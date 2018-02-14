Manhattan Associates Inc.: What Was That Pullback About Again?
Summary
Retail sector challenges should be seen as a tailwind to the company.
YoY and QoQ Adjusted EPS held steady after tax-related write-downs and other one-time charges.
After accounting for changes to FASB revenue accounting rules, revenue outlook appears stable.
As predicted, another $50 million approval to extend the company's share repurchase program allows for a simple math trade, with minimal risk.
A $60 price target and perhaps one of the easiest long-term investment decisions you may ever make.
Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) has potential to elevate to a middle-market position by revenue and market capitalization. To do this, the company must show some advanced indication of upward revenue momentum. In sales,