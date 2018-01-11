Otonomy's (OTIC) CEO David Weber Presents at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Call January 11, 2018 8:30 PM ET

David Weber - President and Chief Executive Officer

Anupam Rama - JP Morgan

Anupam Rama

Our next presenting company this morning is Otonomy and presenting on behalf of the company is CEO, Dave Weber. Just as a reminder, the breakout session following the presentation will be in the Sussex room.

Thank you. Good morning everyone. Thank you for being here and staying through until Thursday. I’ll be making some statements- looking forward in terms of our plans and expectations. You know – Otonomy – we are focused in the innovation in the otology space. It’s an area of tremendous unmet need with large populations suffering from both balance disorders and hearing disorders. What is unique about us is we pioneered the technology to deliver drugs into the middle and inner ear which is gonna be necessary to expand pharmaceuticals into this important field. We have a pipeline of products that I’ll show you today in the areas of otology with the highest unmet medical need. We have just recently completed a successful phase-III trial with our lead product OTIVIDEX-- for Ménière’s disease – a serious balance disorder. And with that product we demonstrated strong treatment benefit – and – we’ll be outlining our path to the NDA. We are also advancing multiple programmes for treating hearing loss and tinnitus. And with regards to our commercial product OTIPRIO, we do expect and are actively engaged in discussions to divest that asset following what we expect to be an approval of the sNDA for acute otitis externa with a March 2nd PDUFA date approaching. As I’ll show you at the end, we have a very strong balance sheet and we have reduced our operating costs going forward to support advancement of OTIVIDEX towards registration as well as our other programmes that we expect to demonstrate value inflection points. Outlined here is our broad product pipeline – what I believe to be the largest and broadest in the space. -- you can see that with OTIPRIO, we have commercialized for the ear tube surgery indication as well as in having the sNDA for acute otitis externa that is approaching the PDUFA date. And we are actively engaged in those discussions for divestiture. Our OTIVIDEX programme – which has really been the original formation of the company – is a treatment for Ménière’s disease. We are expecting an FDA meeting-- in the first quarter [2018] and I’ll talk more about that. And then we have active programmes in both tinnitus and in hearing loss that I’ll talk more about. Our pioneering in this field really circled around the area of otic-drug delivery as a localized sensori organ – what’s critical here is to be able to deliver drugs into this protected sensori organ, but to do so in a way that minimizes systemic exposure and potential toxicity from what are very active drugs. -- our commercial product as well as OTIVIDEX demonstrate our ability to deliver drugs in a sustained exposure from a single administration by the physician in their office. We’ve demonstrated that for both small molecules, proteins, as well as for antibodies. We have a robust IP position around this delivery technology and in fact are expanding that beyond our initial delivery capabilities into other types of formulation capabilities as we believe that every molecule has its specific needs and characteristics that may require different formulation approaches. So, let’s turn our attention to OTIVIDEX. As we have pointed out in the 2nd half of the year, the results of our phase-III programme. In our AVERTS-2 programme which was conducted in Europe, we achieved the primary endpoint at .029 p-value. We collected that data according to the protocol and analyzed based on the FDA-review of statistical analysis plan. And the results were inconsistent with our expectations from the prior phase-IIb trial. So we are delighted with that study – it clearly demonstrates that the treatment benefit of this product. Unfortunately, we did have a-- a miss on the 2nd trial – the AVERTS-1 trial that was conducted in the US – we missed our primary endpoint at .62. We have thoroughly now analyzed that study, compared it to both the AVERTS-2 and the phase-IIb trial, and what we can say is the failure was due to the significantly higher placebo response that we encountered in AVERTS-1 compared to the other trials (55% vs. approximately 40% in the other trials). As we look at that data, we did a thorough analysis looking at both patient demographics, baseline characteristics such as vertigo frequency, severity, as well as other factors, and have found no indication of any imbalances or treatment imbalances that would