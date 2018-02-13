Qualcomm: A Poison Pill
About: QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), Includes: AVGO, NXPI
by: The Structure Of Price
Summary
Broadcom has maxed out on its ability to raise cash in the corporate debt market for the acquisition of Qualcomm, requiring a larger stock component in the bid.
Financing is now set, but becomes more expensive as a result of market shifts.
A stretched Broadcom in a strategic misstep offers Qualcomm a poison pill defense.
The March 6, 2018 board election and the NXP acquisition hold the key.