26 Dividend Increases: February 5-9, 2018 (Part 2: Financials And Consumer Discretionary Stocks)

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. I monitor dividend increase announcements from stocks in the CCC list. Here are the screens I use:

Market cap ≥ $500M

No stocks that are being acquired

No over-the-counter or pink sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 2% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Contenders and Champions

Last week, 26 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including three of the stocks I own.

Part 1 presented dividend increases of stocks in the Industrials and Information Technology sectors. This is Part 2, which covers dividend increase announcements from stocks in the Financials and Consumer Discretionary sectors. See the upcoming Part 3 for a summary of dividend increases for stocks in the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Prudential Financial (PRU)

PRU is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a range of financial products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The company has more than $1 trillion of assets under management. PRU was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 90¢ per share, an increase of 28.57% over the prior quarterly dividend. The first payment will be on March 15 to shareholders of record on February 21. The ex-dividend date is February 20.

• Allstate (ALL)

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, ALL is a holding company engaged in property-liability insurance and life insurance in the United States and Canada. The company sells insurance products covering automobiles, homes, and other properties under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also sells life insurance and voluntary accident and health insurance products.

On Wednesday, February 7, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 24.32% to 46¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on April 2 to shareholders of record on March 5. The ex-dividend date will be March 2.

• Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

SIX owns and operates regional theme parks in the United States, as well as in Mexico City, Mexico, and Montreal, Canada. The company’s parks offer a selection of thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. SIX was founded in 1971 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 11.43% to 78¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on March 5 to shareholders of record on February 19. The ex-dividend date is February 15.

• Hasbro (HAS)

HAS is a worldwide leader in children's and family leisure time and entertainment products and services. The range of offerings includes toys and games, television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a comprehensive licensing program. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Recently, HAS increased its quarterly dividend to 63¢ per share, an increase of 10.53% over the prior dividend of 57.¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on May 15 to shareholders of record on May 1. The ex-dividend date is April 30.

• Dunkin' Brands (DNKN)

DNKN develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. These restaurants serve coffee, baked goods, and ice cream. The company has more than 18,000 points of distribution in approximately 60 countries. DNKN is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 7.75%, from 32.25¢ per share to 34.75¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 21 to shareholders of record on March 12. The ex-dividend date is March 9.

• Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Founded in 1861 and headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, ASB is a bank holding company that provides banking and non-banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. ASB operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 7.14% to 15¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on February 28, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on March 15.

• Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

BPY is a diversified global real estate company. The company owns, operates and develops a portfolio of office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage, and student housing assets. Its partnership is Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s public commercial property entity and the primary vehicle through which it invests in real estate on a global basis.

The board of directors of BPY has declared a quarterly distribution of 31.5¢ per unit. The new distribution is 6.78% above the prior distribution of 29.5¢ per unit. BPY will trade ex-dividend on February 27. The distribution is payable on March 29, to unitholders of record on February 28.

• Domtar (UFS)

Incorporated in 2006 and based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, UFS designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. The foundation of the company's business is a network of wood fiber converting assets that produce paper grade, fluff, and specialty pulps.

UFS will pay a quarterly dividend of 43.5¢ per share, an increase of 4.82% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on April 16 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 2.

• Harley-Davidson (HOG)

HOG manufactures cruiser and touring motorcycles and conducts its business around the world. The company designs, manufactures, and sells street-legal Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as a line of motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. Products are sold to retail customers through a network of independent dealers. HOG’s financial services segment provides wholesale and retail financing as well as insurance-related products. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On February 6, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 37¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 1.37%. The new dividend is payable on March 2 to shareholders of record on February 14, with an ex-dividend date of February 13.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, PRU, ALL, and HAS.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

PRU's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and at the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in PRU in January 2008 would have returned 2.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ALL's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in ALL in January 2008 would have returned 7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

HAS's price line is above the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in HAS in January 2008 would have returned 15.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and, as before, Next Div is annualized.

Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement. Note also that the table is limited to Financials and Consumer Discretionary sector stocks. Part 1 covered Industrials and Information Technology sector stocks. Refer to the upcoming Part 3 for coverage of the remaining sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 12-25, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-

Div

Date Pay-

Date Six Flags Entertainment SIX 4.63% $67.43 9 15.70% $3.12 02/13 02/28 Standard Motor Products SMP 1.76% $47.71 8 16.10% $0.84 02/13 02/28 TJX Companies TJX 1.63% $76.57 21 22.20% $1.25 02/14 03/08 Tractor Supply TSCO 1.59% $68.00 8 23.90% $1.08 02/14 03/02 Autoliv ALV 1.65% $145.15 8 4.70% $2.40 02/15 02/28 Harley-Davidson HOG 3.09% $47.94 7 18.70% $1.48 02/15 03/02 Nexstar Media NXST 2.02% $74.20 5 N/A $1.50 02/15 03/02 Griffon GFF 1.44% $19.45 7 24.10% $0.28 02/16 03/02 Hanesbrands HBI 2.84% $21.14 5 N/A $0.60 02/16 02/27 Target TGT 3.29% $75.35 50 13.10% $2.48 02/16 03/13 Spectrum Brands SPB 1.59% $105.53 5 N/A $1.68 02/22 04/12 Thomson Reuters TRI 3.43% $40.18 24 1.50% $1.38 02/22 03/02 Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR 2.71% $38.33 7 16.70% $1.04 02/13 02/21 Aflac AFL 2.37% $87.65 36 5.40% $2.08 02/14 02/28 Invesco IVZ 3.50% $33.17 8 12.40% $1.16 02/14 03/02 Provident Financial Services PFS 3.11% $25.69 7 8.90% $0.80 02/14 02/28 Resources Connection RECN 3.17% $15.15 8 15.90% $0.48 02/14 03/15 Ameriprise Financial AMP 2.07% $160.55 13 17.80% $3.32 02/15 02/28 First Defiance Financial FDEF 2.25% $53.44 8 38.00% $1.20 02/15 02/23 Guaranty Bancorp GBNK 2.30% $28.25 5 N/A $0.65 02/15 02/28 Zions Bancorp ZION 1.47% $54.51 6 61.50% $0.80 02/15 02/28 Discover Financial Services DFS 1.80% $77.61 7 26.60% $1.40 02/16 03/02 Evercore Partners EVR 1.66% $96.25 11 11.60% $1.60 02/16 03/09 Home BancShares HOMB 1.84% $23.96 7 28.90% $0.44 02/16 03/02 Assurant AIZ 2.50% $89.64 14 21.60% $2.24 02/20 03/14 Aspen Insurance AHL 2.58% $37.15 6 7.30% $0.96 02/21 03/08 Prudential Financial PRU 3.24% $111.27 9 13.40% $3.60 02/22 03/09 Southside Bancshares SBSI 3.25% $34.44 23 11.70% $1.12 02/22 03/15 S&P Global SPGI 1.08% $186.03 44 10.00% $2.00 02/22 03/29 Webster Financial WBS 1.87% $55.67 7 24.10% $1.04 02/22 03/09

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, TJX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.