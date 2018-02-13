Realty Income Is Growing Same-Store Rent
About: Realty Income Corporation (O)
by: PendragonY
Summary
With growing FFO and growing total rental revenue O is a growing company not a shrinking one.
Some object to how O calculates SSR, but even in an alternate calculation it is still growing rents from current properties (vacant or not).
The dividend is safe and growing, just like the rent and makes anything under $59 a buy.
It can be difficult to hold on to shares when market conditions cause the price to drop. However for the long term investor, especially dividend growth investors a reliable dividend payment can help one keep