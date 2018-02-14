Summary

Sanofi reported weak Q4 2017 results.

The corporate signals related to the key growth drivers (Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Vaccines) haven’t been great.

But a sum-of-the-parts valuation demonstrates that the market is too bearish on the outlook for this company.

Thus, with the stock trading below 12x on NTM P/E and offering exposure to solid franchises as Vaccines and CHC, I think that the current valuation is irrational.