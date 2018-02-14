The Death Of Listing

The decision will turn the most important intangible asset of the two dominant exchanges, their listings, into a net liability.

This decision is an apparent reaction to NYSE and NASDAQ increases in fees charged for trading at their close.

I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in…Someone painted "April Fool" in big black letters on a "Dead End" sign.

Mickey Newbury

NYSE and NASDAQ take a big, nasty, hit.

Count the recent decision of the SEC, permitting CBOE Global Markets (CBOE) the right to clear trades at the closing prices of other exchanges, among the most damaging SEC decisions in memory. The effect on the two major US stock exchange management firms, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and Nasdaq Group Inc. (NDAQ) may be catastrophic.

Listing privileges were, before this SEC decision, the bottom line in stock exchange long-run survival. Although the exchanges receive implicit government subsidies as a result of many SEC rules, mostly those resulting from the SEC’s ill-conceived SEC National Market System, this SEC change in the value of listing rights may prove to be a dagger in the hearts of these two big boys.

The primary competitive weakness of the two exchange management firms competing with NYSE and NASDAQ, BATS (owned by CBOE) and IEX, is that they have no listed stock franchise. But this ruling may turn the have-nots into haves.

The importance of listing.

Why is the CBOE ability to clear trades at another exchange’s closing price so significant? Because this CBOE ability dilutes the value of the most important intangible asset of NYSE and NASDAQ, their stable of listed stocks.

The value of a listing is measured by the revenue the exchange earns from the trading of listed stocks at the close. The reason these listings have become so valuable is that listed stocks provide their home exchanges the sole right to accept orders filled at the close of market trading. Without listed stocks, prior to the new SEC decision to allow CBOE to accept orders and the closing prices of other exchanges, there was no such thing as placing an order at the close other than at NYSE and NASDAQ.

Trading at the close is important to exchanges for two big reasons.

First, high-frequency trading shenanigans are not available at the close. Why not? At the close, stocks are valued at a single price and on a single exchange. During the days when the High-Frequency Traders (HFTs) walked in high cotton, circa 2014 to 2016, the buy-side and retail electronic brokers began to seek out ways to reduce the vulnerability of their orders to HFT arbitrage. A variety of answers sprung into being, including dark pools and the new exchange, IEX – purpose-built to discourage HFT speed advantages.

But central to this article, due to higher exchange colocation fees, combined with non-HFT trader's desire to escape HFT arbitrage; both groups - HFTs and others - increasingly sought to place orders at the close of trade, where speed-based arbitrage is not an option. At the close, there is no possibility of a race to change orders at a secondary or tertiary exchange. This enhanced the importance to broker-dealers of the close. The exchanges noticed.

Second, NYSE rules surrounding trading at the close makes being a floor broker at the NYSE potentially lucrative. The NYSE’s rules governing information made available to floor traders, but not to the public, about the excess (or shortage) of bids at the closing price creates a question of fairness. Customers of broker-dealers understand the inevitability that their broker sees the excess of buys over sells in her own book. This is a major source of profit to broker-dealers since it helps them make an educated guess about the direction prices will take in the period immediately prior to the close. Armed with this information a broker-dealer may place house orders to take advantage of the information, although there is no guarantee of profit from this decision.

But the NYSE takes the disclosure of excess buy orders one step further. The floor brokers know the aggregate excess of buys in the period prior to the close. This seems the sole reason why a human can make a living trading against machines – unique to the NYSE. The other exchanges sent their humans home long ago.

How SEC rules drive the growth in trading at the close.

There is an unbroken chain of monopoly profit in stock market trading. Such profits are created at the wellhead of well-meaning SEC protective regulation. The first to see how this SEC protection may be capitalized through arbitrage is the first to profit.

Take for example the Securities Information Processor (SIP). Both institutional and retail traders fall victim to arbitrage of the freight train-sized gap between the SEC’s version of current market prices – provided by the SIP – the SEC’s data feed which defines the “national best bid and offer” – and the best bid and offer that a colocated broker-dealer can identify on its own. The molasses-slow SIP shows stale prices that fleet-of-foot broker-dealers can beat in their sleep.

But not all exchange transactions are vulnerable. Closing stock market prices are not affected by the SIP. Suddenly the close took on new importance. And ironically, this redounded to the benefit of the older exchanges because of listings. Newcomer exchanges such as BATS (now CBOE held) and IEX have tried in vain to break the relationships between publicly held firms and their listed firms. No cigar. CBOE lists only itself. IEX, as yet, lists nobody.

