, the smaller trials have not clearly shown that steroids provide a clear recovery effect. Yet everybody gives them because it is the only possible thing we have at the moment to help these patients. There are some meta-analysis for the studies there have come out since actually the 70s that show that the route of steroid administration – oral versus injected into the ear – does not seem to affect treatment outcome, and when you pool large number of trials, it does appear that the steroids alone have a mild recovery effect. So… uhm… just to give you an idea of what we are talking about – the little audiogram with the different coloured hearing shows the severity of hearing loss we are talking about. Normal hearing range is seen in yellow, mild green, moderate hearing losses would be blue. So in the blue range is where we… where normal conversation speech is at. So normal conversation speech is 50 to 55 dB. And in order to hear clearly, you need to be presented with sounds at 30 dB over your hearing level. So… from the blue range and worse, patients no longer can hear normal conversation level speech – and that effect is worse when there is background noise. In the orange to grey area, patients are completely impaired and really cannot make any use of sound information – and – at that point, we are already a range where hearing aids cannot help you function. So… one of the key ideas and concepts in the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss – and the reason we go to all the extra effort: get the patients in, give them steroids, and are looking for new drugs to try to treat this – is to get the poor prognosis patients which are in the worst hearing categories up to a level where we at least can get them a hearing aid and restore their binaural communication. So to get back to prognostic factors a little bit – a number of studies have addressed this and very very clearly, the worse your hearing is – using those categories we just talked about on the last slide – the worse your overall prognosis and ability to recover. So the patients that come in in the grey zone are at present the least likely to recover and that is shown in the slide which summarizes the data from Huy et al. from 2005 paper. So… eh… since hearing is measured across different frequencies, to assess changes you really need a multi-variate statistics which gets complicated – complicated to measure. So we use sort of pooled numbers to assess recovery and there is a system called the Siegel criteria which basically pools the number of different hearing data points and considers recovery of hearing to be better than a greater 15-dB change in hearing. So looking at those criteria and looking at different trials, we can clearly see a number of different investigators that have looked at fairly large pools of patients: the profound hearing loss category has the worst risk of recovery. So, in conclusion, sudden sensorineural is an idiopathic condition – especially when we start looking at the severe-to-profound losses – our normal hearing tests including auditory brainstem response testing and otoacoustic emissions test don’t work: we have very very limited diagnostics test outside of the pure-tone audiogram. Most of the studies do not include more than 3- to 5-hundred patients making it very difficult to have reliable and comprehensive data – especially when you are pooling patient populations from different countries. But recently we’ve had an increase in interest in this area with several different drugs being developed and looking at different ways of applying our gold-standard treatment which is steroids. The patients who end up in the severe-to-profound group really have the least chance of recovery and often devastated by this disorder. And really at that point, the only option for them – if they do not recover – is a cochlear implant. We think there is a therapeutic window – sort of looking at the pooled steroids data – you have a two-to-three week treatment window at most to intervene to get the patients the best recovery. And we’ve actually set up a network in the Kansas-city area – extending outwards – which allows audiologists and ENTs who see this condition to refer a patient in the same day or the next day which is really important for getting treatment started early. Treating this does make patients more functional – it allows them to hear in background noise which is something we really take for granted. At present – especially for the severe-to-profound patients – we do not have really effective treatment options and I think any treatment that improves hearing to the point where we can make these patients aid-able will be very very useful for patient case and will be widely used by the ENT community. Thank you much very. I’m going turn the talk back over to Dr. Meyer now and will be available for questions at the end of the presentation. Thank you.

