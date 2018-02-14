Manhattan Associates Inc.: What Was That Pullback About Again?

Summary

Retail sector challenges should be seen as a tailwind to the company.

YoY and QoQ Adjusted EPS held steady after tax-related write-downs and other one-time charges.

After accounting for changes to FASB revenue accounting rules, revenue outlook appears stable.

As predicted, another $50 million approval to extend the company's share repurchase program allows for a simple math trade, with minimal risk.

A $60 price target and perhaps one of the easiest long-term investment decisions you may ever make.