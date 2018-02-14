In this day of the internet, long term appears to be the time between breakfast and lunch. The idea that someone would hold a stock for five years evidently went out with the dinosaurs. But for those of us who work at something other than investing for a living, we may be stuck with long-term investing even if it is now out of favor. Despite all the article emphasis on trading, long-term investing still has one of the best records.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) may turn out to be a classical case as evidence the long-term strategy still works. The "this time it is different" crowd is out screaming the message for the whole world to hear. But CBL is a family-owned company and family-owned companies "tend" to outperform the market in the long run. To some extent, family ownership appears to insulate the company from the capricious pressures of the market. That can be very healthy for the wallet of the investor.

Source: CBL & Associates Properties Inc. November 2017, Investor Presentation

Mr. Market would have you believe that this company is about to collapse. But the figures above paint a slightly different picture. Total debt to book value of assets shown above is probably one of the more conservative ratios in the industry. Management has been giving back the "worthless" properties to the lenders. There is every chance that the remaining properties are at least worth what is on the books.

Above all, the payout ratio is very conservative. The market may want the money rather than the redevelopment expense. But this company could easily afford to pay out more distributions. Management would have to alter the capital budget and some corporate goals. But that type of change has happened many times before in many companies.

The market has fears about another distribution cut. So what? If the management strategy works, investors could receive far more distributions than the current level. There is a whole future out there and this management did not build this company going from failure to failure. There may be a few missteps along the way accompanied by "I told you so," but there is also clearly some financial flexibility to deal with those missteps.

Source: CBL & Associates Properties Inc. November 2017, Investor Presentation

There has been a lot of noise lately about low sales per square foot. But sales per square foot has been growing for nearly two decades. If anyone ever told companies like Walmart (WMT) and Ames Department Stores (was ADD) (or maybe Fred's (FRED)) that they could not make money from the low sales per square foot measures, they would have been laughed out of the boardroom. Clearly, low sales per square foot was not a problem for the company and is therefore unlikely to be a problem currently.

The same argument can be made about funds from operations. Clearly, funds from operations are growing nicely. Every now and then there is a level year but the long-term trend appears to be in the right direction. Management has embarked upon a massive upgrading of the portfolio that could yield some potentially significant results. Since the upgrade appears to be the whole portfolio at times, this may take awhile. Patience could be the key here for some very sizable returns.

The latest round of retail bankruptcies may decrease occupancy for part of the current fiscal year. Enough bankruptcies will probably lead to lower rents. But this industry has always recovered from past downturns. There is no reason it should not recover in the future.

Source: CBL & Associates Properties Inc. November 2017, Investor Presentation

These slides highlight the facts that demonstrate the bear market arguments for what they really are. Online sales represent less than 10% of all sales, yet that small number of sales was responsible for the bankruptcy of quite a few retailers. Amazon (AMZN) in particular did the job single-handedly.

Yet, the retail business has been going through cycles long before the internet came into being. There is really no proof that the internet has decreased brick-and-mortar store sales at this point to the point of many bankruptcies. It really appears that both types of sales are growing. Although the internet sales appear to be growing faster. That may represent an opportunity cost to the brick-and-mortar stores. Instead, this appears to be part of the normal retail cycle. Mr. Market may have panicked when looking at the pace of internet sales growth. That panic could provide an investment opportunity.

On the other hand, Amazon acquired Whole Foods (definitely a brick-and-mortar company). If the internet future is so great, then why would Amazon buy a company with physical stores? Maybe the whole internet versus physical stores discussion is a little more complicated than Mr. Market wants to believe. I can order online now at any one of several dozen nearby stores and they either deliver or I pick up. I have no idea which type of sales those are. But the brick-and-mortar store definitely benefited from my online order.

Source: CBL & Associates Properties Inc. November 2017, Investor Presentation

Probably the biggest issue is that some malls need to change their ways. CBL management recognized this and began the change awhile back. Management does claim some success with this strategy, but the latest round of retail bankruptcies undoubtedly clouded the picture for investors.

Clearly, management is not sitting down and doing nothing. Instead, it appears that management is hitting the problem head-on. The pace of redevelopment does not appear to satisfy the bears though. Plus there is that argument about "instant profits" from all this redevelopment. Profits would certainly help but the retail cycle does not exist to make investors happy.

