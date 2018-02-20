We kicked off the NASH series earlier this month, with initial focus on the growing prevalence of NAFLD and NASH. In the previous article, we discussed the association between diabetes and obesity, and NASH. A strong association between diabetes and obesity, and NASH has been established. However, NASH and NAFLD can also occur in non-diabetics due to insulin resistance. In fact, insulin resistance could even be an underlying mechanism for NAFLD even in non-obese individuals who do not have diabetes (Bugianesi et al, 2005). In this article, we will continue to take a look at the pathogenesis of NAFLD and NASH. Our focus ticker is Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT), which has a candidate in phase 2b stage.

Pathogenesis of NAFLD and NASH

While NAFLD and NASH have evolved into a major public health concern in much of the developed world, the exact pathogenesis is still not known. Although in the past decade, we have seen advances in the field, knowledge is still incomplete. What is now known though is that the underlying mechanism for the development and progression of NAFLD is multifactorial (Buzzetti et al, 2015).

The initial hypothesis put forward by researchers was the “two hits” hypothesis. According to this hypothesis, the first hit in the form of hepatic accumulation of lipids is the result of sedentary lifestyle, high fat diet, obesity and insulin resistance. The first hit sensitizes the liver to further insults, which act as a “second hit” (Peverill et al, 2014). The “second hit” leads inflammation and fibrosis. The “two hits” hypothesis has been proven in animal model (Leamy et al, 2013). While the hypothesis was credible, later research has shown that the view is too simplistic and pathogenesis of NAFLD is more complicated than this.

Researchers have now put forward a “multiple-hit” hypothesis for the progression of NAFLD.

The New Hypothesis

As we discussed in the previous article, insulin resistance is one of the key factors in the development of NAFLD and NASH. In fact, recent research has shown that insulin resistance can lead to NAFLD and NASH even in non-diabetic, non-obese individuals. Insulin resistance leads to increased hepatic de novo lipogenesis (DNL) and impaired inhibition of adipose tissue lipolysis. Consequently, this leads to an increase in fatty acids in the liver (Buzzetti et al, 2015; Bugianesi et al, 2010).

Insulin resistance and resulting metabolic disturbances thus constitute the first hit in the “multiple hit” hypothesis. Following the initial fat infiltration due to insulin resistance and its associated metabolic disturbances, the liver then becomes vulnerable to a series of hits that come next. This series of hits leads to liver injury and progresses from steatosis to the more serious NASH and fibrosis. The factors that lead to multiple hits include oxidative damage, dysregulated hepatocyte apoptosis, activation of the profibrogenic transforming growth factor (TGF)-beta pathway, dysregulation of multiple adipokines and hepatic stellate cell activation. (Yilmaz et al, 2012; Pinto et al, 2006).

Source: Takai et al, 2013

The “two hit” hypothesis had become the standard in understanding the pathogenesis of NAFLD and NASH but as recent research has shown, several diverse processes are involved in the development of simple steatosis and liver inflammation. This better understanding of the pathogenesis has also led to biopharma companies developing treatments targeting the entire NAFLD/NASH spectrum (something we will be discussing in future articles). In the next article, we will look at the epidemiology of NAFLD and NASH.

Galectin: Mixed Data But Advancing to Phase 3

Galectin Therapeutics is not a pure NASH play. But it is the focus on NASH that has created the most buzz. As we can see, GALT is not a one trick pony. The company’s GR-MD-02 is being evaluated in multiple indications. However, NASH is the primary focus.

Source: Corporate Presentation

A look at GALT’s three-month price chart highlights. Shares had been trading sideways in the month ahead of the results from the mid-stage study of GALT’s NASH candidate GR-MD-02. Immediately after the results, GALT saw a big jump in pre-market hours but then a huge drop. There was a spike after that GR-MD-02 showed treatment benefit in subset of NASH patients. That in fact pushed GALT to a 52-week high of $6.74. Then came another sell-off. This time though it was due to the sell-off in the broader market. Despite a sharp pullback in February, GALT remains well above the levels it traded at prior to the data readout in early December. Meanwhile, the debate continues whether GR-MD-02 is an effective drug.

Source: Google Finance

In relevant animal models, GR-MD-02 showed therapeutic effect on liver fibrosis. Galectin-3 belongs to a family of protein that bind to terminal galactose residues in glycoproteins (Di LS et al, 2011). Galectin-3 has been implicated in the pathogenesis of liver fibrosis and in other organ fibrogenesis (Traber et al, 2013). In animal models, GR-MD-02 have shown to reverse fibrosis and cirrhosis (Traber et al, 2013). This makes GR-MD-02 a promising candidate to study. With GR-MD-02, Galectin is also targeting a different spectrum of NASH. The company’s programs with GR-MD-02 are focusing on NASH treatment in individuals with advanced fibrosis and cirrhosis. As we mentioned before, Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) and Intercept (ICPT) are targeting what can be termed as the “sweet spot” of the NASH spectrum. Galecctin is one of the few companies targeting advanced stage of the disease. This makes it both an interesting and at the same time risky bet in the NASH space.

In December, Galectin reported results from the phase 2b clinical trial, NASH-CX, which was evaluating the lead candidate in NASH cirrhosis patients with portal hypertension. The study failed to meet the primary endpoint of a statistically valid reduction in hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG) compared to placebo in all subjects. This sparked a sell-off initially but a subset (50%) of the participants, those who did not have esophageal varices, showed a statistically significant improvement in HVPG compared to placebo. Despite the mixed data, GALT now plans to advance GR-MD-02 to phase 3 stage.

Source: Corporate Presentation

While GALT expects its current cash position to fund operations until early 2019, the company is looking for potential partnerships.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.