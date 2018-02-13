The Fundamentals Of The Economy Are Strong

Summary

The public equity markets had an extraordinary week as volatility levels broke the relatively peaceful and steadily growing market environment we've been in since 2016.

Q4 2017 reports so far have shown continued strong company earnings growth, with the broader U.S. and world economy also continuing to roar forward.

Projections are that company earnings and economic growth are likely to continue on a robust basis, at least for 2018. Based on forward estimates, the current market looks fairly priced.

The Federal Reserve's interest rate policy adds uncertainty, but it is not necessarily the market destroyer the volatility may indicate.

It seems more likely that this correction is just a temporary blip in an overall market that is continuing to rise, as fundamentals always eventually overcome temporary market supply-and-demand forces.