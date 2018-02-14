The Perfect Mutual Fund For Volatile Times
About: AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund Class A A (IOFAX)
by: Joseph L. Shaefer
Summary
This fund, new in mid-2015, has already increased in value by 37.5%.
Interestingly, it is not a stock fund. It is a specialty income fund that occupies a niche with great potential.
Too often such mutual funds are overlooked because they are outside the traditional income buyer's purview.
I believe this fund will prove to be a superb foundation holding for any portfolio, equity or income.
Traditional equity buyers too often eschew the best of what's available in income mutual funds and ETFs. However, the best of these typically provide the steady anchor that keeps a portfolio from drifting with every