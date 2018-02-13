Qualcomm: A Poison Pill

|
About: QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), Includes: AVGO, NXPI
by: The Structure Of Price
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
The Structure Of Price
Hedge fund manager, long/short equity, portfolio strategy, gold
Summary

Broadcom has maxed out on its ability to raise cash in the corporate debt market for the acquisition of Qualcomm, requiring a larger stock component in the bid.

Financing is now set, but becomes more expensive as a result of market shifts.

A stretched Broadcom in a strategic misstep offers Qualcomm a poison pill defense.

The March 6, 2018 board election and the NXP acquisition hold the key.

Important Strategic Considerations

The $82.00 per share upgraded offer by Broadcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO) for Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), a bid worth a total of $121 billion, reveals strategic considerations which are both