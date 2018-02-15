26 Dividend Increases: February 5-9, 2018 (Part 1: Industrials And Information Technology Stocks)

As a bonus, I include a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

In the past week, 26 companies on my watch list declared dividend increases, including 3 of the stocks I own.

I like monitoring dividend increase announcements because I consider stocks that regularly increase their dividends to be candidates for further analysis.

I use the following screens to compile a watch list from the CCC stocks:

Market cap ≥ $500M

No stocks that are being acquired

No over-the-counter or pink sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 2% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Contenders and Champions

Last week, 26 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including three stocks I own. The table below provides a summary of dividend increases announced by stocks in the Industrials and Information Technology sectors. Part 2 will cover dividend increases from stocks in the Financials and Consumer Discretionary sectors, while Part 3 will cover the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context)

• Corning (GLW)

GLW manufactures and sells specialty glass and ceramics worldwide. The company creates and makes keystone components that enable systems for consumer electronics, mobile emissions control, optical communications and life sciences. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. GLW was founded in 1851 and is based in Corning, New York.

Recently, the board of directors of GLW declared a quarterly dividend of 18¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 16.13%. The dividend is payable March 29, with an ex-dividend date of February 27.

• Union Pacific (UNP)

Omaha, Nebraska-based UNP operates the largest public railroad in North America, with 32,000 miles of track linking 23 states in the western two-thirds of the United States. UNP hauls coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agricultural goods, chemicals, and automotive products. UNP owns a quarter of Mexican railroad Ferromex. The company was founded in 1862.

On February 8, the company declared a dividend of 73¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 9.77% increase. The dividend is payable on March 30 to shareholders of record on February 28.

• United Parcel Service (UPS)

UPS is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including the transportation of packages and freight; the facilitation of international trade, and the deployment of advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 9.64% to 91¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 7 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20.

• Gilead Sciences (GILD)

GILD is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines. The company’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, liver diseases such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, oncology and inflammation, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. GILD markets its products through commercial teams and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 9.62%, from 52¢ per share to 57¢ per share. All shareholders of record on March 16 can expect the dividend to be paid on March 29.

• CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS)

CSGS provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. The company's primary product solutions include Revenue Management & Customer Experience Solutions; Customer Interaction Management; Managed Services; Mediation and Data Management, and Wholesale Settlement and Routing. CSGS was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

On February 7, the company declared a dividend of 21¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 6.33% increase. The ex-dividend date is March 13 and the dividend will be paid on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 14.

• CME Group (CME)

CME, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts. The company also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared swaps; and regulatory reporting solutions for market participants through its global repository services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. CME was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

On Wednesday, February 7, CME increased its quarterly dividend to 70¢ per share, an increase of 6.06%. The dividend is payable on March 26 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9.

• Avnet (AVT)

AVT distributes electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, IT solutions and services, and embedded subsystems. The company offers its products and services to a diverse customer base serving a variety of end-markets, as well as to value-added resellers, independent software vendors, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. AVT was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

AVT will pay a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share, an increase of 5.56% over the previous quarterly dividend. The first payment will be on March 27 to shareholders of record on March 13. The ex-dividend date is March 12.

• Forrester Research Inc. (FORR)

FORR is an independent research, data, and advisory services company. Operating through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments, the company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive and executable, and provide a perspective on the changing business environment. FORR was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 5.26% to 20¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 21 to shareholders of record on March 7. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 6.

• j2 Global (JCOM)

JCOM provides Internet services worldwide. The company’s Business Cloud Services segment provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes and to government organizations. The company’s Digital Media segment operates a large portfolio of Web properties. JCOM was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 2.53%, from 39.5¢ per share to 40.5¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on March 9 to shareholders of record on February 22. The ex-dividend date will be February 21.

• Microchip Technology (MCHP)

MCHP develops, manufactures and sells specialized semiconductor products for a wide range of embedded control applications. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. MCHP was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 0.14% to 36.3¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on March 6 to shareholders of record on February 21, with an ex-dividend date of February 20.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, UPS, JCOM, and MCHP.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

UPS's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in UPS in January 2008 would have returned 6.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

JCOM's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in JCOM in January 2008 would have returned 14.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MCHP's price line is at the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in MCHP in January 2008 would have returned 11.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and, as before, Next Div is annualized.

Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement. Note also that the table is limited to Industrials and Information Technology sector stocks. Refer to the upcoming Part 2 and Part 3 for available ex-dividend dates of stocks in other sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 12-25, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-

Div

Date Pay-

Date Applied Industrial Technologies AIT 1.70% $70.65 9 6.70% $1.20 02/14 03/01 Alaska Air Group ALK 1.92% $66.76 6 N/A $1.28 02/16 03/08 AVX AVX 2.71% $16.99 8 8.20% $0.46 02/13 02/28 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding BAH 2.01% $37.90 6 13.60% $0.76 02/13 02/28 Cummins CMI 2.60% $166.00 12 18.50% $4.32 02/15 03/29 Carlisle CSL 1.40% $105.91 41 13.60% $1.48 02/14 03/01 Delta Air Lines DAL 2.34% $52.20 5 N/A $1.22 02/15 03/02 Donaldson DCI 1.50% $47.85 31 15.20% $0.72 02/13 03/06 Dun & Bradstreet DNB 1.75% $119.17 11 5.70% $2.09 02/22 03/09 Emerson Electric EMR 2.72% $71.31 61 3.60% $1.94 02/22 03/09 Gorman-Rupp GRC 1.85% $27.10 45 8.50% $0.50 02/14 03/09 Healthcare Services HCSG 1.57% $48.74 16 2.90% $0.77 02/15 03/23 Honeywell International HON 1.98% $150.38 7 12.40% $2.98 02/12 02/23 j2 Global JCOM 2.12% $76.32 7 11.80% $1.62 02/23 03/14 KLA-Tencor KLAC 2.20% $107.47 8 8.50% $2.36 02/14 03/01 Lindsay LNN 1.30% $92.39 15 23.50% $1.20 02/13 02/28 Microchip Technology MCHP 1.77% $82.21 16 0.60% $1.45 02/22 04/11 3M MMM 2.34% $232.00 60 14.80% $5.44 02/15 03/12 MSA Safety MSA 1.82% $76.76 46 4.60% $1.40 02/13 03/10 Microsoft MSFT 1.85% $90.81 16 13.90% $1.68 02/14 03/08 Ryder System R 2.46% $84.49 13 8.40% $2.08 02/15 02/23 Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers RBA 2.15% $31.57 15 7.70% $0.68 02/15 03/09 Robert Half International RHI 2.00% $56.12 14 9.90% $1.12 02/15 02/27 Rockwell Automation ROK 1.79% $187.09 8 11.70% $3.34 02/13 02/28 TE Connectivity TEL 1.60% $99.74 6 14.20% $1.60 02/20 02/28 United Parcel Service UPS 3.41% $106.60 8 7.80% $3.64 02/15 03/23 United Technologies UTX 2.21% $126.70 24 6.00% $2.80 02/15 03/10

