Telstra: The Long Painful Decline

|
About: Telstra Corporation Limited (TLSYY)
by: Michael Turner
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Michael Turner
Long/short equity, contrarian, event-driven, medium-term horizon
Summary

Telstra has been a dividend darling of the ASX for decades.

Changes in Australian telecommunications infrastructure will destroy Telstra's former advantages over rivals.

Telstra's bad reputation among consumers, combined with an en masse entry of new competitors in its key markets will diminish revenue over time.

Sustained losses in revenue will eventually force further reductions in Telstra's dividend.

Note that this article refers to the ASX listed Telstra Corp. Ltd., and all amounts are given in AUD.

The Stock

Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY) is an Australian telecommunications giant. Its stock price has plummeted