Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB), a Cambridge, MA-based biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) went public in late January this year by offering 7.8M shares at $16 each, thus raising $197M. We discuss the company's product pipeline and our valuation of the common stock.

Background of gene therapy and gene editing in DMD:

DMD is an X-linked disorder and affects about 1 in 3,500-5,000 male births (company data). Its prevalence is about 1 in 10K-15K cases in the U.S. (company data). The annual economic burden of DMD in the US is about $1.2 billion, excluding mortality and end of care expenses. It is caused by mutations in the gene encoding for dystrophin. Dystrophin establishes a mechanical link between cytoskeletal actin and extracellular matrix in muscle fibers by dystrophin-associated protein complex. The advantage of gene therapy approaches in DMD is that they are able to target much higher number of DMD patients (up to 100% compared to mutation specific approaches like exon skipping, like 13% for exondys 51, 13% for Translarna).

Various viral vectors have been attempted for gene therapy. Retroviral vector integrates with cell genome more often than adeno-associated virus, AAV. It caused leukemia in some boys with severe combined immunodeficiency, SCID. AAV is still the most promising vector for human gene therapy and has been used in Luxturna, gene therapy for a form of blindness.

The dystrophin gene is the largest gene in the body. Full-length dystrophin gene is about 14 kb in size and is too big to pack into a single AAV vector. Shortened transgenes encoding for partially functional microdystrophin, MD containing essential domains of dystrophin protein have been generated and are compatible with AAV vectors.

Other gene therapy approaches in DMD include using utrophin, integrin alpha 7 (privately owned Strykagen) and sarcospan, etc.

GalNAc Transferase (GALGT2) is a 1.6 kb gene. The enzyme adds a simple sugar called galNAC (glycosylation) in patients with DMD. GALGT2 is as effective if not better than microdystrophin. It can target 100% of DMD patients. Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) licensed AAV vector GALGT2 gene therapy in DMD from Nationwide Children's Hospital, Ohio University. Phase 1/2 trial was expected to start in late 2017. Six subjects were planned to be enrolled with open muscle biopsies to measure gene expression (primary measure) at the baseline and 3 months. The therapy is given by direct injection in the femoral blood vessels of legs. Interim clinical data could be available this year in the second half. In a mouse model, just 20% of GALGT2 gene expression was enough to prevent force drop. Read an interview with the PI Dr. Paul Martin from 2013 about the therapy. Link to 2009 paper.

The second gene therapy program for Sarepta was licensed from Genethon and uses AAV vector and microdystrophin gene. The validation of the approach was based on data from an academic study which was published in the journal Nature Communications. In this preclinical study in a golden retriever muscular dystrophy, GRMD dog model of DMD, the researchers used locoregional and systemic IV administration of rAAV2/8-spc12-cMD1 vector. There was also excellent safety profile with no need for immunosuppression. They used low dose = 2x10^3 vg/kg and high dose = 1x10^14 vg/kg. The low dose was not very effective and showed only less than 10 percent cMD1 positive muscle fibers. At high dose, the proportion of muscle fibers with cMD1 positive muscle fibers was: 67% at 3.5 months, 57% at 8 months, and 40% at 14 months (still went down with time). One dog showed 40% MD1-positive muscle fibers at 14 months after a single dose of gene therapy. This gene therapy is targeted at 100% of DMD patients, irrespective of the mutation.

The third gene therapy program for Sarepta Therapeutics was also licensed from Nationwide Children's Hospital and uses AAV vector and microdystrophin. After successful preclinical studies, the program was moved to phase 1/2 clinical trial in late 2017. One of the PIs of the trial is Jerry Mendell who is also the PI on AveXis (AVXS) SMA-1 gene therapy trial. This trial will enroll patients as young as 3 months old. It will target DMD patients with mutations between exons 18 and 58, or approximately 60-70% of DMD patients.

