Introduction

Last summer, I added BinckBank (OTC:BINCF) (OTC:BINCY) to the Nest Egg Portfolio. Unfortunately, the company cut its interim dividend by 25% in August but has now confirmed a full-year dividend of EUR0.26 per share for a dividend yield of approximately 6%. No reason to shake things up in the portfolio!

Portfolio update

I'm still confident in BinckBank's future!

In June 2017, I added BinckBank (OTC:BINCF) to the Nest Egg Portfolio. I was charmed by this capex-light online broker who was quickly positioning itself as one of the main brokers in the Benelux, France, and Italy. The company did disappoint after it released the results of its first semester as the interim dividend was reduced to a very meager 3 cents.

The full-year results are now out, and with a year-end dividend of 23 cents, the full-year dividend yield still reaches almost 6% (based on the EUR0.26/share in dividend). Let's have a look if the financial results are confirming BinckBank is on the right track again!

Source: corporate presentation

Some of the more important metrics continued to perform well. Despite a more difficult start of the year, BinckBank ended the year on a very strong note as it reported a total of 7.7 million transactions, a status quo compared to the total amount of transactions in 2016. It's interesting to see the total amount of transactions increased by 25% in the final quarter of 2017 to 2.12 million (27.5% of the full-year transaction count). Simultaneously, the total amount of assets under administration (i.e. the total value of the stocks/bonds/investments on the brokerage accounts) increased by 14% to EUR26B. A healthy increase, but this was probably predominantly caused by a good year on the general markets (as the Amsterdam and Brussels Stock Exchanges increased by respectively 13% and 10.3%) rather than existing clients adding more cash to their accounts.

Source: BinckBank annual results

The total revenue increased by almost 1% to EUR149M thanks to the higher net interest income and the result from financial instruments as the total revenue generated from fees and commissions decreased by approximately 3%.

Unfortunately, the operating expenses increased faster than the revenue, and the total result from operating activities decreased by more than 20% to EUR7.4M, resulting in a net income of EUR8.5M or 13 cents per share. The year was saved by a good Q4 result as the net income more than tripled to EUR4.3M or 7 cents per share.

Source: company presentation

So, with a net income of EUR0.13 per share and a dividend of EUR0.26 per share, BinckBank appears to be overpaying for its dividend.

That's not entirely correct. Whilst the payout ratio based on the income statement is indeed 200%, I think it's important to emphasize the adjusted net income per share was a very handsome EUR0.52 per share. The difference between the 'normal' income statement and the adjusted income statement is explained by BinckBank in its footnotes:

Source: BinckBank annual results

However, this adjustment will end from this year on:

Source: BinckBank annual results

That's something I will have to keep in the back of my mind as the tax pressure will increase as well from 2018 on. So, ideally, BinckBank will have to increase the number of transactions (or the margin on those transactions) to keep its adjusted result stable in 2018.

And that's why the current turmoil on the financial markets comes in handy. I'm pretty certain we'll see a bump in the like-for-like amount of transactions. When a market is going up (at a relatively stable pace), there's no need for investors to re-balance their portfolio. But during sudden shocks and corrections, several investors will see new/other opportunities. I'm afraid we won't see the 11 million transactions (which was BinckBank's long-term plan for 2018, see below), but I would expect a slight increase in the full-year transaction count which will ultimately contribute to the bottom line.

Source: BinckBank annual results

Unfortunately, BinckBank doesn't give a specific outlook for 2018, but it looks like the current EUR0.26 dividend could (and should) be maintained by the bank. The higher tax bill might reduce the net income in 2018, but BinckBank could increase its payout ratio or the income from other sources (a mortgage portfolio) to increase its pre-tax income to minimize the impact on the net income.

As such, I see no reason to make any changes to the position of the Nest Egg Portfolio in BinckBank. I am sticking with the position and am looking forward to receiving the EUR0.23 dividend in May (the stock goes ex-dividend on April 26th).

