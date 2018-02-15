When you smoke the herb, it reveals you to yourself.―Bob Marley

When we wrote about Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last month, we thought it was already at a compelling price. It started recovering before coming back down below where it was during our article despite fundamentals that remain the same. So if we thought it was cheap then, it's a bargain now. Here is our take.

The recent announcement that Innovative Industrial Properties would issue additional shares was a bit confusing. On January 17th, the company announced a share offering of 1M shares and then followed it up with another announcement on the 18th of a 2.8M share offering. So it is 1M shares, 2.8M shares, or 3.8M shares? The number is important because as of today, the company had 3.4M shares outstanding. The amount of dilution, therefore, is quite high, even if it only issues another 1M shares.

If it issues 2.8M shares then it is essentially doubling its share count. And 3.8M shares, that's just crazy. Although, investors shouldn't be too surprised about the company's strategy to issue new shares. It barely had 1M shares outstanding as recently as December 2016 so 2017 had about 2.4M shares issued. The fact that the company is growing fast - and more importantly - must grow fast in order to gain a competitive advantage either as a first mover or through economies of scale – requires it to raise capital.

We reached out to investor relations to get clarification. Apparently, after the 1M share offering was announced, demand was so high the company decided to upsize the offering to 2.8M shares. Unfortunately, for current shareholders, demand was concentrated at the $26 level. But there is a silver lining – investor relations tells me that the company currently has $100 million of transactions in the pipeline currently being evaluated. That means the capital raised should be deployed fairly quickly.

Current shareholders have benefited from an increase in the stock price in 2017 of 82%, despite the aggressive share issuance. We believe this time may be no different and consider this strong pullback a potential buying opportunity.

Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a holding company and self-advised corporation engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use facilities. It targets licensed cannabis growers for acquisition, including sale-leaseback transactions. These transactions are typically structured as long-term triple-net leases, where the tenant is responsible for all aspects of and costs related to the property during the lease term such structural repairs, maintenance, taxes, and insurance.

It caters to the top cannabis growers who have passed the rigorous licensing process. This process varies from state to state and is a key risk mitigant in that licensed growers have been vetted by the US Drug Enforcement Agency are less likely to cause issues leading to expensive litigation from questionable practices and/or lead to loss of revenue to IIPR due to growers being shut down.

IIPR operates three wholly-owned subsidiaries: IIP Operating Partnership, LP, and Innovative Industrial Properties, LLC and IIP-NY 1 LLC.

Strategy

The strategy of IIPR is to target medical-use cannabis facilities for acquisition, especially sale-leaseback transactions through which tenants enter long-term triple-net leases. IIPR believes that with the growth of this industry in the near future, the company aims to become a “creative capital provider through long-term ownership of cultivators’ mission-critical facilities.” It acquires freestanding properties used for growing licensed medical-use marijuana as operated by state-licensed growers.

The properties are then leased back to the growers under long-term, net lease agreements, typically with annual escalators on the lease payments of 3.25%. With this acquisition strategy, IIPR acts as a source of capital to growers. As the growers sell the property and building to IIP and then lease it back, growers can redeploy their capital into their core operation, growing weed.

The Grow Houses

After being incorporated in Maryland on June 15, 2016, IIPR has slowly expanded its RE portfolio. As of Dec. 2016, it owned only its industrial property, a medical-use cannabis cultivation, and processing facility in New York. It consists of approximately 37 acres of usable land with three buildings of 127,000 sq. ft. total area. On May 2017, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, IIP-MD 1 LLC, the company acquired a property located at 9220 Alaking Court in Capitol Heights, MD.

This property includes a two-story medical-use cannabis cultivation facility that was then still under development and expected to comprise approximately 72,000 sq. ft. upon completion. On Dec. 2017, it also acquired a property located at 5900 West Greenhouse Drive in Wilcox, AZ. This property is approximately 358,000 sq. ft. of greenhouse and industrial space.

Location of its properties is crucial for a specialized REIT like IIPR. According to IBISWorld, the vast majority of the medical and recreational marijuana growers are located in the West and Rocky Mountains. Together, Colorado, California, and Washington alone are home to an estimated 89.8% of cannabis cultivation, processing, marketing and industry revenue. There are 172,563 registered marijuana-growing businesses as of October 2017.

The figure below maps the distribution of medical and recreational marijuana cultivation and processing businesses in the United States.

