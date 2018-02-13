Busted Preferred Showdown: PG&E Vs. Fannie/Freddy
by: Vlae Kershner
Summary
PG&E's preferred stock issues, like the common stock, are not paying dividends because of concerns about wildfire liability.
I built a spreadsheet to estimate the value of the preferreds.
The results were a lot different than for similar spreadsheets I built for the busted Fannie Mae and Freddy Mac preferreds.
Revised and updated versions of the Fannie and Freddy spreadsheets are also included.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG), Northern California's major utility, stopped paying dividends on its common and preferred shares in December because of a possible $10 billion liability for October's Wine Country wildfires.