explain that result. And in working through that analysis as well as working with experts and patient reported outcomes and placebo response, what our review suggests is that the higher placebo response is due to increased expectation bias in the US trial. Now many of you may ask what is expectation bias? Basically, it is the expectation of investigators, patients (or both!) regarding the potential for that therapy to be effective. What is key here is that the difference between the AVERTS-1 and AVERTS-2 trials – that were identical protocols – is the study sites. We had previously ran clinical trials with the majority of these investigators here in the US – so they had direct experience with OTIVIDEX; they had an understanding of how that product worked compared to AVERTS-2 in Europe where we had not conducted any efficacy work before the AVERTS-2 trial. So as a result of that, what we’ve determined is that results of both study sites and clinical investigator experience, as well as in post-trial interviews with the investigators – both with the US investigators as well as with the European investigators, [point to] differences in the way they presented the trial to the patients in the way the enrollment process. I think in Europe it was much more of an experimental based “we don’t know if the product works”; in the US, unfortunately, we believe that the investigators may have biased the patients by making comments about the prior positive experience. Let’s talk a little bit about the AVERTS-2 results-- shown here is the mean monthly DVDs, so these are actual counts – this is not the statistical test, this is looking at the actual daily diary outcome for mean monthly DVDs. And the key here is you can see for these patients what it means for them is that patients start off having nine days definitive vertigo. These are definitive vertigo episodes that leave them disabled for more than 20 minutes and they may have multiple of these per day but at least one, nine out of 28 days. -- so very significant impact to them and as shown here OTIVIDEX reduced that by 6.2 days – so taking and removing six days out of the average patient to where the average is only 2.8 days per month at the third month. So very significant treatment benefit. As we look across the trials, I think this will show you the impact of the placebo effect: you can see that both from phase-Ib to phase-IIb – looked at both by the original design of… of… definitive vertigo days greater than two – to the phase-IIb looking at the DVD four to 22 which was our cut-off for the phase-III trials. And you can see that all of those trials with the exception of AVERTS-1 had an average placebo response of 40%. Whereas AVERTS-1 clearly was at 58%. What we’ve recently reported out as well was the results of secondary analysis – the p-value of .029 was based on the entire 174 patients enrolled in the AVERTS-2 trial. What we did do since we terminated that trial earlier… uh, based on the AVERTS-1, we knew we had enough patients in the trial and knew that we had over a hundred patients that had completed month three. So we took the trial down in order to determine the results of the AVERTS-2 trial. And as you can see here, a 111 patients were enrolled in the trial through month 3 – of which a 105 completed their daily dairies through month-3. There were no dropouts in this study. These patients are highly motivated to stay in the trial given their condition. As you can see here, the primary – which is count of DVD – was increased in significance with the 111-patient population that went all the way through month 3 at .014. And you can see a number of secondary endpoints like vertigo severity, and vertigo frequency, as well as the important quality of life measure which is number of days sick at home or bedridden is also significant. So very clear treatment outcome with AVERTS-2 that is confirmed by the observations in the phase-IIb. So what are our next steps? Well, our next steps really are to, uh… based on the successful results of AVERTS-2 and the phase-IIb trial, we feel it is very clear that this product works. Obviously, as I have just mentioned, our experience with clinicians is that they believe the product works as well. So what we have done is we have requested a type-C meeting with the FDA to discuss these results, review not only the efficacy data from the trials, but also importantly the safety data that we have been gathering. [The] FDA was very clear with us in our IND meeting with them of what they would like to have – end-of phase-2 meeting, I should say – what they would like to have in regards to the long-term safety and we have generated that data and so we will present that data as well. In the meantime, we are preparing for clinical initiation and in the middle of 2018. We expect that there will be one more trial