A few weeks back we downgraded Omega Healthcare Inc (NYSE:OHI) to a DUCK (Don't Underestimate Current Khaos). Our takeaway then was:

We urge investors to understand that the quarterly dividend hikes should not be confused with stability in this sector. As we and others have pointed out, there is a lot of revenue at the sub 1.2X mark that will need to be restructured and until management has dealt with that, the stock will not get an upgrade to a traditional SWAN.

OHI reported after the bell with some interesting developments.

Streak of annual increases in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) ends

2017 brought to close the annual increases in AFFO and also had the first year that OHI undershot their guidance.

Source: OHI quarterly supplemental

2018 guidance

2018 guidance was also released, and at the midpoint AFFO will be down a neat 9% from 2017 numbers.

Dividend increases stopped (finally!)

We have written a few times about OHI and each time in either the article or the comments we have emphatically stated that OHI needs to stop its silly dividend raising exercise. Today we got that.

Mr. Pickett commented, 'As a result of our strategic repositioning activities, 2018 will not be a growth year, and therefore, we do not expect to increase the dividend during 2018. However, I want to be very clear that we are confident in the payout percentage coverage and sustainability of our current quarterly dividend.'

Interesting that they went with mentioning the payout percentage. At a quarterly dividend of $0.66 and a funds available for distribution (FAD) guidance of $2.64-$2.74, the low end results in a 100% payout ratio. That has been precisely our point that those 1 cent raises are costly and OHI better execute if it wants to avoid a cut as their cushion has gone to basically zero.

Tenant issues

Rent coverage appears to have improved sequentially from Q3 2017 to Q4 2017.

The mean is up slightly and the operators in the 1.2X-1.8X and >1.8X categories expanded meaningfully. OHI also added a "weighted average coverage" for each group which is a very useful statistic to gauge tenant health going forward.

We were, however, troubled by another small piece of information released alongside this, which we have been monitoring in previous quarters.

The statistics above were for 83% of the total portfolio. Examining the Q3 2017 period shows that this included 87% of the portfolio.

Going back a little further to Q1 2017 shows that this same statistic encompassed 93%!

Properties can be "non-stable" for a variety of reasons including because they have been newly purchased, but our sense is that the bulk of this instability is in relation to OHI's tenant issues. So systematically pruning 17% of the portfolio out improves the statistics, but we are not too thrilled.

Dispositions

OHI trimmed its portfolio in Q4 2017 at what it called favorable cap rates:

During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company sold 34 facilities for approximately $189.0 million in net cash proceeds recognizing a gain of approximately $46.4 million. The Company also received $0.1 million for final payment on one facility mortgage. In addition, the Company recorded approximately $0.9 million of provision for uncollectible accounts, related to the write-off of straight-line receivables, resulting from 2018 expected sales. In addition, during the fourth quarter, the Company recorded approximately $63.5 million of impairments on real estate properties to reduce the net book value of 32 facilities to their estimated fair value or expected selling price.

The gain should not be interpreted as anything but an accounting entry as when properties are depreciated over time, a GAAP gain is very likely even if the property has lost value since purchase.

Conclusion

The issues are coming home for OHI and dividend freeze was the right idea. We would have preferred it done a year back when OHI first saw the creeping issues but better late than going directly to a dividend cut. Will the dividend be cut though? We cannot say. OHI would have to come in below the low end of its guidance to have FAD payout ratio go over 100% but we would not count that as out of the question.

The stock remains a DUCK and the only people calling it a SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) probably have very small percentage of the portfolio dedicated to it or have a bad case of narcolepsy. The stock though is getting close to discounting a lot of issues and management acknowledgement that dividend increases cannot happen alongside tenants that moonlight on "The Walking Dead" is the right move.

We sold the $27 put recently as we think that was the best way to make an annualized 12.5% without counting on the dividend even being there. We still prefer Sabra Healthcare, Inc. (SBRA) in the sector, but feel that we are within 10% of the bottom for OHI.

