S&P Volatility Ahead Of Monthly Option Expiration
by: Viking Analytics
Summary
The SPY ETF has seen a large drop in price and a spike in volatility.
Since falling through its 50 day MA, SPY has been trading in a wide range in and between its important 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages.
The spike in volatility and drop in value have resulted in many put options going into-the-money, and leaving put sellers in a difficult place.
The overall option market delta and gamma will be neutralized if SPY rises toward $272/share by Friday.
Introduction
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) might be the most popular ETF product, and currently has a market capitalization near $265 Billion. It tracks the S&P 500 index tick for tick. Beginning