required. -- so we have AVERTS-2 and we expect that we will need a 2nd phase-III trial. We are working with clinical trial- and patient reported outcome-experts to address the factors that I have mentioned for the trial that we expect to conduct in order to manage that placebo response. And I can also say that we will also be looking across geography and definitely including Europe in our trial. We will come back and provide a programme update following the FDA meeting – we’d expect to be coming back at the end of the first quarter. And in reporting with regards to that meeting and our clinical plan going forward. So now, let’s turn our attention to the pipeline. And really what is a growing interest across-- the… population, and… governments as a whole because hearing loss is the fourth leading disability, globally. There is recent articles as shown here about hearing loss is the number one disability in the military followed by tinnitus. So hearing loss represents a tremendous economic impact to all governments – and – obviously a personal impact to the patients – particularly as they live longer, the ability to hear and have conversations is key to not only to the ability socialize, but as we are now learning from important research – even for cognitive function. So hearing loss is an area as well that is increasing rapidly among our population thanks to the use of recreational devices such as headphones, earbuds, -- and… obviously the various activities that people are undertaking and exposing them[selves] to high noise levels. Now… what’s important here is to understand that hearing loss is comprised of a number of different pathologies with different types of phenotypes of hearing loss. So not all hearing loss is equal – you can’t just say… you know – “hearing loss” as a broad statement, but then there are very specific types of hearing loss that come at us from a different biology. And this is new science… this is science that has only existed since the last five years. And we’ve been there working in this space to identify and develop in these areas of opportunity. In fact, we have three distinct programmes against these leading areas of hearing loss that I’ll describe for you today. One is OTO-413 which is addressing the damage done to these very delicate ribbon synapses that connect the hair cells to the ganglion – the spiral ganglion nerve system that connects to the brain. This is called hidden hearing loss and the reason for that is, is because it is not detected by typical audiometry testing. So if you go in and they are doing what is called pure-tone testing and saying “can you hear that” – you might be able to hear it in that perfect environment… but the problem is: put some noise in the background – either a television, a game, a social environment – some people call it “cocktail hearing loss” because you can’t hear during a cocktail party – -- but that is basically the inability to discriminate speech in a noisy environment. That’s what we are talking about with hidden hearing loss. And it is the fastest growing area of hearing loss. And it strikes a younger age: so, this is what we would call “the young elderly” – people that are 45, 50, 55 are already starting to experience large levels of hidden hearing loss. We also have chemotherapeutic-induced hearing loss and we are looking at oto-protection there. One of the major cancer treatments for tumours is cisplatin and other platinum-based agents and they cause profound hearing loss. And then… the most severe form of hearing loss which is hair cell loss: this were you lose the actual hair cells and this is what’s involved in the late stage ageing process where we lose the hair cells. And I’ll talk more about that – a very exciting area that we are looking at. So looking at [OTO-]413 for ribbon-synapse repair, we have developed a sustained exposure of an important neurotrophin called brain-derived neurotrophic factor. We have found through our research looking at both small molecules, antibodies, and a number of different approaches that BDNF was the most potent in restoring both the ribbon synapse connections and restoring functional hearing. And I’ll show you some data there. We have initiated IND-enabling activities and expect to be in a phase-I/II trial in hidden hearing loss patients with hidden hearing loss in the first half of 19 [2019]. Now the nice thing about hearing loss programmes – let me say – is that these are not patient reported outcomes: all the programmes I am gonna lay out for you here on hearing loss are done by very discriminatory testing and so it allows us to move out of the patient reported outcome challenges that we have with things like balance disorders. This is data showing in animal models and quickly what you can see here is both an ability to restore a number of synapses that exist