Other additions/removals

Several readers didn't agree with me when I sold the position in ArcelorMittal (MT) in the Nest Egg Portfolio, but the share price has dropped by in excess of 10% since the sale. Of course, the general sentiment was the main culprit, but a deteriorating sentiment also is something an investor needs to keep in the back of his mind.

ArcelorMittal closed (on Wednesday) just below EUR28 per share, and I'm writing a Put 26 expiring in April for EUR0.77. This results in a net cash inflow of EUR74 into the portfolio.

Source: screenshot broker

In the final quarter of 2017, I wrote a put option on Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZF) (OTCPK:ELEZY) which expired worthless. However, as Endesa suffered from the general market meltdown, I'm getting a second chance to write a put option (at an even higher option premium thanks to the volatility levels). I am writing 1 put option with a strike price of EUR17 expiring in April for EUR0.53, resulting in a net cash inflow of EUR50.

Just as I expected, Flow Traders acted as a nice hedge against market volatility. Higher trading volumes due to nervosity on the markets should boost Flow's results, and its net operating income halfway Q1 2018 is already higher than its quarterly record from a few years ago. This bodes really well for the future, but as the position in Flow Traders has become oversized, I am selling 50 shares at EUR29.28 (closing price Wednesday), but I'm also writing an in-the-money call option with a strike price of EUR29 expiring in March for EUR1.50 and an additional out-of-the money call option with a strike price of EUR34 expiring in September at 1.35. The net cash inflow from these three transactions is EUR1,723. It also looks like the written Put 18 in March will expire worthlessly.

Source: screenshot broker

Red Electrica (OTC:RDEIF) (OTCPK:RDEIY) has performed pretty bad as well and didn't recover any ground in the past few weeks. I am adding 100 shares at EUR16.15 for a total cash outflow of EUR1,635. You can re-read the original investment thesis here.

In a separate article, I explained why I am surprised to see Wereldhave's (OTCPK:WRDEF) poor performance. Sure, the underlying results weren't strong at all, but this didn't justify a 25% haircut. I am adding 50 shares at EUR30.05 and am writing a Put 30 September at EUR2.60. Net cash outflow after taking transaction expenses into account: EUR1,266.

It looks like the Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKY) (OTCQX:AAUKF) call option will expire 'in the money', so we can look forward to adding GBP1,500 to the cash position. This article was written and submitted before the expiration date, so that's the reason why the position still shows up in the portfolio.

Incoming dividends

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) went ex-dividend on Thursday, and although the payment date is only in March, I am already adding the dividend to the cash position (it makes my life a bit easier). BT Group (BT) also paid its dividend earlier this month.

Please let me know if I accidentally forgot to mention a dividend payment!

The current portfolio + updates

More Europe-focused news

The put option on Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF) (OTC:MBSRY) is now in the money as the market wasn't impressed with the company's results. I have provided my opinion in a separate article HERE, and the jury remains out until the company reaches a break-even point on its TV offering. Right now, it increases the capex and reduces the EBITDA as Orange Belgium is still working towards generating economies of scale.

Seeking Alpha conducted an interview with 'Belgian and Bullish', who highlighted Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) (OTCQX:AHODF) as an 'interesting company'. I fully agree with B&B's view on this company, and despite the setback in the USA and the perceived issues related to the acquisition of Whole Food Markets (WFM) by Amazon (AMZN), Ahold is performing pretty well. The free cash flow result remains robust whilst the company continues to repurchase stock.

Since the previous edition, I have also had a look at Polyus Gold (OTCPK:OPYGY) (OTC:PGILF) and Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) (OTCPK:LNDNY) (LUPEY). Polyus Gold isn't cheap enough to be added to the NEPO (for now), but Lundin Petroleum has a good chance as the company has been added to my watch list thanks to its ultra-low oil (USO) production cost of less than $5/barrel.

Conclusion

The financial results are rolling in now, and the Nest Egg Portfolio is holding up pretty well. With a cash position of in excess of EUR13,000 and some of the call options in the money and some of the put options out of the money, I feel the portfolio is relatively well-balanced.

European companies traditionally pay their dividends in the first half of the year, so I'd say 'Bring it on!'.

