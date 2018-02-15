Patient Home Monitoring: Deep Value For Patient Investors
Patient Home Monitoring used to be a Canadian small-cap darling however has recently fallen out of favor due to fundamental issues leading to severe stock price deterioration.
Although these fundamental issues still exist, management appears to have cleaned up the business over the last year and has a plan in place to accelerate growth.
The home monitoring segment is poised for growth due to the aging US population and the stock provides an opportunity for investors with a sufficiently long investment horizon.
The Company is currently trading at <1x EV/LTM Revenue whereas comps average ~1.2-2x. Even after applying a discount for the fundamental issues faced by PHM the stock appears undervalued.
Investment Thesis
Patient Home Monitoring (OTCPK:PHMZF or PHM) is a company operating in the fragmented home healthcare industry which is poised for significant growth. The company faces some fundamental issues which I will attempt