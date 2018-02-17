Note: This research report was produced together with Seeking Alpha author Long Player.

In times of market volatility, investors like to seek the highest quality stocks and with the least price volatility. In the Midstream space, two stocks clearly stand out: Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD), and Buckeye Partners (BPL). We recently recommended to our investors to buy BPL when the stock was yielding 10.5%. Today, we are highlighting the best of the best midstream MLP, which in our opinion is EPD.

In fact EPD announced their 4th quarter earnings report on January 31, 2018 and had a blowout quarter.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

Management reported a record year on a number of counts during the conference call.

2017 Net cash flow increased 14% compared to 2016.

Distributable cash flow is up 19% year on year to a record $1.2B.

Cash flow provided by operating activities and distributable cash flow were at record levels for the year.

for the year. The distribution was covered at 1.3 times.

EPD retained a substantial amount of its profits to fund future growth. It has been able to retain $867 million of DCF and reports that it is now in the position to self-fund the equity portion of its substantial growth projects into 2019. EPD has major growth projects underway and should be able to continue on a strong growth trajectory.

The reason behind this outstanding quarter is due to higher oil & gas production in the United States, which provided a boost to EPD's earnings and cash flow. EPD was also able to reduce costs and improve operating margins.

No wonder the associated companies to the general partner are investing about $100 million or so through the DRIP program.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners January, 2018, UBS Midstream & MLP 1X1 Conference

The general partner is highly motivated to perform well because the affiliated companies own close to one-third of EPD. The consistent backing of the general partner entities has made EPD very strong. Evidently, the low leverage is a priority throughout the corporate structure. When combined with the distribution coverage, this is one of the safest MLP around.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners January, 2018, UBS Midstream & MLP 1X1 Conference

The source of all this optimism is the location (click on presentation). This company is very close to both the Permian and the Eagle Ford. It clearly can connect to any other major project in the United States through the pipeline structure shown above. The export terminals in Southern Texas are ideally situated to handle business from the Eagle Ford and Permian. Management indicated during the conference call that at least parts of the structure shown have additional capacity. Therefore, some organic growth is possible.

As production expands in the low cost Permian, this company can easily add capacity to accommodate that additional production. In some ways, this company is a “one-stop shop.” Production can be carried through the pipelines to a processing plant and then in some cases to the customer or exported. That can be a tremendous competitive advantage for some customers. The strategic focus appears to be on natural gas liquids and natural gas. Nevertheless, the company has other related services as well.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners January, 2018, UBS Midstream & MLP 1X1 Conference

The first slide shows the completion of a busy 2017 capital budget. The 2018 capital budget is only slightly lower than the 2017 budget. Shareholders can expect another year of decent earnings and cash flow growth. What is probably not as well known is the fast growing support for ethane or ethylene exports. The second slide gives some idea of the growth needed for the rapidly growing export demand.

This company is not only well located to service the oil and gas industry, it is also extremely well located to service the growing ethane and related chemical industries. The United States has a large and growing cheap supply of natural gas and natural gas liquids. This has motivated chemical companies to expand by building plants in the South Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast areas. But that provides EPD with a second avenue of growth.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners January, 2018, UBS Midstream & MLP 1X1 Conference

Distributable cash flow for 2017 was $4.5 billion. That was a record amount when non-recurring items were excluded. The performance was particularly strong when one considers that this Midstream MLP did not suffer the setbacks of many competitors in the 2014-2015 oil price crash.

There is similar story for the gross operating margin of $5,680 million. Notice that this margin remained resilient through the industry downturn. That really demonstrates the importance of location. Retained distributable cash flow will increase in the future as the company moves towards self-funding. This change of strategy is in answer to market pressure for much of the industry to cease going to the equity or debt markets for every single major capital project.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners January, 2018, UBS Midstream & MLP 1X1 Conference

It is not surprising that the gross margin increased as much as it has and profits have kept resilient throughout the industry cycles. This is due to the company's diversification away from pipeline-related activity towards the export terminals as well as servicing the growing chemical industry in the area. It is also due to the low cost Permian locations. Other competitors that diversified away from pipeline activities also resisted the downturn. Buckeye Pipeline (BPL) would be an example of this.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners January, 2018, UBS Midstream & MLP 1X1 Conference

Management announced intentions to slow the distribution growth so that more distributable cash flow could be reinvested in the business. This is far less disruptive than cutting the distribution. Kinder Morgan (KMI) suffered a sizable share price decrease when the distribution was cut. Many others in the industry had similar experience. But the continuing growth and low financial leverage has enabled management to increase funding of capital projects in a less disruptive way.

Management intends to increase distributions continuously. But management also intends to slow the rate of distribution growth. So the long record of increasing distributions will increase each quarter. This plan should allow DCF growth per unit of 10% a year for the next 5 years (10% being approximately their historic growth rate prior to the oil rout of 2015). The continually increasing distribution should result in an annual rate of return of more than 16%. That is extremely attractive for a low risk high quality company such as this one.

Source: EPD's website

Distributable cash flow was $4,502 million for the fiscal year just ended. This ends a streak of small year-over-year decreases shown above. The busy capital project year ahead probably ensures another year of growth. Crude oil prices remain strong are very unlikely to dive anywhere near the 2015 level. So getting EPD back on the growth track should be a straight forward task.

The decision to allow the export of oil put this company in the catbird seat. This company already had the terminals in use for importing. Now business essentially increased. The United States generally exports light oil (and gets a good price for it) while the refineries import cheaper heavy oil. That process has to be helping the United States balance of payments deficit.

Risks

This company is heavily dependent upon the Permian and Eagle Ford activity levels. Right now, those major areas are low cost. But a technology improvement that makes another geographic location low cost may cause some activity levels to drop in several divisions.

Source: EPD's website

One thing that minimizes the risks is the very low financial leverage ratios shown above. Those low ratios give EPD a lot of flexibility to deal with changing industry conditions. Many times (as is the case above) the debt is incurred before the project becomes operational. Management adjusted for that case (assume the project was operational when the debt was incurred) with the dotted red line. That indicates that next year results will decrease the leverage shown above towards that 3.8:1 ratio because the new projects will be online all year.

Another risk to consider is that the booming export business of light oil from the United States could be forbidden again in the future. That would hurt the terminals division of this company.

An Income growth machine

EPD hiked its distribution during the year 2017 by 4.5% compared to the year 2016 and is set to further hikes in 2018. In fact, EPD has hiked its distribution every single quarter for the past 54 quarters.

The 4th quarter distribution was at $0.425 per share, or $1.70 per share annually at the current run rate for a yield of 6.5%.

Looking at the past 5 years, EPD was able to increase the distribution from $1.37 per year in 2013 to $1.70 per year based on the current run rate, representing a 24% increase for the 5 year period.

EPD definitely qualifies as a "dividend achiever" and income growth machine.

Source: EPD's website

The "Dividend Achievers" is a list of select stocks that have hiked their dividends each year for the past 10 years at least. EPD also qualifies as a dividend achiever.

Conclusion

The distributable cash flow per share was $2.05 per share. So the shares trade at about 13 times distributable cash flow. That is fairly cheap for a cash flow that is expected to grow 10% a year for the next few years. The low financial leverage make these shares a bargain on the latest pullback shown above. This company is located favorably to some of the most low cost production in the United States.

That 10% growth rate can probably be expected to continue for many years to come. Therefore these shares could double in 7 years. The distribution would be icing on the cake. Not many midstream MLPs offer the growth and the income that this EPD does. EPD is a stock that can be considered by conservative dividend investors due to the stability of its cash flow, and long-term growth potential.

