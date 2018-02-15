Investors missing the opportunity to own Under Armour (NYSE:UA, NYSE:UAA) below $15 the last few months completely overthought the story. The company now has a turnaround in place and the opportunity exists to invest in the founder attempting to make the athletic apparel maker great again.

A lot of investors lost perspective on the brand following a few rough years. The performance apparel company made innovative gear for actually participating in sporting events, but failed miserably with casual clothing options including footwear.

As well, Under Armour failed to distinguish products sold at premium sports outlets like Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) vs. the items at discounters like Kohl's (KSS). The lack of segregation hurts the premium value that customers are willing to pay for Under Armour items and pressured gross margins.

The company is finally making a push to highlight technology such as the new HOVR footwear platform. In fact, the UA HOVR Phantom Connected version in Black is nearly sold out already on the UA.com website.

Source: UA website

These shoes trade for a premium price of $140 of a pair and digitally connects to the MapMyRun app via a record sensor in the shoe. The Black Men's shoe is only available in size 8 and 10. All the other options from size 7 through 15 including half sizes are sold out. Most of the other color options and different shoe versions have nearly sold out as well.

This definitely doesn't mean that Under Armour has finally learned how the premium footwear market works where Nike (NKE) regularly offers premium sneakers that cause market frenzy. The move is clearly in the right direction for a brand built on premium gear and a vast footwear market to conquer.

Investors though need to grasp how the company dominated the previous 10 years in the sector. Under Armour generated the far superior growth story in comparison to Nike. Even in comparison to Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Under Armour has held its own. The stock as if this is not the case.

UAA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The company still has founder Kevin Plank at the helm and nothing beats a motivated founder who wants a better legacy than the current one. Not to mention, Under Armour created the Class C stock in order to allow the CEO to unload shares without losing voting power.

The stock traded in the $40s back when the share plan was originally announced. Anybody buying here is buying knowing the CEO wanted to unload his shares at prices over 100% higher.

Extreme Value

The theory that the founding CEO remains motivated to change his legacy and some initial positive reads on a new shoe technology don't make a complete investment story. The key is the combination of these catalysts with a solid fundamental story.

Where investors misunderstand the story is the focus on EPS numbers. The company clearly has expenses out of whack with revenue now and has turned to promotional activities to clear old inventory.

Going forward, investors will want to focus on whether management hits EPS targets. The 2018 EPS target of $0.14 to $0.19 must be achieved and preferably, the ability to exceed the $0.19 earned in 2017 is ideal.

My go-to valuation metric for Under Armour will remain the P/S ratio. This metric shows Under Armour vastly undervalued in comparison to both Lululemon Athletica and Nike.

Lululemon just had its CEO resign due to conduct issues. The stock trades at a vastly higher P/S multiple and doesn't even have a permanent CEO and has a complicated relationship with the founder. The value play still remains Under Armour.

Some stuff to view as the year progresses is for gross margins to return to 45% by year end and a reduction in SG&A expenses far below 40% of revenues. Under Armour produced operating income of nearly $400 million in 2016 on a smaller revenue base and the business model was under pressure.

With a market value of about $7 billion, one can easily envision how the stock trades at about 17.5x only somewhat normalized operating income targets. The stock isn't vastly expensive as most view.

While the technology and fundamental story scream turnaround, the chart is more obvious. UAA didn't hit new lows during the market collapse last week and the trading on Tuesday following Q4 earnings broke the long downtrend.

The key investor takeaway is that the turnaround is in place. Under Armour is making progress with product segmentation and marketing as evidenced by the HOVR footwear technology and related sold-out products.

The stock remains cheap based on traditional peer P/S multiples, considering an easy path to normalized earnings that wouldn't present the stock as expensive. The company still has the founder in charge who produced the exceptional growth over the prior decade and betting that Kevin Plank doesn't complete this turnaround doesn't jive with his historical success.