It May Never Be Celgene, But It's A Mistake To Discount Geron
About: Geron Corporation (GERN), Includes: CELG
by: Zach Hartman
Summary
Recent analyses of Geron paint polar-opposite pictures of the outlook.
A more moderate stance on the company bears out favorable chances for their lead drug, with significant risk.
Take the unabashedly pessimistic writer with more salt than the unabashed cheerleader; only one has much power through social media.
Analysts and shareholders look forward with bated breath to the prospects of Geron Corp. (GERN), and in particular a pair of articles came out recently evaluating the long-term prospects of this company.
And