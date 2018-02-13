SilverCrest Metals Is The Real Deal
About: SilverCrest Metals, Inc. (SVCMF), Includes: AG
by: Robert Kientz
Summary
The company has established management and is doing it all over again.
It is finding better resource quality than its last project, which bodes well for investors.
This area of Mexico is a stable mining district, and this project has lots of positive production history.
The project and team are very promising, generating a great news stream.
I did an onsite visit, even went underground, and here are my impressions.
Wall formation, commonly found in Sonora, near the mine site. Note: All pictures mine, unless otherwise credited.
I recently toured the Las Chispas and Babicanora mine sites owned by Silvercrest Metals (OTCQX:SVCMF). I