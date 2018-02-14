Buying Cash At A Discount

REITs often issue equity in the normal course of business as 90% of taxable income must be distributed to shareholders which leaves little retained capital for growth. Such issuance can be either dilutive or accretive depending on whether the stock is undervalued or overvalued. Since intrinsic value is somewhat subjective, it can be somewhat nebulous as to whether a particular issuance was accretive. However, we can know with certainty if an issuance was accretive relative to current market price.

This concept relies on a single assumption: Capital raised within the last year is still worth approximately the same amount.

In other words, we are making the general assumption that the capital was not deployed so carelessly or skillfully that the value was materially altered. Generally speaking, capital is used to buy properties at roughly market price. This leads to the eponymous concept of this article in that REITs are trading at steep discounts to freshly raised capital allowing us to buy this new cash at a discount.

Following is a list of REITs that are trading far below the price of recent capital issuance.

REIT (ticker) Date of capital raise Amount raised in $mm Price/share of issuance Current market price Pennies on the dollar City Office REIT (CIO) 12/19/17 $72.450 $12.60 $10.41 82.6 Iron Mountain (IRM) 12/12/17 $536.5 $37.00 $33.18 89.7 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 9/11/17 $442.6 $93.18 $81.34 87.3 Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) 7/20/17 $27.1 $20.52 $17.43 84.9 Government Properties Trust (GOV) 6/28/17 $516.3 $18.50 $15.93 86.1 Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) 4/20/17 $285.7 $27.60 $22.96 83.2 Whitestone REIT (WSR) 4/20/17 $104.2 $13.00 $12.14 93.4 Uniti Group (UNIT) 4/19/17 $517.5 $26.5 $14.99 56.6 Realty Income (O) 2/27/17 $734.7 $62.0 $49.03 79.1

Data from SNL Financial – market prices are intraday 2/13/18.

In testing whether these discounts represent true opportunity, there are a few aspects we must consider.

Underwriting fees. Secondary equity offerings usually cost about 3%-4% in underwriting fees such that the cash received by the company is less than the issuance price. Relative magnitude of offering. Buying cash for pennies on the dollar is great, but that is only a portion of what one is buying and that portion is the percentage of market cap represented by the offering.

The underwriting fees nearly eliminates the discount for Whitestone as the 93 cents on the dollar needs to be adjusted to about 97 cents on the dollar, making it no longer compelling in this regard. In the rest of the cases, the discount is large enough that it could still represent opportunity even after fees.

Let us take a look at the relative size of these offerings to get a sense for the best opportunities among them.

Company CIO IRM CPT GOOD GOV GPT UNIT O Offering relative to market cap 19.0% 5.6% 5.7% 5.4% 32.5% 7.7% 19.7% 5.3%

In all 8 of these stocks, the offering is accretive relative to market price, but for those where the size of the offering was only about 5%, the magnitude of benefit will be dwarfed by other aspects of owning the stock. Some of these may be great plays in their own right, but they are not worth buying specifically for the discounted cash. 3 of them do offer opportunity specifically on the basis of discounted cash.

City Office REIT has been a decent fundamental performer since its IPO with minimal surprises either positive or negative. At $10.41, we think it represents a good value with a P/FFO under 10X and well-located properties that could grow same-store revenues in this strong economy. I presently own CIO as a value play, but there is a sizable amount of icing here in the form of discounted cash.

Each share of CIO represents about $1.98 of freshly raised capital and at today’s price, this $1.98 can be had for $1.63. This represents an extra 3.3% incremental upside from the spread between issuance price and today’s market price (35 cents per share).

Government Properties Income Trust had previously traded well above $20 until a poorly timed equity offering forced the shares to be issued at just $18.50. We found the deal dilutive given the reduced offering price, but even with the disappointing issuance price, it is accretive relative to the current market price. Each GOV share buys about $5.17 of fresh capital that should still be worth about $5.17, but since GOV has gotten so cheap, that $5.17 can be had for just $4.45.

GOV is a somewhat risky company due to its external manager being RMR, which has a sketchy history of what some analysts, including myself, deem to be misalignment with shareholder interests. That being said, the properties are of high quality and leased to primarily government tenants who have never defaulted. The portfolio of assets is worth about $24 a share (using a 6.5% cap rate on LTM NOI), so baking in a $4.00 per share discount for RMR, I think GOV is worth about $20 per share. I am quite happy to own it around $16.

Uniti Group boasts the biggest discount to its equity issuance price at just under 57 cents on the dollar. Each UNIT share represents about $2.95 of fresh capital and investors who get in today are only paying $1.67 for that cash. As a pure buying cash at a discount play, UNIT is probably the best choice among those we have covered.

Since there is no way to just buy the discounted cash as it is tied to the rest of the company, it behooves prospective investors to understand what they are getting into here. Much of the attention given to Uniti relates to Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN), its major tenant, and since WIN is struggling through court battles in addition to significant churn of customers, UNIT has been pulled down with it.

However, I think the more important thing to focus on is Uniti’s assets as the most harm WIN can do is to no longer be a tenant. Our analysis (linked here) suggests its fiber is worth about $40 a share based on comparable deals. 5G is rolling out faster than expected and this technology requires a massive amount of data backhaul, which will increase demand for UNIT’s fiber backbone. I have no idea what will happen with WIN, but whoever ends up operating the territory currently run by Windstream will need fiber and UNIT owns the fiber.

In more rural areas, UNIT’s data transmission is copper-based rather than fiber and some concern exists that this technology is obsolete. From a scientific standpoint, copper is almost strictly worse than modern fiber, but from a financial perspective it is far from obsolete. Fiber only becomes viable when there is a certain population density such that the cost per capita of laying the fiber is reasonable. In rural areas where copper remains the dominant form of transmission, it could be another 30 years before fiber is installed. It simply is not worth laying a mile of fiber to reach a farmhouse with 6 people in it.

Summing it up

Since the discounted cash play cannot be isolated from the overall company, it may be unwise to buy strictly for this reason. However, it provides excellent icing in stocks where a fundamental opportunity already exists.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM, GOOD, GOV, GPT, UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.