following a noise-trauma model and also at the same time, restore auditory nerve function. And we have a lot of other data that we have looked at as well in sub-culture tissue-culture as well. In our oto-proctection study, we have already completed a preliminary feasibility study with OTIVIDEX in pediatric oncology patients. Based on that data, we feel we have a very strong ability – we’ve got proof-of-concept clinical work very quickly and as we looked at this area, we actually identified a class of compounds that we found to have a higher level of oto-protection for chemotherapy-induced hearing loss than the steroid. And so, we are currently advancing that into final candidate selection by the end of the year. And you can see the data here in terms of the ability to protect in the phases – cisplatin is quite profound. About 500,000 patients are treated per year in the US with platinum-based agents – these are regiments that they undergo so be treated with each concurrent round of treatment and are of course this is also used around the world in these patients. OTO-6xx is our hair cell regeneration programme. Uh, what many people don’t realize is that non-mammalian species like birds can regenerate their hair cells. Unfortunately, mammals have lost that ability. But by understanding those differences, and looking at what pathways are involved, the field has been able to identify potential targets and we utilized that to establish a target for ourselves in terms of how to restore the hair cells. And so you can see here in a hair cell regeneration model where we can damage the hair cells – that’s the… if you look at the naïve, the three fine lines up above are your hair cells – the inner and outer hair cell layers. You can see the damage where you have now loss of the individual hair cells and then you can that with our compound we are restoring those hair cells. So the next step here as well is to select a final candidate from the class and which we will do by the end of the year and then advance towards IND-enabling studies. In 2019. And then finally our Gacyclidine-programme for tinnitus. And this is a programme that we have already completed phase-I. We’ve demonstrated safety with our formulation. Again, however, as we worked in this area, we have identified basically a better formulation and obviously – this is something as a company – we always want the best formulation to go into our late-stage programmes for commercialization – that will give us the best presentation of the product, but importantly provide us with the level of pharmaco exposure as well as other CMC benefits. And as a result of that, we have decided to progress with this new formulation. It is a very unique formulation – it shows our ability to go beyond our original platform, and… that programme is going through IND-enabling work now and we expect to go into a phase-I/II trial in patients in the first half 19 [2019]. So let’s talk a little about the financial position of the company. We ended the year with a 120 million in cash; we expect our GAAP-operating expenses to be between 95 and 100 million for 2017 and 73 to 78 million of non-GAAP operating expenses for 2017. Importantly what we’ve done now by stopping the commercial effort with OTIPRIO and moving to divestiture of that asset, we’ve been able to significantly reduce our operating expenses and as you can see here, we expect our operating expenses with the OTIVIDEX clinical work that we plan for the year to be between 40 to 45 million non-GAAP. So clearly that gives us a strong runway to get to OTIVIDEX clinical results towards registration. So we do expect our current cash balance will fund completion of the clinical development of OTIVIDEX as well as advance the other programmes to important value inflection points. So, as you can see here, a very strong pipeline and multiple upcoming milestones. First with the sNDA for acute otitis externa further demonstrating our ability to gain approval in the indications which will happen in the first quarter – March 2nd is the PDUFA and we expect to follow then with the completion of divestiture. We will have the type-C meeting with the FDA to go through and review our OTIVIDEX data, and then make plans for initiating the remaining clinical work for the 2nd phase-III trial we need for registration in the middle of this year. We will then also select final candidates for development for both our oto-protection programme as well as our hair cell regeneration programme. And then we are currently working plans to initiate the clinical proof-of-concept studies for both OTO-313 – which is our tinnitus programme – as well as our hidden hearing loss programme in the first half of 19 [2019]. So, with that – thank you very much and we look forward to updating you as we continue to move forward in this important year.

