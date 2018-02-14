Bulletproof Investing Performance: Week 11

Week 11 hedged portfolio performance was mixed though. Two portfolios underperformed their expected returns and posted returns in the 1-2% range.

Portfolio Armor's top 10 names from week 11 (August 10th) outperformed SPY over the next 6 months. This was the 9th consecutive week of top names outperforming SPY.

Safety First: NASCAR driver Johanna Long and her helmet (Credit: Gearheads)



Bulletproof Investing: Week Eleven Performance

Each week since the beginning of June, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. I have promised to publicly share the final performance of each of these portfolios. Here, I update the final performance of the three portfolios and the top 10 names I presented in the 11th week I offered my service.

Bulletproof Investing Background

In the beginning, when I offered my service, I presented the $1 million portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to possible downside over the next 6 months, and the $100,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to downside. In many cases, as in week 10, the portfolios that scored best according to that ratio were hedged against smaller than 9% declines. Some of those tightly hedged portfolios have often underperformed their expected returns, so recently I've shifted to presenting portfolios hedged against larger declines, though during the recent correction some of the tightly-hedged portfolios have outperformed.

One thing I've kept doing since the second week is presenting my system's top names each week, and also a portfolio that comprises them, hedged against a >9% decline over 6 months. Let's look at what I presented in week 11 and how it did.

Portfolio 1

This was the $100,000 portfolio initially presented here. The data below was as of August 10th. The primary securities here were American Tower (AMT), HDFC Bank (HDB), McDonald's (MCD), and Unilever (UN). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimates, net of hedging costs at the time when hedging against a >6% decline, and they had share prices low enough that you could buy a round lot of one of them for less than $25,000. Nvidia (NVDA) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first four names.

The worst case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 5.75% (the "Max Drawdown"), and the best case scenario was a gain of 16.29% (the "Net Potential Return", or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 5.91% was a ballpark estimate taking into account that actual returns, historically, have averaged 0.3x Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio performed, net of hedging and trading costs, and assuming the hedges were opened at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

This portfolio returned 1.6%, which was well below its expected return 5.91%, and of course lower than the 8.36% return for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Portfolio 2

This was the $1,000,000 portfolio presented here initially. This portfolio had Boeing (BA), Facebook (FB), IPG Photonics (IPGP), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), PayPal (PYPL), Unilever plc (UL), and Unilever NV (UN) as primary securities. In a fine-tuning step, the site added Facebook (FB) to absorb cash leftover from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The worst case scenario for this one was a decline of 6.66%; the best case scenario was a gain of 18.27%; and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 5.93%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's how the portfolio performed net of hedging and trading costs, and assuming the hedges were opened at the worst ends of their respective spreads.



This portfolio outperformed its expected return of 5.93% with an actual return of 10.61%. It also outperformed SPY.

Portfolio 3

This was the top names portfolio, hedged against a >9% decline, originally presented here, along with the list of top names.

The worst case scenario here was a Max Drawdown of 8.29%, the best case scenario, a gain of 19.25%, and the Expected Return was 6.15%.

Portfolio 3 Performance



This one returned 2.04%, underperforming its expected return of 6.15%. This may be the first top names portfolio so far that was outperformed by a portfolio in the same cohort that was hedged against a smaller decline.

Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of August 10th: Align Technology (ALGN), Changyou.com (CYOU), Green Dot (GDOT), Sanderson Farms (SAFM), Charter Communications (CHTR), TopBuild Corp. (BLD), 58.com (WUBA), Cognex (CGNX), Alibaba (BABA), and Nvidia (NVDA).

Top Names Performance

The top names were up 13.07%, on average, versus 8.56% for SPY. This is the 9th week in a row, and 9th week out of 10 that Portfolio Armor's top 10 names outperformed the market over the next 6 months.

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance June 8th 8.78% 9.99% June 16th 19.75% 10.94% June 22nd 24.46% 11.27% June 29th 18.24% 11.68% July 7th 19.47% 14.07% July 13th 28.25% 14.85% July 20th 25% 14.62% July 27th 33.52% 17.1% August 3rd 20.72% 12.66% August 10th 13.07% 8.56% Average 21.13% 12.57%

So Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 21.13% over the average of these 10 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 12.57%, an average outperformance of 8.56% over 6 months.

Week 11 Assessment

The outperformance of the top names continued, but the performance of the hedged portfolios was mixed, with two posting disappointingly low returns, and a third outperforming the market despite risking only a 7% decline. Some lumpiness of returns in hedged portfolios is to be expected, given their concentrated nature. Because of this, I have suggested to Bulletproof Investing subscribers that if they have the money to do so, to consider staggering their investment into 3 or 4 hedged portfolios, with start times spaced a month or two apart. That ought to smooth out the lumpiness in returns a bit. Alternatively, you can just buy the top names without hedging them, but you will be taking on significant risk doing so in the event of a steep correction.

Our top ten names each week have outperformed SPY by an average of 8.56% over 6 months. To see what this week's top 10 names will be, you can sign up for a free two week trial of Bulletproof Investing here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.