Pfizer (PFE) is also developing PF-06939926, a gene therapy program using mini-dystrophin (has Orphan drug designation in the US, EU). Phase 1b clinical trial started in H1 2018. The program was acquired from the acquisition of Bamboo Therapeutics.

At UCLA, scientists used CRISPR/Cas9 to target DMD (could be used in 60% DMD patients) but believe that they are at least 10 years away from human studies. These scientists use pluripotent stem cells. There is a possible risk of off-target mutations.

Sarepta Therapeutics also has a CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing program in DMD which was licensed from Duke University. The approach uses exon splicing and is expected to target about 62% of DMD patients.

SGT-001, Solid Biosciences gene therapy program in DMD:

Solid Biosciences was founded by Ilan Ganot, current CEO, an investment banker, whose son was diagnosed with DMD in 2012. The construct for SGT-001 and other elements of the gene transfer program were licensed from the Universities of Michigan, Missouri, and Washington and is based on three decades of research at these universities. Low single digit royalties on future sales for SGT-001 are payable to these academic centers. The company also licensed certain products in DMD from Harvard University in 2016-2017.

Early investors include Bain Capital Life Sciences, JPMC Strategic Investments, Perceptive Advisors, RA Capital, and three leading U.K. based charities.

SGT-001 is the lead product candidate. It uses AAV vector to transfer microdystrophin gene in DMD and is expected to target 100% DMD patients.

In preclinical studies of SGT-001, dog models (mixed breed dystrophic and GRMD dogs were used). Dog models for DMD are similar to human patients since they are at an earlier stage of the disease and exhibit more severe dystrophic phenotype. The preclinical studies were also done in mouse models.

In the CDMD dog model, 4 doses were used: 1E14 vg/kg (n=2), 3E14 vg/kg (n=1), 5E13 vg/kg (n=1), and 5E14 vg/kg (n=1). Robust transgene expression was seen at all dose levels and all-time points (1, 3, 6, 12, 16, 20, 24, and 30 months after injection by muscle biopsy). 70-90% muscle fibers were positive for MD gene in the lowest dose (1E14 vg/kg), (source: prospectus).

In GRMD dog model, three doses were used: 1E13 vg/kg (low dose), 1E14 vg/kg (mid dose), and 2E14 vg/kg (high dose). All 3 doses were well tolerated after 3 months of follow-up. No immune response was observed to the transgene. The wild-type dystrophin expression by Western Blot was less than 190% in the low dose group, 20-50% in the mid-dose group, and 30-70% in high dose group. The muscle force generation improved in mid and high dose cohorts. Significant flexion torque improvement was seen in mid and high doses compared to the vehicle. Significant improvement in extension torque was seen only in high dose cohort vs. vehicle, (source: prospectus).

In the non-human primate, NHP toxicology study, one animal had to euthanized. It could be procedural related but AAV related involvement was not ruled out.

It is important to mention a paper by Dr. Wilson, gene therapy pioneer, which was published after Solid Biosciences IPO. Dr. Wilson was one of the advisors for Solid Biosciences but resigned after concerns over the high dose of gene therapy in its clinical trial (he still owns the stock). In this paper, he highlighted the risks of using high dose gene therapy in a spinal muscle atrophy, SMA trial. In these studies, a dose of 2x 10^14 vg/kg (high dose) caused serum transaminase (liver enzyme) elevation in 3 non-human primates and 1 NHP died of acute liver failure. Three piglets were injected who did not develop liver toxicity but developed proprioceptive deficits and ataxia requiring euthanasia. Glucocorticoids were used to attenuate T cell responses to vector capsid (that caused elevated transaminase) in a human high dose trial in SMA.

Solid Biosciences has advanced SGT-001 program to the clinical stage. The planned phase 1/2 human study, IGNITE is being done in ambulatory as well as non-ambulatory males, age 4-17 years with a targeted enrollment of 16-32 subjects. The trial is initially dosing age 12-17 years. The plan is to start with low dose and then increase it based on DSMB recommendation. The first follow-up is at 12 months after the dose. Patients will be rolled over to the delayed treatment phase after 12 months.

