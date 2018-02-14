Heard On The REITs - Week Ending February 9th, 2018

A broad sell off in the markets last week left no sector untouched. REITs continued their slide to bring the MSCI US REIT Index (RMZ) YTD total return to -10.5%! By comparison, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is down only 2%. I have mentioned in the past that the initial rate hike period is not good for REITs but they should be OK over the long-term. Unfortunately for investors with REITs currently in their portfolio, the decline has been painful.

All sub-sectors within REITs declined with the most noticeable declines in the Regional Malls, which lost 8% on the week. On the surface, it looks a lot worse than it really was, since CBL & Associates (CBL) had a 23.6% decline, weighing down the average performance for the sub-sector.

Shopping Center REITs were also down over 7%, but in this case, the decline were broad-based. Most shopping center REITs were down more than 5% and Brixmor Property Group (BRX), DDR (DDR), and Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) were down more than 10% each.

MTGE Investment Corp (MTGE) beat analyst estimates by $0.03. Net spread increased and the company raised its dividend to $0.50 per share. Book value is now $20.75.

beat analyst estimates by $0.03. Net spread increased and the company raised its dividend to $0.50 per share. Book value is now $20.75. Macerich (MAC) – missed on both FFO and revenue with revenues declining 5.6%. Despite the miss, mall tenant annual sales per up 4.8% to $660 per square foot. Average rent was up 3.8% and re-leasing spreads were 15.25 higher. Certainly doesn't seem to be the end of retail.

missed on both FFO and revenue with revenues declining 5.6%. Despite the miss, mall tenant annual sales per up 4.8% to $660 per square foot. Average rent was up 3.8% and re-leasing spreads were 15.25 higher. Certainly doesn't seem to be the end of retail. Armada Hoffler (AHH) – beat revenue estimates on 4.3% growth but missed FFO by $0.01.

beat revenue estimates on 4.3% growth but missed FFO by $0.01. Liberty Property Trust (LPT) beat FFO estimates by $0.03 and revenue was up 14% year over year. Rents for the industrial portfolio are seen rising 12-15% next year.

beat FFO estimates by $0.03 and revenue was up 14% year over year. Rents for the industrial portfolio are seen rising 12-15% next year. Another mREIT, Two Harbors Investment (TWO) also beat EPS estimates by $0.01 on revenue that was 3% higher than last year. With the special dividend of Granite Point, full-year return was 13.6%.

also beat EPS estimates by $0.01 on revenue that was 3% higher than last year. With the special dividend of Granite Point, full-year return was 13.6%. UDR (UDR) was in line on the bottom line but top line growth missed analyst estimates by $620K.

was in line on the bottom line but top line growth missed analyst estimates by $620K. Highwood Properties (HIW) was in-line on revenues and squeezed out a beat on FFO by $0.01.

was in-line on revenues and squeezed out a beat on FFO by $0.01. Portfolio holding General Growth Properties (GGP) beat FFO estimates by $0.02 to $0.48 and boosted revenues by 3% over last year, a $10M increase over analyst estimates. It also declared a $0.22 per share dividend – 4.1% yield. The stock was up 2.3% on the news.

beat FFO estimates by $0.02 to $0.48 and boosted revenues by 3% over last year, a $10M increase over analyst estimates. It also declared a $0.22 per share dividend – 4.1% yield. The stock was up 2.3% on the news. Rayonier (RYN) had strong performance, beating EPS estimates by $0.11 to $0.20 and revenue growth of 23%. It's a Timber REIT and money is growing on trees for them right now.

had strong performance, beating EPS estimates by $0.11 to $0.20 and revenue growth of 23%. It's a Timber REIT and money is growing on trees for them right now. Essex Property Trust (ESS) beat by $0.01 and sees FFO growth of 4.5% in 2018. I changed my opinion on apartment REITs late last year to a bullish stance but decided to stay in the Class B+ or lower property types.