Sears (SHLD) is another bone of contention along with a few other tenants. Supposedly, if Sears goes bankrupt, then all those stores immediately become vacant and the cash flow stops. But bankruptcy opens up a lot of uncertainties that Mr. Market does not like. Sears could file a prepacked bankruptcy that could possibly not affect CBL at all. Some Sears stores could be sold to competitors and those stores quickly relabeled. An open store is a valuable asset so there could be bidders for the stores before they close. In short, there are very many possibilities besides vacancies that are at least equally liable to happen. There is also the possibility that Sears will reorganize outside of bankruptcy and keep operating. Sears' biggest problem has been the debt load. There is every possibility that Sears could be viable without the debt. Therefore, a liquidation is far from certain. The same argument and probably a few more can be used for other troubled retailers. Bankruptcy does not necessarily result in a cash drain to CBL for all of the involved stores.

Source: CBL & Associates Property Inc. Fourth Quarter 2017, Supplemental Statements

Clearly, the comparison worries Mr. Market. Many stock prices are at a sky-high level, so the strategies need to be executed perfectly. The negative funds from operations may be enough to send Mr. Market screaming in the other direction. But the key indicators really lag what happened. Retailers went bankrupt last year and now those empty spaces need to be filled. Management has a lot of experience and reserved for this and more problems.

Is there any guarantee that it has got all the problems reserved? Of course, there is no guarantee. But that management experience in this business should lend some credibility that the problem is being reasonably handled. By most accounts, Christmas was a pleasant surprise and the retail climate is better than it was. The industry will always be cyclical and there will be future challenges.

The current retail downturn clouded the prospects for the redevelopment projects. This has led to some projections that management is wasting shareholder money on more redevelopment projects. But for reasons discussed above, it may not be clear which argument is correct for some time.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website, February 13, 2018

Clearly, the dividend yield screams risk. Yet, that dividend is a very conservative portion of cash flow. Management could certainly determine that it needs to upgrade the pace of redevelopment and divert more funds to the redevelopment projects. But that should increase future payouts if management knows what it is doing.

Source: CBL & Associates Property Inc. Fourth Quarter 2017, Supplemental Statements

The funds flow from operations statement may be a better indicator of financial health. Any company upgrading to the extent that CBL is upgrading will experience a lot of non-recurring entries for the foreseeable future. Those numbers are not great, but they are far from catastrophic. Management sometimes has the ability to give back the worst performers to the lenders. That has happened recently on a few occasions.

The company has raised some debt, refinanced debt, and in general managed to reduce the overall interest rate paid. This is not the sign of a company in financial distress. A company can have a challenged outlook without being financially distressed. Clearly, the debt markets have some faith in this company. If there was any hint of a lack of repayment, then the numbers shown above would be very different. Similarly, the overall bank line and credit limits appear to be more than adequate.

For those who have a time horizon of about a year or two, this investment may not be appropriate. Those investors would run screaming out the door if the distribution were cut again. But for an investor with a five-year horizon, this company could reward investors handsomely. John Templeton was on Wall Street Week investing in Ford (F) when the stock was in the thirties and paying a dividend. It later went to the teens and stopped the dividend. The Templeton Funds held on for years to make a fantastic profit by selling at the top of the next automobile market cycle. Templeton repeated this to a lesser extent with Exxon (XOM) (which did not cut the divided even though the stock dropped from his initial purchase price).

Many of the great investors that include Charles Allmon and Peter Lynch invested over a 5-year time frame at least. Many of the investors on Seeking Alpha ask me questions about six months. I rarely receive questions for more than a one-year time frame. The comments are unanimously against a stock that cuts the dividend. So the Ford example above is out of the question for most investors. The choice is always up to the investor. But maybe those great investors were on to something by looking at long-time horizons and diversifying "just in case."

Management did state that the distribution was secure for this year. That has obviously not reassured the market. But for long-term investors, that is wonderful. If that dividend is maintained, then the investor gets paid a huge return for just waiting. The company is probably best used for investment purposes as part of a basket of similar companies. The diversification would help lower the risk of an unfavorable outcome.

There is always the risk of more unwelcome surprises like the latest round of retail store industry bankruptcies. Right now, this management is navigating the whole scenario according to plan. That could easily change in the future. But the latest round of tax cuts and the proposed budget-busting deficits in Washington promise a better retail climate in the immediate future. A basket of CBL-type companies could easily outperform the market over a five-year period. A return to old price levels over a five-year period as part of a cyclical recovery would be a normal expectation. Any additional success would be the icing on the cake.

