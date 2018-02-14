Why Is It Hard To Find Values In China?

Image Source: stockmarketeye.com.

"If the 19th century belonged to Britain and the 20th century to the United States, then the 21st century will surely belong to China," as legendary investor Jim Rogers points out. China's economy, which currently grows at over 6% (the fastest among all major economies and vs. 2% in the US), is projected to be the world's biggest by 2030 (if not sooner).

But should investors make assumptions of greater returns generated from Chinese stocks based on the stronger economic uptrend? Not so fast! Actually, for the past 10 years, both Shanghai Composite Index (having lost 31.42%) and Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (having lost 8.96%) miserably underperformed S&P 500 (having gained 96.75%) by a wide margin.

Past 10-year performance: Shanghai Composite vs. Hang Seng China Enterprises vs. S&P 500

To find out the root cause of the underperformance, let's explore some typical characteristics of Chinese public companies below:

Return on Equity is relatively low compared to the US average; this indicates a less efficiency of capital allocation by the senior management as well as a highly competitive and capital-intensive business environment; Earning is less stable and more often negative for Chinese stocks compared to US stocks; it is difficult to find Chinese companies with consistently rising and positive earnings; for instance, China's largest online retailer, JD.com (JD) never made it through to generate positive earning for any single year since its IPO; Cash flow is relatively weak in terms of conversion from net income to cash and maintaining consistently positive annual free cash flow; investors should pay particular attention to company's account receivables and earning quality (e.g., FCF/Earnings ratio); Capital spending is typically high as many businesses are capital-intensive and asset-heavy; investors should carefully examine the CapEx ratios (e.g., CapEx-to-Earning, CapEx-to-Ops-CF); Dividend is relatively unpredictable; it would be uncommon for a public company to have a dividend policy raising dividend payments every year; investors should give more weights to regular dividend payers as paying dividends is the strong signal of management's commitment to return excess cash to shareholders: neither the commitment nor the excess cash is quite a common thing among Chinese companies; Share buyback is relatively uncommon as well; on the contrary, investors should get themselves aware of any new share issuance in the past and in the future (if possible); increase in total share outstanding dilutes ownership of existing shareholders; Leverage is less being used as fixed income market in China is relatively immature and "debt" by the name does not earn a good reputation in the Chinese culture; little or no debt seems positive at first glance but may prevent the company from achieving optimal capital structure (especially during a low-rate environment) in order to generate better shareholder returns for the long run; Investor relation is not as a big thing as in the western world; when compared to the States, the overall stock market culture in China is more short-term and trading focused; hence, less emphasis is put on things like investor communications and shareholder meetings; of course, do not take for granted that your email/call to the IR department would get answered at all.

Now we see why wonderful businesses are rare species among Chinese stocks, but here are a couple of exceptions, which earn high scores through my value ranking algorithm.

#3 NetEase (NTES)

As one of the largest tech conglomerates in China, NetEase operates in some of the fastest-growing spaces, such as online gaming, advertising, e-commerce, and cloud services.

The management has demonstrated the excellent ability of efficient capital allocation, consistently maintaining high ROIC (at above 15%), ROE (at above 20%) and ROA (at above 15%) for the past decade (see the chart below).

Unlike many other Chinese companies, NetEase's business is a strong cash generator, requiring little ongoing capital investment, earning high-quality net income at high FCF margin, and growing its operating cash flow every year for the past decade (see the chart below).

NTES is currently traded at the valuation roughly in line with its past 5-year average and below the industry average (see the chart below). The ADR stock initiated its first dividend payment in 2014 and currently yields 1.2% with a payout ratio of 25% (indicating dividend safety).

#2 Alibaba (BABA)

Alibaba Group, often described as the Chinese equivalent of Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY) and PayPal (PYPL), engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. With its mission "to make it easy to do business anywhere," Alibaba claims to be the world's largest retail commerce company.

While the stock does not pay a dividend, Alibaba has consistently generated plenty of free cash flow, with FCF margin always above 30% during the past decade (see the chart below).

The business currently earns its return on equity at 22%, return on assets at 11% and return on invested capital at 10%, which is not that impressive, but it is worth mentioning that the company has stably grown its annual revenue at mid-double-digit rates for the past 10 years (see the chart below), enjoying wide moats through its brand value and economies of scale.

It is undeniable that BABA is a bit overpriced at the moment, with 43.4 P/E, 12.8 P/S, and 23.9 P/CF. However, those who have confidence in the analysts' consensus regarding future growth at Alibaba can start a position at the low PEG ratio of only 0.9, which indicates that the stock is still a bargain.

Tencent is most famous for its mobile-first social network app, WeChat, which dominates the mobile internet market in China. As one venture capitalist puts it, WeChat is there "at every point of your daily contact with the world, from morning until night." Around 95% of total population in Tier-1 cities and over 70% in Tier-2 cities in China can't live without WeChat. The users are so "sticky," checking the app over 15 times on average per day and spending more than 300 hours in total per year on connecting with their friends, family, colleagues, and even business clients through text/group chats and instant voice/video calls (don't be surprised if you see almost nobody using emails in China these days).

The company clearly benefits from its moat through the so-called network effect, a phenomenon where an additional user of a good or service improves the value of that product to others. This has empowered WeChat to not only acquire new users "virally" but also keep its existing users super active. The network effect also builds a strong barrier to entry for other social network players.

Number of Monthly Active WeChat Users, 2010-2017

The management at Tencent has an excellent track record of allocating capital efficiently, maintaining consistently high ROIC (at above 15%), ROE (at above 25%) and ROA (at above 15%) for the past decade (see the chart below).

In terms of growth, Tencent has been doing an amazing job, increasing its revenue, operating income, net income and EPS by mid-double-digit rates for any given year during the past decade (see the chart below).

Tencent is currently overpriced at a lofty valuation compared with its 5-year historical average but reasonably priced (at PEG of 1.0) if its future growth estimate is taken into consideration. The ADR stock initiated its first dividend payment in 2011 and has been raising annual dividend payments every year since then, although it currently yields only 0.2%.

Summary

As the Oracle of Omaha often says, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." However, when it comes to the Middle Kingdom, high-quality fundamentals is in quite a shortage in light of the issues mentioned above. Investors should search harder and examine more carefully. I believe Tencent, Alibaba, and NetEase could be some interesting names for further research. The valuation might be a bit of the concern, but long-term investors would still be able to earn great returns by paying a little premium for those businesses that currently are and will stay truly wonderful.

