AMD: The Future Is Now

Summary

Renewed upward movement in stock price is anticipated.

AMD secures higher margins from Threadripper and the enterprise server market.

Production cost savings facilitate price discounts to customers, which should increase sales volume and net revenue.

Development of Ryzen processors into the mobile and professional processor segments, and migration of the Zen+ line to a 12nm node production process for enhanced performance.

Intel partnership producing Kaby Lake CPUs integrated with AMD's Vega GPUs to begin shipping in 1Q18 and increase revenue.