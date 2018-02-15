In this article, I will be covering Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE:SKT), which reported earnings yesterday. FFO came in at $0.68/share, which was $0.05 better than expected and revenues came in higher than expected as well. On the surface, the report looked good, however, after digging into the details of the earnings presentation and supplemental information, there are a number of major negatives. FFO guidance came in lower than expected, AFFO growth is slowing, rental increases are getting smaller, and occupancy is falling. All these things combined point to the decline in Tanger shares not being over yet.

FFO Guidance

For months, the following chart has been showing up in any article Brad Thomas has posted about Tanger. The chart shows 20%+ estimated growth in FFO for 2018, after a decline in 2017. With the updated guidance yesterday, I provided an update to that data. As you can see, FFO improved slightly for 2017 and declined for 2018. The percentage change in 16-17 went up 1.7% and the percent change for 17-18 went down 4.64%.

This is only part of the story because 2017 FFO was artificially down because of a charge related to the early redemption of debt. Actual FFO came in at $2.12, but that was after a $0.36 charge for the early redemption of debt, so FFO would have been $2.48 if that had not occurred. Therefore, the FFO guidance range that Tanger gave yesterday of $2.43-$2.49, with a midpoint of $2.46, shows that FFO is likely lower and at best in-line with last year.

2016 2017 2018 16-17 17-18 Old $2.36 $2.08 $2.51 -11.9% 20.67% Updated $2.36 $2.12 $2.46 -10.2% 16.04%

Source: Brad Thomas: My Top SWAN Pick For 2018: Tanger Is A Wealth-Building Machine

I looked back to when Tanger gave initial guidance for 2017 and found the midpoint of the guidance to be $2.44. As you can see in the table below, the midpoint for initial 2018 FFO guidance is below the actual FFO for 2017.

Low Range High Range Midpoint FFO + Charge 2017 FFO $2.41 $2.47 $2.44 $2.48 2018 FFO $2.43 $2.49 $2.46

AFFO Growth Slowing

The possibility of lower or flat FFO for 2018 is not a surprise, given the trend over the last three years for AFFO. AFFO takes into account many adjustments that occur that are not covered in GAAP but are material to the business. I compiled data for the following chart from 4th quarter investor presentations from the last three years. As you can see AFFO has been growing, but the growth rate has been declining and is now at risk of going negative, which is consistent with the guidance the company gave. In addition, under the key assumptions for 2018 guidance, it stated that same center NOI guidance was -1.0% to 0%, due to the potential store closures and the impact of short-term leases.

Tanger Q4 earnings presentation

Slowing Rental Increases

The Q4 earnings presentation showed that straight-line blended rental increases fell off a cliff in 2017. They fell from 21.9% in 2016 to 12.1% in 2017, which is a decline of 44.75%. This rate was even lower than during the great recession, which says something about the current state of retail given the strong economy. If Tanger is not able to continue increasing rents at these levels or higher, it is easy to see why the company guided the way it did for AFFO in 2018.

Tanger Q4 earnings presentation

Falling Occupancy

The following table from the supplemental information for Q4 2017 shows the occupancy change y/y for each of the consolidated properties. There are 35 locations on the list excluding Fort Worth since it was not in the portfolio last year. Out of these 35 locations, 18 showed a decrease in occupancy y/y, which is not something that bullish investors should overlook. As I noted in the FFO guidance section, one of the reasons the company gave for the potential of negative same center NOI was the short-term nature of lease renewals. The following statement is very telling and I believe implies that if Tanger tried to have longer-term leases that occupancy rates would decline.

Negative impact of short-term lease renewals and lease modifications commencing in 2018 and 2017, which the Company strategically executed to preserve upside potential and maintain high occupancy. ~Q4 Earnings Press Release[Bold by author]

Tanger Q4 supplemental information

Decreased 18 51.43% Unchanged 9 25.71% Increased 8 22.86%

Buyback Disconnect

Anyone bullish on Tanger, always points out the buyback program and touts the benefits of buying at these low prices in comparison to where the stock has been over the past two years. On the Q3 2017 earnings call, the CFO stated that they thought shares were undervalued and strong. As the quote below shows, they had just over $75 million left on the buyback authorization, so naturally one would think with low prices during Q4, that they would have been buying stock. During Q4, the average stock price was $24.74, which is 4.13% below the average price that Tanger had purchased shares at throughout the first three quarters of the year. It is baffling given their bullish stance on the Q3 earnings call that they did not repurchase one single share at lower prices during the fourth quarter. This lack of action makes me think that there will be more downside in the stock before they start buying.

Our conviction that our shares are undervalued and so strong that we basically employ two-year, $125 million share buyback plan in place. We repurchased 1.9 million of our common shares during the year at a weighted average price of $25.80 per share for total consideration of $49.3 million, most of which was funded by asset sales. This leaves $75.7 remaining under our $125 million of share repurchase authorization.~ Q3 2017 Earnings call

No shares were repurchased during the fourth quarter. Q4 2017 Earnings Release

Correlation to Mall REITs

I am reminded of a line from the movie Law Abiding Citizen:“It's not what you know. It's what you can prove in court”. One thing that is repeatedly stated by authors who are bullish on Tanger is their lack of exposure to department stores and that shares should not trade in-line with mall REITs. While I know that Tanger has no department store exposure, correlation data and performance data prove the market does not care about Tanger not having department store exposure, and thus shares are rightly grouped with traditional mall REITs.

Over the last two years, Tanger on average has a correlation of 60.50% to mall REITs and each of these companies over the last year has posted negative returns. It is not just the correlation in stock prices of these companies; it is also the correlation in FFO declines among the group.

Mall REIT Correlation ~ Last 2 years Name Ticker SKT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. SKT - Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) 72.00% Macerich Company (MAC) 69.00% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) 67.00% Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) 67.00% Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) 60.00% GGP Inc (GGP) 58.00% CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) 56.00% Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) 35.00% Average 60.50%

Portfoliovisualizer.com

1 Year Perform SKT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. -33.55% CBL CBL & Associates Properties, Inc -60.41% PEI Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -44.79% WPG Washington Prime Group Inc. -40.80% TCO Taubman Centers, Inc. -17.76% SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. -13.62% GGP GGP Inc. -12.49% MAC Macerich Company -11.71% SRG Seritage Growth Properties -8.76%

FinViz

Closing Thoughts

In closing, the items I have covered are likely to lead to continued poor performance for shares of Tanger. AFFO is projected to decline, blended rental increases fell off a cliff, occupancy is falling, and the company had the chance to repurchase shares at a discount and did not do so. Given all these negatives in the earnings report, it is easy to see why the company did not repurchase any shares during Q4. A small glimmer of hope for long-term holders is that Tanger will likely increase the dividend in April, but my guess is that it will be a smaller increase than in years past. With these results, I am expecting that shares of Tanger will head to below $20 in the short-term and I would not be surprised if shares end 2018 around $15/share.

Disclaimer