IIPR needs to expand its real estate portfolio in these areas with high concentration of registered or licensed cannabis growers. Its closest competitor, Kalyx Development, which is also a multi-state provider of commercial and industrial space for marijuana growers, has three properties in Colorado, two in Oregon, and three in Washington state, aside from two properties in Arizona, where IIPR also has a property.

Mindful Medical, a large marijuana grower based in Colorado, has also been developing contracts to build large growing facilities in other states following the legalizations. It plans to open one in New York. This means that as large medical marijuana growers try to expand in other states, IIPR needs to do the same to capture a larger market share. A good reason to raise capital and expand rapidly.

Source: IBISWorld

The type of facility is also equally important. Growers prefer hybrid greenhouse-warehouse space model and retrofitting existing buildings. For example, in California, obsolete and abandoned industrial buildings are being retrofitted as move-in-ready pot gardens, testing labs, eatable kitchens or manufacturing facilities for oil extraction and manufacturing medical products like creams. Older facilities must also be upgraded to meet water and energy requirements for cannabis cultivation: 1,200 amps to power lights and HVAC units.

Analysis

The company is relatively new and is growing rapidly so it is difficult to ascertain trends or progress from a financial perspective. A look at the balance sheet indicates a fairly stable position with no long-term debt and cash of around $20M – enough to pay off all of the company's current liabilities.

The same holds true for the company's cash flow statement. Minor swings in changes to net working capital has caused the cash from operations to be negative as of the last quarter. In the previous two quarters, cash flow from operations was positive even if only slightly so.

The equity raise should give the company ample capital to deploy into new acquisitions and fund working capital requirements.

Business Drivers

The primary business driver for IIPR is the performance of the marijuana growing industry in the U.S. IBISWorld reported that medical and recreational marijuana growing in 2017 recorded revenue of $4.6 billion, with a profit of $766.2 million. It witnessed an annual growth rate of 26.1% from 2012 to 2017. It is projected to grow annually by 31.6% in five years from 2017 to 2022. Rent and utilities represent a large and essential cost for marijuana growing. In 2017, it is estimated that rent and utilities accounted for an estimate of 19.2% of industry cost.

With the favorable outlook for cannabis growing industry, more players have been willing to invest in prime real estate properties.

Regulation in a geographical point of view is another business driver for IIPR. As more states legalize marijuana use either for medical or recreational purposes, the cannabis growing industry is likely to expand geographically. Even if IIPR focuses on growers for purely medical purposes, it still caters to about 70% of the market.

Source: IBISWorld

The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) reported a robust growth in legal cannabis market as states transition to legalization. In the figure below, NCIA shows its estimates of the total legal market value per state. Notice that in three locations where IIPR has properties, New York, Maryland, and Arizona, only Arizona has steady growth of up to $296.1 million in 2030. New York, nonetheless, is still promising with as much as a $720 million market value in 2020 despite projected decline to $649.1 million by 2030. Maryland will have a slow growth of $176.9 million in 2020 and is forecast to decline to $171 million by 2030.

If IIPR is determined in catering to cannabis growers for purely medical purposes, it can expand in states with promising growth in total market value of medicinal marijuana such as Illinois and Pennsylvania or expand its portfolio in New York.

Source: National Cannabis Industry Association

(values are in millions of dollars)

Outlook

Overall, Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. needs to strengthen its acquisition and expansion strategies in order to take advantage of the robust growth of the cannabis cultivation market. As more states follow suit with the legalization of medical and recreational use of cannabis, specialized REITs that cater to the industry such as IIPR must also expand geographically and they must do so aggressively if they want to establish themselves as the industry leader.

It wouldn't be too different from the situation in the data center space where Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Equinix (EQIX) dominate the space. Specifically, IIPR needs to expand its RE Portfolio based on these two factors: location and types of facilities — areas that its competitors have been aggressive.

Valuation

This is a pure thematic play at the moment. I could not with any certainty calculate a valuation for the company and if I tried, it would result in such a wide range it would be rendered meaningless for investment decision-making.

A review of analyst estimates also provides limited information with two analysts giving the stock a Buy rating but with a price target of $22. That just doesn't make sense to me.

The pricing of the new share offering at $26 was below market, which caused the stock to drop 13%. However, the fact that the price is hovering around $28 confirms what investor relations said was extremely high demand. We take that as an indication that this drop is temporary and that this could be a buying opportunity.

In 2017, the company had at least two pullbacks of over 15% and both times it recovered, with a big spike occurring in December. We believe this could be another one of those situations.