Thomas Meyer

Thank you Dr. Staecker. On November 28th 2017, we reported a top line data for the HEALOS trial and that our expectation for the primary efficacy endpoint were not met for the overall patient population. While the hearing improvement in both AM-111 treatment groups was numerically higher than in the placebo group at all time points, the difference was not statistically significant. The improvements observed in the placebo group in HEALOS were higher than we had expected based on the prior phase-II trial. However, we also reported at that time that a post-hoc analysis showed us statistically- and clinically significant treatment effect for AM-111 in the subpopulation of patients with profound acute sudden deafness. And lastly, we have been able to confirm with HEALOS AM-111’s safety profile. Using the widely known severities scale already shown by Dr. Staecker, which separates severe from profound hearing loss at the level of 90 dB, we see two very different outcomes. In the severe acute subpopulation – shown here on the left – that in those patients with hearing threshold of at least 60 to 89 dB (at most), there is no clear no clear separation between treatment groups. In contrast, the profound acute hearing loss subpopulation – that is those patients with a hearing threshold of at least 90 dB, shows a separation of treatment groups that begins at day 3 and results in a statistically- and clinically significant treatment effect at day 28 that is maintained in full to day 91. Although we included baseline hearing thresholds as a co-variate in the ANCOVA model, we obviously could not control for such a severity-dependent difference in outcomes. Post-hoc testing for interaction between treatment and hearing thresholds at baseline actually was significant – that is the two subpopulations are not to be tested within the same model. When we checked the sensitivity of the results to the level of delineation of severe and profound hearing loss and used 80 instead of 90 dB, we still saw clear separation between treatment groups but the treatment effect became smaller. I will get back to the influence of severity on treatment outcomes shortly. What is the clinical relevance of the treatment effect that we observed in that profound hearing loss subpopulation? As explained by Dr. Staecker, these patients are unable to understand conversational speech even when using a hearing aid. Without a hearing aid, they are unable to detect even the loudest components of shouting. During the 3-month follow-up, patients in the AM-111 .4 mg/mL group, on average improved 48 dB in hearing which reclassifies them from being essentially deaf to moderately severe hearing loss and well within the hearing aid range. In the placebo group, the average improvement of 31 dB took them only to the severe hearing loss category. The difference of 17 dB between active and placebo is well above the level of 10 dB which is considered as being clinically meaningful. For your reference, if the hearing threshold is lowered by 10 dB, then sound can be heard that is half as loud as before. While the objective of the treatment is clearly to recover as much hearing as possible, another way of looking at the outcomes is to compare the risk of no hearing recovery between the active and the placebo groups. After all, one of our key goals is to prevent acute profound hearing loss from becoming chronic profound hearing loss. This risk is real and considerable in this patient group. Based on a commonly applied definition of lack of improvement less than 15 dB according to the already mentioned Siegel’s criterium, 11.4% of patients in the AM-111 .4 mg/mL saw no improvement compared with 38.2% of the placebo group. The risk ratio was .3 with a p-value of .012. They also had a lower incidence of no marked hearing improvement which is commonly defined as a recovery of less than 30 dB. Here the frequency was 28.6% in the active group versus 50% in the placebo group yielding a risk ratio of .57 and a p-value of .087. Turning back again to the question of the impact of severity on treatment outcomes, it is important to note that AM-111’s biological effect can only come into play if there is acute injury to the cochlea that is severe enough to trigger activation of c-Jun N-terminal kinases. AM-111 inhibits the JNK pathway – if it does not get activated, the drug has no target. The study in mice showed clearly that exposure to very loud noise – 110 or 120 dB resulted in permanent hearing loss and activation of JNK in the lateral wall structures of the cochlea. In contrast, sound exposure at 90 dB caused only temporary but not permanent hearing loss and did not result in activation of JNK. Under this last traumatic condition, AM-111 could not have had any protective effect. Unfortunately, it is not practical to determine the level of JNK activation in the cochlea of human beings. Instead, we have to rely here on measures of the symptom – that is the level of hearing loss. The improvement in pure-tone hearing thresholds in profound-acute hearing loss subpopulation was coupled with improvement in speech discrimination. For this test, patients were presented a series of mono- or bi-syllabic words at 80 dB which had to be correctly recognized. The vast majority of patients could not hear a single word at baseline and it took a while in hearing recovery before they could really start recognizing words again. In the AM-111 .04 mg/mL group, the average score was one word out of 10 at baseline improving to 3 out 5 at day 91 – that is unaided without hearing aid. In the placebo group, the mean score at baseline was one of out six words improving to 1 out 2 at day 91. The final difference in score between the two groups was 19%-points which is clinically meaningful with a p-value of .062. When going back to the phase-II data and comparing them with the HEALOS data, it is striking to see how much lower the recovery in the placebo group was for the subpopulation with severe acute hearing loss in the prior study. There was a 31.6 dB improvement in phase-II versus 40.2 dB in HEALOS. The difference for the acute profound hearing loss subpopulation was relatively small with 29.2 versus 31.1 dB. There have been several studies which reported for the entire severe-profound hearing loss population, an improvement of 30 to 32 dB with corticosteroid treatment. So we see that this is even below the improvement in the placebo group in HEALOS which suggest that the latter may have been on the high end. We have data from 22 profound acute hearing loss patients from the phase-II trial of which 12 had been treated with AM-111 .4 mg/mL and 10 patients with placebo. When pooling the data for the two trials together, we see a similar pattern of hearing improvement. The treatment effect of approximately 14 dB at both day 28 and day 91, is again clinically- and statistically significant with p-values of not more than .02. The relative risk-ratio for no improvement reached .39 and was again statistically significant with a p-value of .016. In both the HEALOS and the phase-II trial, the .4 mg/mL group emerged as the most effective. At .8 and 2 mg/mL, AM-111 also appeared to provide otoprotection albeit to a lesser extent than .4. In three published animal studies in models of noise trauma, inflammation, and ischemia, we saw an upward-sloping dose effect relationship up to .4 mg/mL at the highest tested concentration. In one other unpublished study, in a noise-trauma model, higher concentrations than .4 were tested and showed AM-111’s otoprotective effect peaking at .4 and then declining. As published earlier this bell-shaped dose response curve is most likely the result of a dose-dependent perturbation of the cell membrane by AM-111’s active transporter D-TAT. As announced in late November, we decided to terminate ASSENT – the sister trial to HEALOS, prematurely. On one hand, the decision was taken at a relatively early recruitment stage – the study had enrolled 56 patients out of an initial target of 300. On the other hand, we wanted to avoid the need for substantial protocol changes and interruptions of enrollment, pending feedback from health authorities on the regulatory pathway. However, ASSENT will contribute data from 31 patients with profound acute hearing loss – they are expected to become available in March 2018. In conclusion, we have with HEALOS the results from the first phase-III study ever to demonstrate effective drug-based otoprotection in humans. In the well-defined subpopulation of patients with profound acute hearing loss, we have seen a robust clinically- and statistically significant hearing improvement over placebo. In addition, there was a significant reduction in the risk that patients do not benefit from any hearing improvement and remain stuck with lifelong profound hearing loss. Importantly, the improvement pure-tone hearing thresholds was coupled with an improvement in speech discrimination and the HEALOS outcomes were essentially in line with phase-II data. It has also become clear from HEALOS that for a demonstration of AM-111’s otoprotective effects, high severity of cochlear injury with significant JNK-activation is required. We expect ASSENT to support these findings further. I will now turn the call over to Andrea for a presentation of regulatory aspects.