Dave, why don’t kind of start off with some introduction [indiscernible]

David Weber

I have with me today Paul Cayer – our chief financial and chief business officer, as well as Dr. Kathie Bishop – our chief scientific officer.

Anupam Rama

A good place to start, I think… would be the type-C meeting that you are pursuing with the FDA this quarter. Maybe just kind of help us understand [indiscernible] discuss the path forward and the AVERTS-2 data.

Yeah, sure. So the question is to talk about the type-C meeting and our expectations for that meeting with the agency. So we think it is important to obviously be in communication with the FDA and as we go through our development. And at this point now, we have completed not only the AVERTS - programme - with the AVERTS-1 and AVERTS-2 trials – but also a significant amount of clinical work: over 300 patients have been drugs for six months, which means two injections [indiscernible]… as well as approximately 100 patients on drugs for one year. Which is what the FDA had indicated for us based on the prior IND work. And so, we wanna take all of that safety data in as well because it shows that the product really has no safety concerns; so we think it is important to continue to show both – not only the efficacy – but the safety. In addition to having a review of that information, just so that we are very clear as we continue through to the… the remaining clinical work which is really we believe to go and get one more phase-III trial. We also are looking to ask the agency based on the totality of the clinical data to date-- whether or not there is sufficient data to support registration at this time. Now, I’ll be very frank and clear that we think that is an unlikely scenario. -- obviously though, there are examples in the industry of where companies have failed a phase-III trial but been successful on a 2nd and been able to obtain approval based on that data. And so, it is one of those situations where you get asked by investors “do you think the FDA could approve you based on the data you have” – and our view of that is: we don’t know unless we ask! -- so, our belief is that if you don’t ask, you don’t get. We don’t expect it to be quite clear which is why I keep saying it, we are prepared to… we are working to initiate the remaining clinical work in the middle of this year. But we’re gonna ask - and we think it also allows the agency to look over the totality of data. So, our expectations frankly coming out of this is: okay, go get one more phase-III trial. And… if it is something different, then we’d be happy to have Christmas early.

[Indiscernible] In the last twelve months or so, the probability of success in your position [indiscernible] explain the differences in getting an accelerated approval on the back of another [indiscernible]. In this space, is that possible is that [indiscernible] accelerated approval [indiscernible].

You know, I think again there are examples of this and I’ll Kathie talk a little bit about her experience. But at the same time, I think – you know – each division is different-- and every situation has its own particular exceptions. -- again, I can’t speculate in terms of the general perspective of the FDA; I think all we can do in this situation is present our data, go in and ask. And I think – you know… Kathie, our chief scientific officer has some very unique experience here: she’s worked with the neurology division – she’s a neurobiologist and she was at Ionis developing the SPINRAZA programme – which has been very successful obviously. And so, she has had a lot of experience with the neurology division – and so, it’s important from my standpoint to bring Kathie onboard as our CSO because she brings not only the neurobiology science and demonstrated capability of developing programmes from the preclinical stage through clinical - and into approval that is very important to our hearing loss programmes that I’ve outlined, but also that experience with the agency. So… Kathie?

The accelerated approval scenario usually occurs in indications like oncology where you have a biomarker that predicts a clinical outcome – so you’ll get accelerated approval based on the biomarker having to validate with a further trial. It’s less common with the neurology division – so I would say that scenario is probably less likely for this indication in this situation.

[Indiscernible] When you guys have your meeting do you wait for the minutes [indiscernible]

Yeah, the question is: “are we gonna wait for the minutes before we update the market?” – and our answer to that is: yes. We think it is very important; we are very conservative in the way we operate our business – hopefully people see that when we put out timelines: we meet those timelines and have consistently done that. The same with the FDA, we think it is very important that – while we are there talking with the agency – -- we believe we… both parties are clear on what the conversation was. There is nothing like meeting minutes to make sure everybody heard the same thing. So, we will get the meeting minutes, go through those with the FDA and once we are confident that we are both on the same page, then come to the market.

[Indiscernible]

Yes. The question is: do we have a meeting scheduled already? Yes, we do: a type-C meeting and we expect to come back at the last part of the first quarter to the market. Next question…

[Indiscernible] Given in AVERTS-1 one, the placebo [indiscernible] Given sort of – you know, what you describe as the expectation bias, that led t [indiscernible] I just wanna get additional analysis [indiscernible]

Yes, so I think just to summarize the question for those listening in is that the question is really around discussion of AVERTS-1 with the FDA and the explanation around that trial, as well – which I think is something Kathie can illuminate in terms of how much they have seen that type of thing in the neurology division – but also in terms of integrated analysis and showing them integrated analysis. Kathie…?

