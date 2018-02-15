Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update
About: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.B, Includes: AAL, AAPL, AXP, AXTA, BAC, BAYRY, BK, CHTR, COST, DAL, DVA, GHC, GL, GM, GS, IBM, JNJ, KHC, KO, LBTYA, LBTYK, LILA, LILAK, LSXMA, LSXMK, LUV, MA, MCO, MDLZ, MON, MTB, PG, PSX, QSR, SHLDQ, SIRI, SNY, SRG, STOR, SYF, TEVA, UAL, UPS, USB, USG, V, VRSK, VRSN, VZ, WFC, WMT
by: John Vincent
Summary
Berkshire Hathaway's 13F stock portfolio value increased from $178B to $191B this quarter.
Their largest three holdings are at ~42% of the entire portfolio.
Berkshire Hathaway increased Apple and Bank of New York Mellon, while reducing International Business Machines.
This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Berkshire Hathaway’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Warren Buffett’s regulatory 13F Form