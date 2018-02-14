3 Super Fast Growing Dividend Stocks Trading At Great Valuations

Summary

Kinder Morgan has come a long way since its disastrous dividend cut during the oil crash.

Thanks to strong deleveraging efforts by management, the midstream giant is on track to begin growing its dividend at a ferocious pace.

However, Antero Midstream and Antero Midstream Partners offer even better payout growth prospects, courtesy of their exposure to a strong sponsor and a America's energy megaboom.

Thanks to the recent correction, all three stocks are now trading at highly attractive valuations, but with Antero trading at truly ludicrously low levels.

However, as with all stocks, there are several risks to keep in mind before investing.