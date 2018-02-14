Sanofi: Opportunity On Irrational Valuation
by: HealthBlogger
Summary
Sanofi reported weak Q4 2017 results.
The corporate signals related to the key growth drivers (Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Vaccines) haven’t been great.
But a sum-of-the-parts valuation demonstrates that the market is too bearish on the outlook for this company.
Thus, with the stock trading below 12x on NTM P/E and offering exposure to solid franchises as Vaccines and CHC, I think that the current valuation is irrational.
On February 7, 2018, Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) reported weak Q4 2017 results, as a result of a disappointing management of Opex.
With the stock trading below 12x on NTM P/E, I think that