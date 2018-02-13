S&P Volatility Ahead Of Monthly Option Expiration

Summary

The SPY ETF has seen a large drop in price and a spike in volatility.

Since falling through its 50 day MA, SPY has been trading in a wide range in and between its important 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages.

The spike in volatility and drop in value have resulted in many put options going into-the-money, and leaving put sellers in a difficult place.

The overall option market delta and gamma will be neutralized if SPY rises toward $272/share by Friday.