It is important to mention that FDA placed a partial clinical hold on the use of high dose in the trial (after the side effects seen in animal studies). The management believes that the overall timeline for SGT-001 will not be affected by the clinical hold. They can still use the mid-level dose.

Prior to using the high dose, the FDA hold in November 2017 letter will need to be resolved. In order to lift the hold, the company will have to decrease the number of vials and utilize no more than a single production lot per patient and demonstrate that they have appropriate manufacturing processes in place to support the higher dose group. The company can still use the mid-level dose. The manufacturing process is based on the research at the University of Florida and optimized by internal process development by scientists.

The company also has a monoclonal antibody, SB-001 targeting fibrosis and inflammation (preclinical studies to start in 2018). Polymorphisms in LTB4 gene correlate with extended ambulation in DMD and reduced TGF beta signaling. It is also developing soft-wearable, assist devices for DMD patients through Solid Suit program (preclinical stage).

Intellectual property:

Issued patents for SGT-001 MD gene are expected to expire in 2028. Pending patent applications could extend the IP to 2036-2038.

Potential competition:

The key competition to SGT-001 is the gene therapy program from Sarepta Therapeutics and Pfizer. Sarepta, which already has an approved product in exondys 51 in DMD, a wide range of DMD product candidates ranging from exon skipping to gene therapy and gene editing and an existing sales force in the place to market its products, is the key competitor. Its gene therapy showed 30-70% expression in animal studies.

Financial statements:

Cash reserves are expected as $109.24M. About $150M is planned for funding R&D including SGT-001. The cash reserves are adequate for at least 12 months. R&D expenses for first 9 months of 2017 were $27.96M. G&A expenses for first 9 months of 2017 were $11.74M. Operating cash burn was $29.24M for first 9 months of 2017. Total liabilities were $11.8M.

Valuation of the common stock:

Target market analysis: We used the demographic data from a recent 2017 article. We used the prevalence of DMD = 1.9 per 100K population in the US or about 6,232 existing patients. The incidence (annual number of new cases) for DMD in the US is about 15.9-19.5 per 100K live births. Using the lower end of this range, we calculated the incidence as 640 new cases per year in the US. Using the incidence data, we expect about 10K existing patients by 2025. We expect similar data in the major EU countries.

Pricing: We expect SGT-001 to be priced similarly to recent gene therapies. Spark Therapeutics' (ONCE) Luxturna is priced at about $850K for both eyes. We expect SGT-001 to be priced around $1M for one-time treatment (average wholesale price, AWP). Using the average for pharmaceuticals, we calculated average sales price, ASP=$740K per patient in the US and $370K per patient in the EU (in line with the Pharmagallen guide). We input 2% annual price increase (average for the industry per Pharmagallen guide).

Probability analysis: Using the average data for rare/orphan diseases for each phase and regulatory stage, we calculated the cumulative probability of reaching the market for SGT-001 = 25% at this stage.

Market share analysis: We input peak 30% market share (proportion of all treated patients with one-time gene therapy) for SGT-001 in the gene therapy for DMD, which is in line with the guidance of Pharmagallen guide (average for three players in a therapeutic area, with Sarepta having a time-lead and market share lead of 40%, Pfizer=30%). It is important to mention here that this is targeted as a one-time therapy, not a chronic therapy.

Launch curves: These were also input per Pharmagallen guide (S-shaped curve). We input U.S. launch in 2021 and EU launch in 2022. Peak market share was input as 6 years after the launch (per Pharmagallen guide).

Forecasted risk-adjusted revenue: Using these inputs, we calculated peak risk-adjusted revenue = $290.7M in the U.S.+E.U. in 2027 (at 25% probability) or $1.16B at 100% probability after approval.

