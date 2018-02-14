Wix.com: Too Much Risk
by: Kelly Stewart
Summary
Wix.com is a dilutive company that's been unable to translate ~564% of sales growth into equally impressive bottom line growth, with a negative earnings yield.
Troublesomely, its net income is no higher than it was back in 2013.
Even granting the most charitable revenue growth assumptions imaginable, investors should still be wary, due to Wix.com's dilutive history.
Wix.com (WIX) is a web development platform provider. As Joe Pollaro states at a recent conference regarding WIX:
[...] So if you want your name.com you need to buy a subscription otherwise your