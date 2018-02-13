Telstra: The Long Painful Decline
About: Telstra Corporation Limited (TLSYY)
by: Michael Turner
Summary
Telstra has been a dividend darling of the ASX for decades.
Changes in Australian telecommunications infrastructure will destroy Telstra's former advantages over rivals.
Telstra's bad reputation among consumers, combined with an en masse entry of new competitors in its key markets will diminish revenue over time.
Sustained losses in revenue will eventually force further reductions in Telstra's dividend.
Note that this article refers to the ASX listed Telstra Corp. Ltd., and all amounts are given in AUD.
The Stock
Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY) is an Australian telecommunications giant. Its stock price has plummeted