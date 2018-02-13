Celgene In 2018: A Look At The Long Thesis
About: Celgene Corporation (CELG)
by: The Science of the Pipeline
Summary
Celgene continues to show exceptional promise, both in its pipeline and its commercial portfolio.
The company is posturing for a transition to a time and place without patent protections on Revlimid.
Perhaps the cost of the Juno acquisition can be justified, as Celgene gains access to development platforms for cellular immunotherapies outside of CAR-T.
While Valentine's Day might be here, one company that has certainly fallen out of love with investors is Celgene (CELG). After an eventful 2017, filled with slashed guidances and a late-stage clinical failure