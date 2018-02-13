Note: This article is an introduction to option pricing and not intended for those with a familiar knowledge of concepts such as replicating portfolios and no-arbitrage pricing.

A friend of mine recently texted me asking if buying call options were a good idea to leverage his portfolio on the dip. Now, asides from the fact that it is incredibly difficult to time the market (a topic I'll leave for a later date), I think our conversation made me realize just how little most people understand about options. I hope this introduction will help some of you less experienced investors make sense of options to make a more informed decision.

I will discuss options through the lens of two trades that my friend suggested:

Long at-the-money DIA/QQQ/SPY Call

Long out-of-the-money DIA/QQQ/SPY Call

Note: If you have some basic familiarity with options, you might want to skip the first section.

American Call/Put Options - What Are They?

Firstly, let's define what an option is, or rather, what an American-style call or put option is, as this is most likely the kind of option you will be trading. An American-style call [put] option allows the bearer the right, but not the obligation, to purchase [sell] a security at a given price called a strike price (or exercise price) at any point in time before a given expiration date (European calls can only be exercised at expiration).

Option Pricing - What Determines the Value of an Option?

So of course, my first response to my friend was that options are, at the moment, very, very expensive. To get a better understanding, let's examine this option chain for DIA, an ETF that traces the Dow 30 Index with expiration April 20, 2018. At time of writing, DIA trades for $242.03.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I pointed out to my friend that an at-the-money (ATM) (meaning strike price roughly the current price of the underlying) call option is trading for roughly $8.50. At this price, the stock would have to go up a whopping ~3.5% in the next two months just for you to break even. Of course, his first response was, well that's good right? It means the market thinks there is a high probability of the Dow shooting back up - a common misconception of option pricing.

The price of an option has absolutely nothing to do with probability, it has everything to do with the principle of no-arbitrage.

Consider the following: Let's forget about early exercise for a minute and just consider a European call option with strike K and expiration time T. Now let's consider instead a portfolio consisting of:

long the underlying security

long a European put option with strike K and expiration time T

short a zero-coupon bond with face value K and maturing at time T

Note that at time T, the European call and this second portfolio will have exactly the same value in regardless of the price of the underlying security at time T. This is known as a replicating portfolio. Thus, the price of calls and puts should be directly correlated, a fact that can be proven with the no-arbitrage principle, which I won't get into for now but will be happy to explain should there be enough interest. This is also how we arrive at the Put-Call parity:

So what then do options price in? Intuitively, buying an option is placing a bet on the price changing, in other words, volatility. It should also be dependent on time as volatility is time-dependent. Lastly, options provide leverage - in the example above, purchasing the underlying security and a put requires a lot more capital than simply buying a call and thus option pricing should intuitively consider the cost of leverage or borrowing (risk-free rate).

For those of you interested in going a bit further, below is the Black-Merton-Scholes model for the price of a non-dividend paying European call option (things are slightly different for an American-style option). The derivation of this equation can be easily found online for those of you so mathematically inclined. To be clear, the Black-Scholes model is not a perfect indicator of real world value as it relies on a set of assumptions that are entirely unrealistic in the physical world, but it should serve as a good illustration for my point. Source: Wikipedia

Formulas aside, the key takeaway is this. Option pricing is depending on volatility, time to expiry, and the risk-free rate.

Formula in Action - Applying What We've Learned to Actual Trades

Now let's examine the two trades my friend suggested

Long at-the-money Call

Let's first divide the value of an option at any given time into two components - an intrinsic value, which is the current value of the option if we were to exercise it immediately and an "uncertainty value", which is the remaining difference between the market price and the intrinsic value. Note that for an ATM call, the uncertainty value of the option is the greatest. Of course, this should make sense as an ATM call is completely protected from any downside and also represents the greatest leverage (recall our replicating portfolio example). The problem with this strategy is that it is, as previously stated, incredibly expensive. At $8.50 per contract, the Dow would have to shoot up ~3.5% or ~900 points just to break even. Ultimately, holding an option to expiry will result in a loss of 100% of its uncertainty value, so if you are convinced the market will go up, buying ATM calls will generate the least return relative to a given level of exposure to the underlying security.

Long out-of-the-money Call

My friend listened to this and then had an "aha" moment. He suggested that he could instead take advantage of the high uncertainty value of at-the-money calls by purchasing out-of-the-money (OTM) calls instead. He reasoned that a 252 strike call is currently selling for ~$4.00. If the Dow were to go up ~4.0% or 1000 points, he'd slightly more than double his money since an ATM option sells for ~$8.50. If the market goes down, he probably wouldn't even end with a total loss since even a far OTM option has some value left. Moreover, time wouldn't be much of a factor because any price change, he argued, would likely occur within the following week, much sooner than the 60-days to expiry. That sounds like a great risk-reward trade-off! So what is he failing to consider? The answer is the change in volatility between this week and next week. Once again, recall that option prices are highly dependent on volatility. And, in fact, given an option price, we can deduce an implied volatility rate using the Black-Merton-Scholes equation. Yahoo Finance provides this to us as ~21%. Now, keep in mind that market volatility has skyrocketed this past week. Consider then, what were to happen next week should market volatility subsides - options would then decrease in value. At ~12% volatility, an ATM DIA call option should sell for roughly $5.00. So it could very well end up being the case that you paid $4.00 for an OTM option, only to have the DOW jump 1000 points but volatility subsides leaving you with a meager $1.00 profit ~ no longer a great risk-reward tradeoff.

This is the part that most often people fail to consider when making option plays. You have to consider the impacts of change in volatility. Examining the futures curve for the CBOE S&P Volatility Index, we can see that it is in backwardation, meaning volatility is expected to go down. There are several good articles on the VIX (BATS:VXX) and futures curve on SA this week and I will leave a few links in the comments in case anyone is interested in reading further.

I hope this example helped to give you a better understanding of the underlying mechanics behind option pricing as you come up with strategies to navigate the coming weeks. If you enjoyed this article, please drop me a comment and subscribe.