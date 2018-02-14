Quick Take

PolyPid (POLY) intends to sell ordinary shares for gross proceeds of $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is a specialty pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures locally administered therapy products that are based on its PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology. PolyPid’s products are being developed for the prevention of surgical site infections [SSIs].

POLY has had promising Phase 1b/2 trial results for its lead candidate and a collaborative approach for other drugs in its pipeline, which I strongly favor. But, it still has significant expense and time investment ahead for its lead candidate’s upcoming Phase 3 trials and regulatory process.

When we learn more details about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company

Petah Tikva, Israel-based PolyPid was founded in 2008 as a specialty pharmaceutical company to ‘address unmet medical needs by pairing PLEX with active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, which are delivered locally at customized, predetermined release rates and durations over periods ranging from days to several months.’

Management is headed by CEO Amir Weisberg, who has been with the firm since 2010. Prior to PolyPid, Weisberg managed start-up companies in the life sciences industry, including leading financing rounds and assisting start-ups from incubator stage to clinical trials. Weisberg has over 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur and CEO of start-up companies.

PolyPid’s pipeline currently focuses on three products which are D-PLEX 100, D-PLEX 1000, and D-PLEX 500. Product candidates are being developed for the prevention of surgical site infections [SSIs] which can often be fatal for patients.

5% or greater investors in PolyPid include Shavit Capital, Aurum Ventures, Xenia Venture Capital, Friendly Angels Club and Shirat Hachaim Ltd.

Technology

PolyPid has developed PLEX technology, a proprietary matrix of layers and chemically-inert and biodegradable polymers and lipids. Through this technology, an API is physically entrapped in a protected reservoir which enables localized, customizable, bioavailable drug delivery.

Below is a brief overview video of the polymer-lipid-based drug delivery platform developed by PolyPid:

(Source: Gil Naor)

PLEX technology was invented by PolyPid’s founder and CTO, Dr. Noam Emanuel.

There are three product candidates being developed by PolyPid. These include D-PLEX 100, D-PLEX 1000, and D-PLEX 500. D-PLEX 100 is being developed for the prevention and treatment of surgical infections caused by bacteria. D-PLEX 1000 is designed to assist with bone healing and prevent bacterial infections in severe open fractures. D-PLEX 500 is designed to fill and reconstruct bone defects caused by peri-implantitis and is being developed in collaboration.

(Source: PolyPid F-1)

D-PLEX 100 is the company’s lead product candidate from the PLEX technology. It is a secured antibiotic drug reservoir for safe and effective local antibacterial preventive measure and eradication at the needed tissues or organs by administration during surgical procedures.

D-PLEX 100 was tested in a Phase 1B/2 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal [bone] SSIs after cardiac surgery. No sternal wound infections were observed in any of the 58 patients treated with the product during the three-month after treatment period. Phase 3 trials are being planned for the prevention of sternal SSIs after cardiac surgery.

Phase 2 trials for the prevention of SSIs will be conducted on patients undergoing abdominal surgery during the first half of 2018 with D-PLEX 100.

The company is developing its D-PLEX 500 periodontal applications in collaboration with MIS Implants Technologies, a subsidiary of publicly held Dentsply Sirona (XRAY). D-PLEX 1000 is being considered for potential collaborative development processes.

Market

According to a 2011 market research report by 3S Consulting Group, 300,000 surgical site infections (SSIs) occur each year in the US and are the second most prevalent in this geographic area.

The main factors driving market growth for SSI treatments are the ‘adaptation of SSI prevention methods, and continued efforts to reduce SSI Standardized Incidence Ratios... likely to drive increased demand for topical antimicrobial agents, hard surface disinfectants, as well as encourage the utilization of appropriate surgical wound dressings.’

Also, according to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global infection control market size was estimated at $150.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2014-2025.

For the overall global infection control market, the main factors driving growth are the rising number of government initiatives to prevent high degree infection.

Below is a chart of forecasted market growth in the U.S.:

(Source: Grand View Research)

North America controlled the main market share in 2016, although the Asia Pacific market is projected to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing healthcare expenditures, the evolution of healthcare standards and infrastructure, and growing presence of outsourcing organizations.

Competition

Management of PolyPid lists large and experienced companies within the biopharmaceutical industry as potential competitors. It also cites the following companies as competitors which are developing localized extended release delivery systems:

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

To overcome the limitations of other available treatments, management of PolyPid believes the company’s product has the potential for the following:

Localized delivery of an antibiotic at therapeutically effective concentrations for up to four weeks; applicability to a wide range of bacteria in a variety of settings; increased penetration and access to the infection site; reduced risk of overall toxicity and adverse side effects due to minimization of systemic exposure and significant decrease of total drug volume delivered; simplicity of administration during surgery; biodegradability

As systemic administration of drugs can often have significant disadvantages for localized conditions, PolyPid believes that PLEX technology could improve patient outcomes and lower overall treatment costs through a local, customizable delivery of drugs.

Financials

POLY’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no meaningful revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with their drug development programs.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: PolyPid F-1)

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $3.9 million in cash and $4.2 million in total liabilities excluding convertible preferred shares warrant liabilities.

IPO Details

PolyPid intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares.

There has been no expression of interest for existing shareholders to buy into IPO, which is typical of successful biopharma IPOs in the current market.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits: [i] to fund clinical development of our product candidates, including our planned Phase 3 clinical trial of D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of sternal SSIs after cardiac surgery, and our planned Phase 2 clinical trial of D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of SSIs, to be conducted in patients undergoing abdominal surgery, [ii] to continue construction of our pilot manufacturing facility and initiate preparations for our larger commercial-scale cGMP compliant manufacturing facility and [iii] for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs & Co., Cantor, Cowen, Raymond James, and Oppenheimer & Co.