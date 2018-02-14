Trump's $4.4T Presidential Budget: Impact On Investment Markets

What this budget shows is that the President has big plans and thinks big and if this budget isn't held back it would create one of the biggest economic booms of all time.

Sadly Congress will largely ignore this budget as it has less grandiose plans of its own, though has increased spending lately.

President Trump has unveiled his budget and it is worth $4.4T of spending.

The purpose this report is to examine the potential impact of the budget that President Trump has just released and how this would affect investment markets and GDP growth. The investment thesis is that as the budget adds dollars to the economy it must have a positive impact on both investment markets and GDP.

While it may not be adopted by Congress, the budget does show how the president is thinking and what he would like to do if he had a free hand.

If the GOP wins more seats in the forthcoming election this sort of budget becomes more possible.

The Presidential Budget

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump unveiled a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era of $1 trillion-plus federal deficits and - unlike the plan he released last year - never comes close to promising a balanced ledger even after 10 years.

(Source: Andrew Taylor and Martin Crutsinger, Associated Press, February 12, 2018)

This means that every year, the U.S. Federal Government will add another $1 trillion+ to the world's supply of dollars. Most of those dollars will go directly or indirectly to U.S. citizens, enriching us.

The rest will go to foreign nations and their citizens, enriching them and making them better customers for our products, so many of those dollars will come back to the U.S. as payment for exports.

Others will be used for transactions in USD that do not involve the U.S. because the transaction is in USD in its role as the world reserve currency. There has to be a big float of USDs overseas for this happen.

Because the U.S. Federal Government is monetarily sovereign, it does not spend tax dollars. Instead, it creates brand new dollars, ad hoc, every time it pays a creditor. (Your federal tax dollars disappear from the economy, and once received, are no longer part of any money supply measure. Effectively, they are destroyed, no M1, M2 or M3). What more proof do you need?

This new budget, with its multi-trillion dollar stimulus, unconditionally guarantees strong GDP growth.

How this impacts the National Accounts

Using the national accounts, one can estimate the impact that such a budget would have on fiscal flows and GDP.

Trump's plan sees a 2019 deficit of $984 billion, though $1.2 trillion is more plausible after last week's budget pact and $90 billion worth of disaster aid is tacked on. That's more than double the 2019 deficit the administration promised last year. (Source: Andrew Taylor and Martin Crutsinger, Associated Press, February 12, 2018)

GDP = Private Sector spending [P]+ Government Sector spending [G]+ External Sector spending [X]

Recent, current and projected sector flows are shown in the table below:

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 0.5% -2.6 % 3.2% 1.1% 2017 0.1 % -2.42%* 3.5% 1.2%* 2018 Congress budget 0.1%# -2.5%# 4.29%# 2%# 2019 Trump Budget 0.1%# -2.5%# 6.46%# 4.2%#

*estimate to be updated when the end of year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates

By comparison, China has fiscal flows of over 20% and is representative of a war economy setting but used for civic purposes such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

The estimate for 2018 assumes private credit creation remains the same, the current account worsens a little and government spending increases in line with recent announcements and plans and is representative of what is going to happen.

The Trump plan would be twice as good.

The estimate for 2019 assumes the same for 2018 in addition to full implementation of the Trump budget. Even a doubling of the GDP growth rate to 4.2%, while impressive, pales into insignificance next to other large economies such as China (21%), Germany (8.4%) and Japan (9.1%).

Macro-fiscal flows are increasing in America, and this allows financial assets in the private sector such as stock, bonds and real estate to increase in value.

The flows are not very strong at 2%, however, are not at recessionary levels and also no recession has occurred while flows have accelerated as the chart below shows.

There is a good record of how much the government spends because it matches its deficit spending with bond issuance even though this is not necessary and is an institutional arrangement left over from the gold standard days that ended in 1971. This also adds dollars to the economy in the form of interest paid by the government on Treasury deposits.

Not everybody would win in the Trump budget.

Trump would reprise last year's attempt to scuttle the "Obamacare" health law and sharply cut back the Medicaid program for the elderly, poor and disabled. His plan also reprises proposals from last year's Trump budget to curb crop insurance costs, cut student loan subsidies, reduce pension benefits for federal workers and cut food stamps, among other proposals.

How can this be Traded?

An investor wanting to take advantage of advancing fiscal flows in America can do so with a broadly diversified exposure via the following ETFs:

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) tracks the S&P Global 100

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks the S&P 500

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) tracks the S&P 500

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) tracks the Russell 2000

iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) tracks the S&P 100

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

SPDR Dividend ETF (SPY

When one adds lots of dollars to the dollar supply, the currency tends to fall and that is covered in this article here.

