Norilsk Nickel: A Wide-Moat Miner For Daring Investors

Summary

Looking through the effect of currency devaluation, Nornickel is arguably the most profitable miner in the world, with enormous resources at low costs.

With its size, it is amazing that the company still delivers a respectable growth.

The market currently undervalues the company because investors perhaps jitter at the Russian political risk and corporate governance.

However, my analysis seems to shine some new light on the risk-reward profile of this particular company.

An investment thesis is presented at the end of the article by synthesizing all of these factors.