beat by $0.01 and sees FFO growth of 4.5% in 2018. I changed my opinion on apartment REITs late last year to a bullish stance but decided to stay in the Class B+ or lower property types. Monmouth REIT (MNR) – increased revenue by 19% but fell short of analyst expectations.

increased revenue by 19% but fell short of analyst expectations. Cousins Properties (CUZ) had lower revenue this year than last but it beat analyst expectations and sometimes that counts more than absolute results. EPS beat by $0.05 on EPS of $0.07.

had lower revenue this year than last but it beat analyst expectations and sometimes that counts more than absolute results. EPS beat by $0.05 on EPS of $0.07. Piedmont Office (PDM) was in line on FFO and beat analyst revenue estimates despite a decline of 3.1% from the prior year.

was in line on FFO and beat analyst revenue estimates despite a decline of 3.1% from the prior year. Another one of the REITs with growth in revenue but still missing analyst estimates on the top-line. Terreno Realty (TRNO), however, did beat on FFO by a sound $0.08.

however, did beat on FFO by a sound $0.08. Coresite Realty (COR) beat on FFO by $0.04 and revenues were up 14%.

beat on FFO by $0.04 and revenues were up 14%. Despite attractive fundamentals and trends in gaming and leisure, Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) disappointed, with revenues missing analyst estimates by $2.5M.

disappointed, with revenues missing analyst estimates by $2.5M. Medical Properties Trust (MPW) had robust revenue growth of 34% and FFO beat analyst estimates by $0.02.

had robust revenue growth of 34% and FFO beat analyst estimates by $0.02. Regency Centers (REG), another portfolio holding, was in line on FFO at $0.92.

another portfolio holding, was in line on FFO at $0.92. Taubman Centers (TCO) beat on revenues and FFO.

beat on revenues and FFO. Pennymac Mortgage (PMT) had 36% revenue growth to $94M, $13.5 more than analyst forecasts while EPS was in line at $0.32 per share.

had 36% revenue growth to $94M, $13.5 more than analyst forecasts while EPS was in line at $0.32 per share. Ellington Residential Mortgage (EARN) beat revenue estimates on 7% year over year growth but missed EPS estimates by $0.02.

beat revenue estimates on 7% year over year growth but missed EPS estimates by $0.02. Orchid Island Capital (ORC) beats by $0.07 and revenues were up a robust 32%, continuing the positive announcements by many mREITs.

beats by $0.07 and revenues were up a robust 32%, continuing the positive announcements by many mREITs. Ventas (VTR) squeezed out revenue growth of 2.2% and FFO was in-line, however, the company provided soft guidance due to disposition activity.

Analyst Upgrades/Downgrades

Upgrades

The sell recommendation for CYS investments (CYS) was upgraded to Neutral.

was upgraded to Neutral. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust (ESS), Avalon Bay (AVB) , and Aimco (AIV)

, and Zacks named Potlatch (PCH) as its Bull of the Day on February 8th.

Downgrades

Spruce Point Capital's ben Axler rated Realty Income (O) a strong sell going so far as calling up to a 45% downside risk. He states that the model works in good times but is about to break down – and calls the company's same-store property reporting, 'deceptive'. Hmm, something to look into.

a strong sell going so far as calling up to a 45% downside risk. He states that the model works in good times but is about to break down – and calls the company's same-store property reporting, 'deceptive'. Hmm, something to look into. Davidson downgrades Kite Realty (KRG) to neutral from buy. Average analyst price target is $24 so this is a deviation from consensus. (Current price: $15.64)

to neutral from buy. Average analyst price target is $24 so this is a deviation from consensus. (Current price: $15.64) JP Morgan downgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to Neutral from Overweight. Average analyst price target is $33 and current price is $29.30.

to Neutral from Overweight. Average analyst price target is $33 and current price is $29.30. Zacks added Brixmor Property Group (BRX) to its Strong Sell list.