Calculation of free cash flow from risk-adjusted revenue:

Cost of revenue was input as 15% (average for biotechs and biologics per Pharmagallen guide). Sales cost was used as 100 reps in the U.S. and 100 reps in the E.U. Per rep total cost was input as $300K. 30% of the sales cost was input as in the year before the launch and 100% starting the year of the launch (2% annual cost growth). Marketing expenses were input as 3% of revenue. All these figures are the average for the industry per Pharmagallen guide. The management expects to spend total $150M in R&D which we distributed over 4 years till US launch (in stepwise escalation). Depreciation was input as 7% of revenue (average for the industry). Income tax rate was input as 21% (new U.S. tax law). Net income was reconciled to calculate the net operating profit after tax (NOPAT). Free cash flow was calculated from NOPAT after adding non-cash expenses and subtracting capital expenditures and change in working capital. We used a discount rate of 15% in line with the average numbers for early-stage biotechnology companies and decreasing over time to 10% at peak revenue (Pharmagallen guide). After 2027, we assumed all existing DMD patients to have been treated at least once with gene therapy from various companies and the revenue decreasing substantially (with the target market as 30% of new cases occurring every year). McKinsey's NOPAT formula was used to calculate the terminal value.

Using this method, we calculated the risk-adjusted value of operations from SGT-001 in DMD = $247.9M.

Calculation of the fair value of equity:

After adjusting for extra cash (as 98% of total cash on the balance sheet), net operating loss carryovers, and liabilities (including operating lease liability), we calculated the fair value of equity = $360.26m or $10.55/share.

Scenario analysis:

We used the above assumptions for the proportion of all DMD patients treated at the peak (30%) as the base case and used this proportion as 50% in the bull case. We calculated peak risk-adjusted revenue (25% probability) as $463M in the bull case (or $1.8B at 100% probability after the approval). We calculated the value of SGT-001, in the bull case as = $512M, the fair value of equity = $624.5M or $18.30 per share.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, we are unable to justify the current market cap of $876M for Solid Biosciences. The stock is trading as if it has a monopoly in the DMD gene therapy which is not true. Its claim for better e-NOS restoring MD gene therapy may not result in higher revenue compared to Sarepta's gene therapy pipeline since just 20% dystrophin gene expression is enough to produce a clinical benefit (though Sarepta has shown 30-70% gene expression as well). After administering gene therapy (which is very effective), there may not be much market for its other products like assistive devices and SB-001.

Sarepta Therapeutics is the elephant in the room here with a variety of approaches to gene therapy in DMD. In terms of time-lead too, Sarepta will release phase 1/2 data from its GALGT2 and MD gene therapy trials in the second half of 2018 (compared to the first half of 2019 for Solid Biosciences).

By the time these gene therapies come to the market, Sarepta will have made more progress in establishing its sales force in the space and can leverage it to market its gene therapy as well. Moreover, Sarepta also has a CRISPR-Ca9 gene editing pipeline as well. As we have seen with the Genethon DRMD dogs experiment, the efficacy of gene therapy in DMD went down with time and still we do not have data on persistence in humans. Moreover, it is uncertain that FDA will lift the clinical hold at a high dose of SGT-001 (though the mid dose also has some efficacy). The resignation of gene therapy pioneer Dr. Wilson from Solid Biosciences Board also makes us concerned about the safety of the company's gene therapy approach.

We are initiating coverage on Solid Biosciences common stock with a Sell rating and first price target of $18.

There is no sell-side analyst coverage on the stock yet.

Risks in the investment:

Our revenue forecasts and net income estimates may not be achieved. Our price target may not be achieved. Unexpected side effects may be seen in gene therapy trials for rivals which may give a monopoly to SGT-001.

Appendices:

(Revenue and net income forecasts in the bull scenario)

(Revenue and net income forecasts in the base scenario)

