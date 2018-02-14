GE: Just Like Ford?

Summary

There are striking similarities between GE and Ford, and their equity stories.

Which forced me to look for value in their traded debt obligations.

In different ways, these are two corporate stories where trust is a big issue. Judging by volumes and anecdotal evidence, both have attracted opportunistic traders rather than value investors lately.

There are far better alternatives elsewhere, but say you want to retain exposure to both and contribute to their future success.

Then, at the right price, I would choose the debt of GE.