Andrea Braun

Thank you, Thomas. With AM-111, we have had multiple interactions with key regulatory agencies. Early on, we obtained an orphan-drug status from both the EMA and the FDA. And last year we also received fast-track designation from the FDA. These designations reflect the agencies’ acknowledgement that acute inner ear hearing loss is considered a serious condition with high unmet medical need due to the lack of effective treatment options. We have greatly benefitted from extensive exchanges with health authorities during AM-111’s development which is obviously very important given that we working in a new therapeutic indication. In the US, we obtained feedback and guidance from the FDA through pre-IND meetings and the IND, several type-C meetings and other interactions. In the European Union, the EMA supported us through several protocol assistance procedures. Overall these exchanges covered all aspects of the drug development process – that is clinical, non-clinical, CMC, and special requirements for a [inaudible] product. So, what data do the FDA and EMA require to demonstrate clinical efficacy? In order to support an indication for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss, we need to demonstrate that AM-111 provides hearing recovery that is superior to placebo – with placebo considered to represent spontaneous recovery. The difference has to be statistically significant and also clinically meaningful. There is consensus that a difference of least 10 dB is meaningful. Both FDA and EMA have agreed on the use of pure-tone hearing threshold as a primary efficacy outcome variable. Pure-tone audiometry is a cornerstone of hearing research and is applied worldwide in a standardized way as Dr. Staecker explained earlier. For the primary efficacy endpoint, the FDA requested that the change in hearing threshold is tested at day 91. Although the treatment effect becomes apparent much earlier, the agency wants to see the effect is maintained over three months. The EMA found a primary efficacy endpoint at day 28 acceptable – which is what we used in HEALOS but is also amenable to using day 91. Regarding the use of speech audiometry, there is an understanding that it provides important additional clinical information on the type and degree of hearing impairment and deals with some more practical aspects than pure-tone audiometry. However, there can be various challenges when using speech discrimination as an outcome measure in clinical trials. There is less standardization in the measurement, there is no set of universally list of words across different languages, the tonality and numbers of syllables different from language to language, and there are some statistical challenges such as floor- and ceiling-effect. We have discussed these limitations with both agencies and it was found acceptable to use word recognition scores as secondary exploratory outcome variable. As indicated in late November, we are planning to share and review the outcomes of the HEALOS trial with the FDA and EMA and discuss the regulatory path forward. We have data package that shows a favourable safety profile and contains efficacy data from two randomized controlled studies in profound acute hearing loss in an orphan indication with high unmet medical needs. To this, further data from the ASSENT trial will be added. We are seeking guidance specifically on the path forward [inaudible] and approval and would like to understand to what extent additional confirmatory data might be required in this orphan indication. We are therefore planning to request a type-C meeting with the FDA and will soon request a protocol assistance [inaudible] with the scientific advisory party at EMA. In both cases, results from the ASSENT trial are expected to support the data package as soon as they will become available. We expect to receive the feedback from the health authorities in the second quarter of 2018. With that, I would like now to turn the call back to Thomas.