Kathie Bishop

Yeah-- so following getting both the AVERTS-1 result and the AVERTS-2 result, we did a really careful analysis comparing those two trials as well as our phase-II trial which was very consistent with the European AVERTS-2 trial. And we went through and carefully examined patient demographic factors, what types of patients were coming into the trial, their stage with Ménière’s, as well as factors about how the trial was conducted such as the study sites and where patients might have been coming from. And as David presented, I think the really obvious difference between AVERTS-1 compared to all of our other trials is that higher placebo response of 55% compared to generally 40 to 43% in all other trials. And we carefully looked at other factors which may have contributed to that. -- in neurology trials in indications such as pain, depression, schizophrenia, there’s problem of high placebo responses when you have a patient reported outcome – basically patients telling you how they feel – in our case, whether they have vertigo each day or not – is not an unknown, an unexpected. So this is something that the neurology division is very familiar with and has dealt with many companies having trials that have issues due to this. What we found in our analysis is that there were no differences between the patients in the trial. And we really did a thorough job of looking at this. -- but there were some factors that we found that probably contributed to the placebo response. One is that AVERTS-1 trial was conducted in the US on the background of the phase-II trial which was also conducted in the US. And although the phase-II trial just narrowly missed statistical significance on the primary endpoint, all clinicians and coordinators and people dealing with patients in the US generally felt like it was a successful trial. And what happens is they probably over-communicated that to patients coming into the trial – so the message was more along the lines of “this drug really works, you should come and be in this trial” rather than what happened in Europe where they had no previous efficacy experience and their message was much more measured being something along the lines of “this is an experiment – we don’t know whether the drug works, so come and be in this trial”. And that expectation bias and expectations about the efficacy of the drug got communicated to the patients probably contributed to that higher placebo-response. What we can do moving forward is try and carefully control that by educating these ENTs who aren’t familiar with doing patient-reported outcome trials on what the message should be and carefully scripting what they say to patients when they come in to participate-- before the trial. A couple of other factors that we found is the types of sites that enroll patients in Europe they were almost all academic and hospital based clinical trial sites. And those people really think of this much more as an experiment and will give the appropriate message. In contrast in the US, we had more what I will call “professional trial sites”, CROs or large clinics who have a different type of motivation which is generally a financial motivation to get patients in – so that probably also influenced the placebo response. -- and the final thing that we found is a difference in where patients came from in Europe in AVERTS-2 compared to US in AVERTS-1:

In Europe, most countries do not allow or frown upon advertising… so, almost all the patients in Europe came in and then participated in the trial because they were known patients of the investigators participating in the trial.

In contrast in the US, we had quite a few sites recruiting patients through advertising and so these are patients that are less well known to the investigators and less well characterized and when you have a disorder that is reported through a patient reported outcome and has variability in the disease course like Ménière’s does, I think that influences the type of characterization in the type of patients that come into the trial.

So this is all data that we will be sharing with the FDA and our interaction; it is also helps gives us a path forward for how to better control the placebo response moving forward.

[Indiscernible] I am just wondering if you can expand a little bit on how/why… uh… yeah… you know you have in the US [indiscernible] more and more experience with OTIVIDEX – also now the EU, I am just curious to know how it is you can modify [indiscernible] as well… you know… whether or not you anticipate a large [indiscernible]

Kathie Bishop

So, the question was generally about plans moving forward and with the expectation that we will have to conduct another phase-III trial – how we would do that in the face of having already having conducted trials in the US and what the size of the trial might be. So… with regards to moving forward, I think in the geographies where we have already conducted trials like the US and the six countries in Europe where we did AVERTS-2, we are going to be very careful about sites selection and what types of investigators at sites participate in the trial. But there are other - many other geographies that we have not gone to that have Ménière’s disease patients. So I think there is space to also include countries that are really naive to conducting OTIVIDEX clinical trials. So, that’s the combination we’ll use there. -- Dave – do you want to speak on the sample size and our thoughts there?

