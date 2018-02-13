BSM Technologies: Going The Wrong Direction
About: BSM Technologies Inc. (BSMZF)
by: Dan Stringer
Summary
BSM has made several acquisitions over the last few years, notably Webtech Wireless and Mobi.
The most recent acquisition from Mobi has not lived up to my original expectations.
The company is also digesting the loss of customers due to the CDMA/2g issue.
BSM does not currently offer a compelling value proposition.
It has been close to a year since I reviewed BSM Technologies Ltd. (OTC:BSMZF). As a refresher, BSM provides GPS tracking and telematics hardware, monitoring and data analysis for companies to better manage