Thomas Meyer

Thank you, Andrea. AM-111 has the potential to become the first treatment specifically indicated for acute inner ear hearing loss. As a reminder, there are no FDA-approved drugs for this condition. Based on our recent findings, we are targeting a label for the treatment of profound acute sensorineural hearing loss comprising sudden deafness, acute acoustic trauma as well as surgery trauma. While sudden deafness and acute acoustic trauma both represent settings where treatment seeks to rescue hearing following cochlear injury, surgery trauma represents a known risk situation. We have seen a growing interest in drug-based hearing preservation during cochlear implantation and we believe that AM-111 will be well suited to preserve residual hearing in that setting. AM-111 has some unique features which are well recognized based on feedback from clinicians. These include the single dose intratympanic administration, the ability to provide rapid and significant recovery of hearing, the reduced risk of no improvement chronic deafness, as well as the favourable safety profile based on the targeted local delivery. In addition, there are no contraindications for people with diabetes which sets AM-111 further apart from corticosteroids. Based on a literature review, in most studies, the profound category represents 25 to 30% of all treated sudden deafness patients. You will find some of these studies referenced at the bottom of the slide. Within studies enrolling both severe and profound sudden deafness patients – notably HEALOS, ASSENT as well as a landmark NIH study in the US on oral versus intratympanic corticosteroids – the profound category represents 41 to 55%. Due to their symptoms, patients with profound hearing loss tend to be acutely aware of their problem and are more compelled to seek medical advice and treatment than those patients with milder forms. Let me conclude the presentation part of [inaudible] with some key conclusions and a brief outlook. Apart from off-label use of corticosteroids, the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss has remained largely uncharted territory – a white spot in medicine. Over the years, we have accumulated a large body of non-clinical and clinical data demonstrating AM-111’s efficacy in protecting the acutely injured cochlea. In the absence of reliable and comprehensive reference data on the natural history of sudden deafness, we have to generate these data to a large extent ourselves. As we learn from HEALOS, it takes the severity of profound hearing loss to activate AM-111’s target and allow to demonstrate that the drug works in humans. With HEALOS, we have the first phase-III study ever to demonstrate an effective otoprotection in humans. We believe that we have a compelling set of safety and efficacy data for this serious condition with high unmet medical need. We look forward to the discussions with the FDA and EMA which we expect to clarify a path forward towards bringing AM-111 to patients. More detailed outcomes from HEALOS and ASSENT will be presented in 2018. With that, I would now like to turn the call back to the operator who will open the line for questions.

Rui Galvao

Hi – thank you for taking my call. And thanks for the presentation – it’s very informative. I have one question about how the phase-II and the phase-III results compare – you presented some data on that, but I was wondering if you look at the phase-II and separate “severe” and “profound” – as you did on slide 20 for the HEALOS data – do you also see that “severe” in phase-II were not different from placebo and the “profound” were responsible for most of the difference you saw?