David Weber

Sure. So with regards to sample size, I think that… uhm – in addition – just to add to what Kathie is saying in addition to clinical sites selection, the other is we’ll be very careful about guidance and instructions to clinicians about how they are to approach patients. So-- obviously, as Kathie has talked about in the past, the ENT space has not had a lot of drug development, they are not used to patient reported outcome clinical trials; they have done mostly devices in the past – in surgical procedures development… and… what needs to happen here it’ll be part of the preparation for the study which is a training basically in how to approach the patients and how to communicate with them not only for the clinician but also for the study staff. So there is definitely not an effort to not bias the patient in terms of the outcome. The other piece with regards to sample size is actually kind of counter-intuitive: actually larger is not necessarily better-- and that we believe particularly is true here for a couple of reasons:

One is… if you look at our data we’ve presented we have actually shown that we are significant on smaller populations. -- if you look back at AVERTS-2, I showed you data today that showed we had a higher level of significance for 111 patients that had completed all the way through month 3. The .029 was based on the entire number of patients enrolled in the trial but not all of them had completed month 3. So we hit statistical significance on that 111 patients. So it clearly shows we do not need a total of a 174 patients – that’s reaffirmed by the phase-IIb whereas we’ve looked at and presented in the past the data cut-off based on the patient inclusion/exclusion we’ve used in the phase-III trials that we were statistically significant on 97 patients. So, I am not saying we will go down directly to that size – clearly we will leave ourselves some breathing room, but what it clearly says is, we do not need to go larger.

The other piece of that is… is going larger is actually known to contribute to placebo response. There’s been as Kathie has mentioned in all these different other areas - and as we’ve worked with PRO and placebo-response experts-- what happens is that in larger trials, you will see higher placebo rate; there’s an actual correlation and analysis of trials both individually and also on a meta-analysis that increasing size actually increases the placebo response. So, it’s actually where we don’t want to go. -- and I think, you know – what you can expect from us is coming back from the FDA meeting, not only with the feedback from the FDA, but also what is our clinical plan to go forward to get that one additional trial that we need. And we will lay out what are the things we are doing both to control the placebo response, but also then what we believe will give us the highest probability of success. So we think that will likely be multiple geographies – not just US alone, not just Europe alone, but also then in terms of other design, other factors in terms of the conduct of the study that will help control that. Importantly, there is no need to change the trial design, no need to change the endpoint, the daily dairy – what’ve shown with AVERTS-2 and the phase-IIb has confirmed by that that all of that works: the statistical analysis plan – all of the that works very well. So we don’t have to fix what’s not broken. And clearly that’s important because if we changed endpoint, if we changed trial design, now we are going into completely unknown territory. Here it is just a matter of tweaking it to get it right and control that placebo response.

[Indiscernible]

David Weber

Yeah. So the question is: the timeline – if we start in the middle of 2018, what does that timeline look like to results for OTIVIDEX? So, if we look at the phase-III trials, they took 18 to 20 months – from beginning to reporting out. So we would expect that, that is the timeline, that’s what we will work on. Obviously, if we end up taking fewer patients, and do adjust that it potentially could be a little sooner, but obviously the key is gonna be to get the result that we want. So I think our expectation is to uh… 18 to 20 months-- and… as you know, as we will talk on the financial side and as I presented at the talk today, and in our press release and the business update, we have that cash to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

Paul Cayer

So the question relates to OTIPRIO divestiture – kind of where we are in the process, timing, and just sort of set the parameters around that. You know… so we are in active discussions with multiple parties as we’ve said. You know, clearly if you look at the OTIPRIO market opportunity – and this has always been part of our game plan: get it to market first for eartube surgery, but if you look across the board at where the top of antibiotics are used, acute otitis externa is the largest of those indications with four million episodes in the US. And clearly-- all of the perspective buyers are very interested in that indication. So that’s why from a timing perspective, having the… uh… approval in hand will certainly be… we expect a requirement to completing that kind of a transaction. When we are, we’ll be able to announce the status when we get to the PDUFA date – you know… we do as we’ve put out in the presentation and guidance and expect that we will have announcements on both in the first quarter here. With respect to the metrics that are important to us – I mean, clearly we believe in the product, ENTs believe it works, they like using the product-- we’ve had to make a difficult strategic decision as to where is our best return on investment going forward, and as you see it’s around getting OTIVIDEX approved for Ménière’s and around the pipeline – the new programmes we have now announced for hearing loss and tinnitus. So, OTIPRIO no longer fits that sort of profile. As part of divesting it, we’d like to generate cash so that we can support the runway-- we don’t need the cash to get to where Dave said we are able to with existing 120 million that we finished the year with. But certainly having cash upfront out of that transaction supports that. Is there a point at which we wouldn’t do the deal? Sure, but thankfully that’s not where we are at in the conversations.