There is a multitude of reasons to object to the SEC-conferred monopolies possessed by these dominant exchange management firms. A list of exchange abuses of the National Market System:

The fees the exchanges charge “takers” of liquidity, The fees the exchanges charge for trading data; especially the fees these exchanges charge for colocation (rapid access to trading data), A flock of special order types created by the exchanges to enable broker-dealers to benefit from the data feeds the exchanges sell, The exchange management firms’ creation of multiple redundant exchanges, each producing data that broker-dealers must buy in order to compete for customer business.

But however badly markets are distorted by these exchange rules, it’s wrong-headed to object to this exchange behavior. The exchange management firms are corporations. Their duty is to their stockholders. Any duty to their customers or to the public at large must be implied, by law, by the exchange duty to stockholders. Otherwise, concern for customers is a conflict of interest. If customers have the option to take their business elsewhere, then stockholder’s wealth is maximized through customer service.

But if the SEC, through the National Market System, creates a mandate for the exchange’s customers to buy data from each exchange, there will be ever more exchanges that exist solely to sell data.

NYSE and NASDAQ; self-defeating opportunists.

The SEC permission to permit CBOE to trade orders at NYSE/NASDAQ closing prices suggests that the agency’s patience with exchange exploitation of SEC rules has been worn out.

It must have been embarrassing to the SEC, for example, when IEX, which charges no fees for maker-taker privileges, or for the provision of real-time data, claimed to be profitable with something less than 3% of market volume. It makes the SEC’s approval of higher colocation fees hard to square with its goal of inexpensive market access for the trading public. The SEC argument that rising colocation fees are competitively determined rings hollow when IEX provides its prices for free.

CBOE, in its application for permission to trade at the closing prices of the two primary listing exchanges, pointed out that trading fees at the close at NYSE had increased by 16%; fees at NASDAQ, by 60%. We have come a long way from the time when exchanges made their profits by selling traders coffee.

How the SEC system creates exchange misbehavior.

The recent history of exchange trading is falling into a predictable pattern. An explosion of profitability begins when creative traders identify arbitrage resulting from an SEC rule designed to achieve one of two SEC goals that, superficially, seem both reasonable and sincere. The first goal is to assure the trading public gets the best possible price at the lowest possible brokerage cost. The second goal is to see that there is healthy competition among exchanges. Both goals are internally inconsistent.

In a world where knowledge of the current price on an exchange is possible only at the location of the exchange trading platform, comparison of the prices available at two exchanges at a given time from a third location is not possible. The SIP is capable only of displaying stale prices, opening the door for inter-exchange arbitrage by HFTs. But once the exchanges observed this arbitrage and its profitability, they raised colocation fees to the point where HFT arbitrage was barely profitable.

The broker-dealer response was predictable. They moved their transactions from within-the-trading-day arbitrage to trading at the close. But as the volume at the close increased at the expense of colocation-based trading, the exchanges shifted their attention to this second source of broker-dealer profit, increasing exchange fees at the close.

In a competitive world without SEC-protected exchanges, this behavior would be self-defeating. Indeed, at CME Group (CME) where the SEC does not intervene, the competitive outcome appears to be a single listed market for every traded instrument.

Has the SEC gone too far?

The decision to allow trades at the CBOE at NYSE closing prices has not been very carefully considered. The SEC has gone too far.

How will CBOE operate this market at the close? First, it is apparent that the CBOE market-at-close is a misnomer. It is not a market and does not happen at the close. The CBOE market-at-close is an accounting exercise with no economic content that must be completed before the NYSE close. The CBOE is keeping a record of the volume of its bids and offers at CBOE, but there will be no record of the price. That is not making a market. That is simply keeping a record of orders. CBOE will blithely close its books milliseconds before the NYSE close, then pass the excess bids to NYSE. Ouch.

In an ordinary market, market makers realize that any disparity between bid and offer volume at the close must be made up by one or more market makers who will fill the gap at a loss. They thus protect themselves. They move the bid and offer to a level that brings the spread to a minimum.

This new rule puts NYSE market makers at the mercy of CBOE market makers. Traders who are not making a market will predictably choose to trade at CBOE because of lower closing fees. Since there are no bids or offers at the CBOE close, there will be wide volume gaps between bid and offer volumes at the CBOE. The wider bid-offer volume gaps resulting from CBOE price indifference will arrive at the NYSE and NASDAQ with all the force of a tsunami. Will the two newly-threatened old-line exchanges survive this new rule?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.