Thomas Meyer

Well… hi – Rui, thank you for the question. Well actually, in phase-II we have in both the severe and the profound categories a separation and so this was why we achieved a significant effect, overall. Now… either the placebo was too low in phase-II which is – which means that it would not have been representative, or the placebo in the severe group in HEALOS was rather too high. So based on what we have seen here from all those studies using corticosteroids with responses – or recoveries – of the order of about 30-32 dB, we find that actually in phase-II, the severe group here was pretty representative. So this is also why we are actually moving forward here to HEALOS included severe and profound hearing loss cases. So there is a discrepancy between these two studies, but what they share in common is clearly that in both cases in the profound group here, we are seeing good nice treatment effects.

Rui Galvao

Okay… Thank you. Uhm… so as sort of a follow-up to that… and you know… possible future trials on hearing loss – and maybe you can comment on the likelihood of needing a future trial versus pooling data from your existing trials and the upcoming ASSENT data – but, also: if you worked around a future trial, would you then focus on the “profound” only or would you again include the “severe” and possibly find some way to avoid that spontaneous recovery issue because if phase-II seems to indicate that severe are also responding, would you still include them and make further changes to a future trial? And on that trial would you focus only on the .4 mg/mL dose?

Thomas Meyer

Uhm… well… if we did another trial and I think there is a fairly likely scenario that we will need to provide some additional confirmatory data and I will let Andrea comment on a bit further on the pathways here – there is a particular pathway potentially in Europe here for this that is different from the US-pathway. We will definitely make use of the data that we have generated so far – I mean, these are objective data we have published reference data now – an increasing body of data that is available. Now with regards to the selection of patients, I expect that we would focus on the profound hearing loss subpopulation; we have seen very robust nice data here in that category when you also take into account the animal data. I personally believe very much – and maybe Dr. Staecker can also add a comment to that afterwards – among the severe hearing loss patients, there are also quite many with a poor prognosis and it may well be that actually here there could also – and would also – be some efficacy of AM-111. But for the time being, I think it would be more prudent actually to focus on the profound group. And, maybe Andrea you could briefly talk about here the regulatory pathways that might be possible.

Andrea Braun

Sure. Sure… Basically what Thomas is alluding to is a particular pathway which is available in the European Union called “conditional approval”. This is an approval which you can get based on a limited data set and after a defined period, you enlarge your database with additional trials while – I mean, while those additional trials are ongoing, you can get a conditional approval already and every year, you kind of have to or based on predefined time points, you have to update your data. So that would be an option with a smaller data set to get a conditional approval in the EU and then later on a full approval based on the data set.

Thomas Meyer

So, obviously this will need to be discussed – I think we all recognize here the fact that it is an orphan indication, we also recognize that there has been here some a – there is [inaudible] of data… of reference data in the past. So we have created here these data as we went through clinical development as mentioned we have objective endpoints, we have a drug that is safe, and we have, I think meaningful – very meaningful outcomes. But we will see what the feedback will be from the regulatory agencies. Here with ASSENT, we will have some extra data that will come in so that will make a lot of sense, I guess. Now maybe just very briefly Dr. Staecker on the severe subgroup – based on your experiences, the prognosis there – I think the key challenge here is always… you never know for sure which patient is actually going to recover. So that’s a little bit the uncertainty around this condition.

Hinrich Staecker

Uhm… yes - this is Hinrich Staecker again. To comment on that, I think there is sort of the needs for running a clinical trial – which is one question. And then the other question is: what would you do seeing a patient? So, I think as a physician, you would want a buffer zone – sort of benefit of the doubt the people that are on the edge to give them every chance of recovery. And clinically, you also have to remember the… the inner ear has… tonotopy – so different regions of the inner ear have different pitch sensations and there are patients that might have a moderate loss in the middle pitches and a profound loss in the high pitches. We do not know at this point if in the high pitch region there is just JNK activation and so potentially patients that have a sloping hearing loss that averages out to be a – you know – a moderate-to-severe hearing loss actually would be candidates if we analyzed only a certain pitch frequency. We do not have enough number of patients to do that within a clinical trial but looking more broadly when we think about treating patients that we see at the clinic – that’s something I personally would consider. If that makes sense.

Rui Galvao

It does. It’s very useful. Thank you very much and thanks again for the presentation.

Thomas Meyer

Thank you.

Thomas Meyer

Okay – thank you very much operator and thanks to everyone for joining the call today. So… it turned out to be a rather long call with a lot of information. Thank you for your continued interest in Auris Medical, have a great day, and… as always, take care of your ears! Thank you very much.