[Indiscernible]

Paul Cayer

Yeah so… obviously a lot of it depends on the ultimate design and that’ll be part of the perspective we will provide later in the first quarter here. We can tell you from sort of the history now of doing the phase-IIb and the two phase-III’s which were all about the same scope. So assuming a scope that is similar to that – sub-15 million, sort of in the range of 10 to 13. That’s why very early as we are working through the revised plan and the [indiscernible], we are very clear to say that we have the cash in hand to be able to get Ménière’s through the clinical development required for registration. As well as importantly to be able to advance the other programmes – so what you see is not an OTIVIDEX focused plan here, right – you see a sort of rich and broad pipeline, we are advancing three programmes in hearing loss and tinnitus, as well. We believe we can do all of those things at the same time with the cash that we have.

[Indiscernible] I know that the plan isn’t to commercialize it [indiscernible]. Does the sNDA kind of free up the ability to get [indiscernible]

David Weber

Yeah I think… the question is regarding OTIPRIO and the indication with the sNDA for AOE, will that free up physicians to use the product in the office setting. Clearly, AOE is an indication that is an office setting for all physicians whether they be ENT, pediatric, or primary care. Importantly as Paul indicated, pediatric and primary care are actually gonna be the larger acute otitis externa model. In fact, as we were… you know… our strategy – prior to obviously making this difficult strategic decision – was that we knew that there was a non-ENT component to this that was significant. And our plan was always to partner with another company who had a pediatric or primary care (or both) sales force for those indications – both for AOE and the other potential indications like AOMT that we’ve already completed a statistically significant phase-II trial and had discussions with the agency that they’d only need one more, one registration trial for approval of that indication. -- and so, it was always part of the plan to partner and what we’ve done here is just recognize that right now, the value creation and the best value opportunity for our investors is this pipeline that have… And… advancing OTIVIDEX to registration as well as these hearing loss programmes which we are now making-- we’ve been working on for some time, but making very public now – the breadth of those programmes… And so it just came down to that it would be best to put OTIPRIO, now instead of in a partnership, into to divesting it to one of those companies that would then carry it forward into those other indications. So… I think, I think – importantly, reimbursement is never been the issue for this product, and I think that’s what people need to understand. The slowness of the commercial launch is really around the difficulty of hospital based formulary processes: we receive the J-code for this product and even the C-code and transitional path-through for this product; so this product already has a J-code that can be used throughout the indications – it’s the same J-code so-- whoever acquires this asset has an active J-code that can be used in all settings – whether it be hospital- or office-settings. And we know that payers reimburse; we’ve already demonstrated that – and have strong support both in terms of commercial payers as well as government payers – Medicaid payers, Medicare. So we see it as being importantly, you know… we’ve done some of the heavy lifting for the potential… uhm.. for the company that will be acquiring the product and… it really is in just the sales force required to getting to that target audience. Importantly, we continue to sell OTIPRIO – I do wanna say that we’ve not pulled it from the market, those clinicians who are using it continue to buy it. We in fact reported sales that were equal to the 3rd quarter; we are just not supporting it commercially. So it’s available for sale, it continuing to be sold-- and so we think it’s something that someone… the buyer can quickly come in, that J-code already exists, and they can move forward in terms of launching it into the acute otitis indication. And I don’t know Paul – do you have anything you wanna add to that?

Paul Cayer

No, I think that’s it.

Any other questions?

Thank you very much.