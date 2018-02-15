Nvidia: In Case You're Wrong
About: NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
by: David Pinsen
Summary
Portfolio Armor has been bullish on Nvidia since it traded under $28 per share, and it remains bullish on it now.
That doesn't mean that pseudonymous Seeking Alpha contributor Arkam's Razor's bear thesis for Nvidia can't happen.
Bullish longs may want to consider adding protection here to limit their risk just in case. We present two ways of doing so.
Nvidia Booth At Computex Taipei (credit: Hardware Asylum)
What If We're Wrong About Nvidia?
Pseudonymous Seeking Alpha contributor Akram's Razor argued recently that Nvidia (NVDA) was a "Cryptoticking time bomb"